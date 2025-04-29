We are happy to share with you a new update and version 0.50.113. The main feature brought in this update are the storybook encounters that you might come across on your overworld travels. There is also pile of bug fixes and improvements.

Dialogues (and storybooks) with cost on selecting specific option now have tooltip to better see the cost of using them.

Attribute requirements in dialogues and storybooks are now checked against available pool points instead of total attribute value.

Reduced XP gain both for combat and quests.

Random encounter probabilities are reduced. There is still future work on balancing these in future updates as well.

Event log now has more data output to give better information about for example gained or lost items.

Inventory screen improvements for character rendering and some icon configurations.

Random encounter starting and rules are triggered, also removing some badly documented content in evasion selection.

Juurukko death aura was damaging props around it.

Aura effects did not properly disappear when character with aura died.

Statuses were removed too early, which meant that one round status effects could be removed on next turn of character already.

Fixed magic items with “ruined” property that earlier caused -2100% to attack chance

Some text fixes to in multiple dialogue.

Some cases when we travelled through dialogue or rested through them, the game input got broken until leaving the area.