We are happy to share with you a new update and version 0.50.113. The main feature brought in this update are the storybook encounters that you might come across on your overworld travels. There is also pile of bug fixes and improvements.
Change log 0.50.113
Features:
- Added support and content for storybook encounters. Storybook encounters are text-based encounters which add extra flavour in the game and deepen the story-telling.
Changes:
-
Several updates on dialogue UI visuals
-
Random encounter starting and rules are triggered, also removing some badly documented content in evasion selection.
-
Inventory screen improvements for character rendering and some icon configurations.
-
Level-up screen improvements for character rendering.
-
Event log now has more data output to give better information about for example gained or lost items.
-
Random encounter probabilities are reduced. There is still future work on balancing these in future updates as well.
-
Small clean-up for feat tooltip visuals.
-
Reduced XP gain both for combat and quests.
-
Attribute requirements in dialogues and storybooks are now checked against available pool points instead of total attribute value.
-
Dialogues (and storybooks) with cost on selecting specific option now have tooltip to better see the cost of using them.
Bug fixes:
-
Juurukko death aura was damaging props around it.
-
Aura effects did not properly disappear when character with aura died.
-
Statuses were removed too early, which meant that one round status effects could be removed on next turn of character already.
-
Fixed magic items with “ruined” property that earlier caused -2100% to attack chance
-
Some text fixes to in multiple dialogue.
-
Some cases when we travelled through dialogue or rested through them, the game input got broken until leaving the area.
-
Sometimes you could receive items in stacks even when item were not stackable in inventory, leading in case where you would have multiple items there, but no indication about the stack itself.
Other / support implementation work:
-
A massive rewriting of some of the random encounter system to support storybooks and to better support extending for the future needs.
-
Improved interaction system, allowing for better future content production for dialogues, storybooks and interactable items.
Changed files in this update