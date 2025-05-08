HELLO!! It’s been a little over a month and the response to QUALIA has been so overwhelming, I never could have imagined you guys would like my little game so much.

So, I’m releasing the free QUALIA Intellica New Employee Welcome Packet DLC TODAY! It’s a love letter to you all 🩵 I hope you enjoy it.

Welcome to Intellica!

As a New Employee, we're proud to provide you with an enriching and informative Welcome Packet that will make you smile :)

We cant wait for you to see all of what your new life at Intellica has to offer!

In your packet, you'll find:

a New Employee Manual!

a customizable Employee Badge (to be worn at all times)!

a gift from the company to put on your desk!

Meal Vouchers for the canteen!

our seasonal Cafeteria Menu!

and More!

To access the digital Intellica New Employee Welcome Packet, first the app must be downloaded. To do so, in your library, right click on Qualia, go to Properties, then go to DLC and see if the checkbox is marked. If it isn't, click on it and the Welcome Packet should begin to download.

Then, either right-click the game or go to the Gear in your library and go to Manage -> Browse Local Files. A file explorer window will open, with the Welcome Packet Materials accessible in the folder. Enjoy!

_Also included with this update:

3 Minor Spelling Fixes

and

1 Bug Fix

_