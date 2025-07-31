 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 17980447 Edited 31 July 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■ Gameplay Adjustments
The following Abilities have had their potency or effects increased.
  • Swift Combatant
  • Max HP+
  • Max BP+
  • Resplendence
  • Waste Not, Want Not
  • Chemist
  • Provoker (Increased aggro rate.)
  • Vigorous Attacker
  • Auto-HP Recovery


The following Abilities have had their potency or effects decreased.
  • Penny Pincher
  • United Ravager


Some equipment and technique/spells have been adjusted.
  • The stats of some full-body armor, equipment, shields, and other gear have been increased.
  • The potency or effects of Gilden Shield, Fujin Blade, Claw Barrage, and Heat Hand have been increased.
  • Passive regeneration from ley line effects have been increased for retinue members.
  • More options added for New Game+ customization. (You can opt out of carrying over the following into a NG+ file: Max HP, Max BP, Weapon Levels, Spell Levels, Overall Standing, and unlocked Abilities.)
  • Original soundtrack version for the Dread Queen battle BGM has been added.
  • The current imperial year can now be viewed from the menu screen.
  • A Formations icon has been added to the battle screen.
  • The Auto-Equip function can now be separately applied between weapons and other gear.
  • Ship travel speed has been adjusted.
  • An option to toggle motion blur has been added to Settings.
  • Jump action sequences in Mt. Chikapa, Seer's Citadel, Minstrel's Cave, etc. have been adjusted to be easier.


■ Bug Fixes
  • Other minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

