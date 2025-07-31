The following Abilities have had their potency or effects increased.
- Swift Combatant
- Max HP+
- Max BP+
- Resplendence
- Waste Not, Want Not
- Chemist
- Provoker (Increased aggro rate.)
- Vigorous Attacker
- Auto-HP Recovery
The following Abilities have had their potency or effects decreased.
- Penny Pincher
- United Ravager
Some equipment and technique/spells have been adjusted.
- The stats of some full-body armor, equipment, shields, and other gear have been increased.
- The potency or effects of Gilden Shield, Fujin Blade, Claw Barrage, and Heat Hand have been increased.
- Passive regeneration from ley line effects have been increased for retinue members.
- More options added for New Game+ customization. (You can opt out of carrying over the following into a NG+ file: Max HP, Max BP, Weapon Levels, Spell Levels, Overall Standing, and unlocked Abilities.)
- Original soundtrack version for the Dread Queen battle BGM has been added.
- The current imperial year can now be viewed from the menu screen.
- A Formations icon has been added to the battle screen.
- The Auto-Equip function can now be separately applied between weapons and other gear.
- Ship travel speed has been adjusted.
- An option to toggle motion blur has been added to Settings.
- Jump action sequences in Mt. Chikapa, Seer's Citadel, Minstrel's Cave, etc. have been adjusted to be easier.
■ Bug Fixes
- Other minor bug fixes.
