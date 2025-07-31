Swift Combatant



Max HP+



Max BP+



Resplendence



Waste Not, Want Not



Chemist



Provoker (Increased aggro rate.)



Vigorous Attacker



Auto-HP Recovery



Penny Pincher



United Ravager



The stats of some full-body armor, equipment, shields, and other gear have been increased.



The potency or effects of Gilden Shield, Fujin Blade, Claw Barrage, and Heat Hand have been increased.



Passive regeneration from ley line effects have been increased for retinue members.



More options added for New Game+ customization. (You can opt out of carrying over the following into a NG+ file: Max HP, Max BP, Weapon Levels, Spell Levels, Overall Standing, and unlocked Abilities.)



Original soundtrack version for the Dread Queen battle BGM has been added.



The current imperial year can now be viewed from the menu screen.



A Formations icon has been added to the battle screen.



The Auto-Equip function can now be separately applied between weapons and other gear.



Ship travel speed has been adjusted.



An option to toggle motion blur has been added to Settings.



Jump action sequences in Mt. Chikapa, Seer's Citadel, Minstrel's Cave, etc. have been adjusted to be easier.



Other minor bug fixes.



