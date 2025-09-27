The game has received the improvements of the SGS 1.5 version of the engine and contains now the following additional elements

NEW

New Units: a new unit representing the German hospitals at Bagamayo is present (will provide 1 extra German replacement per turn). Also added 3 Askari scouts (more powerful scouts) and a new small reconnaissance cavalry squadron (all German).

Battle view: Battle location highlighted on the map for easier recognition.

Battle List: the participants appear in a popup over the battle location name in the window, allowing examination of the units involved on both sides, quite useful to make later use of battle cards, among other advantages

Ergonomics: WASD keys to move the map (is QZSD on Azerty keyboard)

Information: more detailed Terrain info now provided in region windows, dynamically calculated from map conditions.

Combat System: new feature with specific modifiers now possible for some specific units in specific rounds.

IMPROVEMENTS

Movement: Right click move on stack with immobilized units will select only the units that can move (no longer need to split them out of the stack to activate a move)

Fighting Retreat: now, you can retreat into a battle location of an unresolved battle if this is the sole possible way of retreat. The old tactics of encircling the enemy’s main force with yet unresolved battles to force him to surrender (i.e. be eliminated) after a rout no longer works.

Retreat: land retreat is now also possible if the region contains only camouflaged units of the other sides (they no longer prevent retreat)

Naval retreat and embarkation upon port capture: naval units in a just captured port will sail away, and land units inside port will embark (loading space permitting) on the retreating ships.

Combat: combat bonus are capped at -4/+4 (all modifiers of all kinds added). Morale boosters are capped (designer choice, this is +4). Morale can not exceed 9 (this is max cap, all modifiers from all kinds added)

FoW: reconnaissance cards can only view units not under fog of war now (but may be changed by specific scenario rules), so you no longer see or select yellow spots not visible normally.

FIXES

Video Tutorials: the progress bar progression is now working as expected