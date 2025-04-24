★ [Beta] UNITY SESSION has been restored.
From now on, you can access the Unity session by pressing F5 in Travel mode.
★ FPS Setup support extended.
[(Hz) 60 / 75 / 100 / 120 / 144 / 165 / 180 / 240 / 300 / 360 / Vertical Sync / No Limits].
※ Due to the addition of the list in the structure, the existing frame setting may be changed, and in this case, please readjust the frame.
★ Touhou Project 01 Theme: Scarlet Devil Mansion achievement has been restored.
- Fixed an abnormal display of gate buttons in the Default Gear.
Changed files in this update