★ [Beta] UNITY SESSION has been restored.

From now on, you can access the Unity session by pressing F5 in Travel mode.

★ FPS Setup support extended.

[(Hz) 60 / 75 / 100 / 120 / 144 / 165 / 180 / 240 / 300 / 360 / Vertical Sync / No Limits].

※ Due to the addition of the list in the structure, the existing frame setting may be changed, and in this case, please readjust the frame.

★ Touhou Project 01 Theme: Scarlet Devil Mansion achievement has been restored.