23 April 2025 Build 17943829 Edited 23 April 2025 – 19:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added button to open Relationship Menu (Right-Stick Press / R)
  • Don't show relationship menu over active dialogue
  • Make hide helmet toggle persistent/save
  • Fix helmet toggle getting reset when equipping a new helmet
  • Close Skills overlay when switching tabs
  • Fix issue with passing out on horse
  • Improve deer/rabbit flee action (run more and pick new direction instead of getting stuck at walls)
  • Fix issue with restarting the wedding quest
  • Wedding fixes: spouse hands out after ceremony, remained in wedding garment until reload

