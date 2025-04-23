- Added button to open Relationship Menu (Right-Stick Press / R)
- Don't show relationship menu over active dialogue
- Make hide helmet toggle persistent/save
- Fix helmet toggle getting reset when equipping a new helmet
- Close Skills overlay when switching tabs
- Fix issue with passing out on horse
- Improve deer/rabbit flee action (run more and pick new direction instead of getting stuck at walls)
- Fix issue with restarting the wedding quest
- Wedding fixes: spouse hands out after ceremony, remained in wedding garment until reload
Patch 1.0.65p2
Update notes via Steam Community
