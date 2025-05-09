Are you ready? You're going to be our next best-selling writer for backrooms with your very own journal! And begin to feel relieved with Mary the Flowergirl! A dreamy way is waiting for you!
UPDATES:
- Journal Mechanic has added to the game.
- Journal Points section has added to the escape qualifications.
New Entity : Mary
She's coming to be your daydreamer guide!
-Mary has added to Almanac.
GAME CHANGES:
- Main Menu changes.
- Character bug fixes.
- Level 0 design changes.
- Turkish language translate changes.
MULTIPLAYER:
- Multiplayer gamemode is disabled due to connection errors.
Changed files in this update