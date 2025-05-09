 Skip to content

9 May 2025 Build 17941214 Edited 9 May 2025 – 14:39:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Are you ready? You're going to be our next best-selling writer for backrooms with your very own journal! And begin to feel relieved with Mary the Flowergirl! A dreamy way is waiting for you!

UPDATES:

  • Journal Mechanic has added to the game.
  • Journal Points section has added to the escape qualifications.
    New Entity : Mary
    She's coming to be your daydreamer guide!
    -Mary has added to Almanac.

GAME CHANGES:

  • Main Menu changes.
  • Character bug fixes.
  • Level 0 design changes.
  • Turkish language translate changes.

MULTIPLAYER:

  • Multiplayer gamemode is disabled due to connection errors.

