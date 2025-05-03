Good afternoon friends. A big update has been prepared for you. It includes a new location, new quests, many other changes and innovations.

Here is what is waiting for you:



Hermit Base

New Swamp location

Navigation system has been added to this area, for bots and mobs it works stable.

Crocodiles, deer, and chickens of other species have been added to the spawn points.

Lighthouse elaboration.

Customized hermit base at the initial level of development. If something is missing, then be sure to report it. The base will be gradually filled.

Merchant Vitalik is underground on the territory of the base. He is still buying. Trade will be later.

At the hermit base there are many places to collect loot that can be collected.

On the way to the base of hermits you can run into a checkpoint.

A closed location in the swamp (Dark Island) has been worked out. In the story it will be clear how to get to it.

In the swamps was created a large long cave, there will be time, explore for holes and holes if you find.

A new artifact will be available in the cave.

New toxic anomalies in the cave.

Vault added to the hermit base. In the area of the old market.



The cave inside

New to the game

Added the ability to kill bots from behind with a knife. This gives you the opportunity to get 3 times more experience. It is necessary to have a knife in the slot.

A subtitle system has been developed for those moments when NPS speak out of dialog. This will translate the main voice (in Russian) subtitles in all other languages. Will be gradually applied to the game.

Sound of things when walking. The volume depends on the speed.

Setting misted screen from the rain. Test.

A tutorial has been added to the pause menu. It has hints that appeared as you went through. So will be added in the future and new mechanics.

Near the base of bandits appeared bandits - they guard the checkpoint, so be careful - they are heavily armed.

An area with the base of the Hermits has been added to the map. The road to the swamp is open.

At night the mobs become more dangerous.

Added a faction of looters to the game - habitat on the quest - Settlement. In the future, they will be found many places.

If animals fall into water bodies, they can die.

World map update - added dark zones showing what is outside the world.

Also added a display of the hermit base on the map.



Hermit Base

User Interface

Changed the sequence and display of the character parameter list.

Equipment description of some parameters has been changed.

Fixed the inactive skill style from square to rounded.

New content of 2450 words has been translated.

Change

Changed the % of total defense in the Defense skill.

The sound of picking up plants has been finalized.

The deflection of shooting at water has been fixed.

Close up shadows have been added to vehicle wheels.

Optimized drawing of toxic fog.

Background debuffs have a numerical designation and changed the visual color changes in the eyes of the player depending on the strength of the effect. Also the strength of the effect has been changed, now strong changes will be at a high debuff value.



Entrance to the hermit base

Correction

The character will now not breathe (stagger) while aiming, allowing for more accurate 1-person shooting. Further this mechanic will be tied to stamina.

Changing the terrain of mountains so that the player will not be able to cross over them.

Improved the position of trees in the swamp.

Fixed toxic fog that was hiding near water. Now mappings do not hide each other.

Also during testing this version fixed 25 more bugs.



Car in the swamps - Night view.

The cars have been updated

Returned to garages. Could possibly be where you left them. As they are maintaining their position.

Should not fail. Since the physics now turns on when we enter the vehicle.

Self-exit is now only possible when almost at a complete stop. you can't exit on the move.

Speed now rearward does not appear negative on the speedometer.



Visiting Vitalik

Tasks

New tasks appeared on the base of hermits, in this version will be available 7 tasks.

Also there is a guard of the construction site near the city, which you need to help.

To continue the task “Mirror of the soul” must cancel the quest and approach the guard near the base of bandits. In a dialog with him gives the corrected task. After that you will be able to get acquainted with the marauders in the village closer.



A guard at a bandit checkpoint near the base.

This is how the update turned out. A lot of tests and fixes have been made, there may be new bugs, be sure to let us know about them.

Have a great mood and enjoy the game.