Thank you very much for playing Rusty Rabbit.

We have just released a patch for the game.

■ Patch Content

It is now possible to play with a DUALSHOCK or DualSense controller without having to adjust any settings on Steam.

※The patch will be applied automatically as you launch the game next time. In the event the patch doesn't apply automatically, please restart the game.

Thank you for your continued support of Rusty Rabbit.