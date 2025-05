Scarlet Enigma is live!

The party’s just begun… and someone won’t make it to the cake.

This one’s been a long time coming. Thanks to everyone who followed the project or gave us encouragement along the way — it really means a lot.

Now it’s your turn to piece things together. Question the guests, unravel the timeline, and see if you can solve the mystery before it unravels itself.

Hope you enjoy the ride!