POPULAR TODAY
Major 2 October 2025 Build 17891864 Edited 2 October 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Add a dodge roll

  • Allow hold dodge to continuously roll

  • Allow holding melee for continuous attacking

  • Remove melee stamina system

  • Added a few achievements:

    • Play after rolling was added

    • Witness soccer goal

    • Throw a grenade into the O of the hospital sign

  • Re-add player indicators

  • Make soccer ball movable and have the ability to score goals with effects

Tweaks:

Gun balancing

  1. Handgun Burst - Increase damage from 50 to 75 (37 damage to bosses)

  2. Handgun Semi Auto - Increase damage from 50 to 200 (100 damage to bosses)

  3. Rifle Burst - Increase damage from 50 to 75 (37 damage to bosses)

  4. Rifle Semi Auto - Increase damage from 50 to 200

  5. Shotgun Auto - Increase damage per pellet to 20 and pellets per shot to 20 (5 damage to bosses)

    Increased magazine capacity from 4 to 10

  6. Shotgun Burst - Increase damage per pellet to 30 and pellets per shot to 20 (5 damage to bosses)

  7. Shotgun Semi Auto - Increase damage per pellet to 40 and pellets per shot to 20 (5 damage to bosses)

Other Tweaks

  • Adjust waves to be based on time rather than kills

  • Make it so healing items remember the CD they had when dropped

  • Add zombie health scaling up to 4 players

  • Make zombie wave reset to low after a boss kill

  • Make boss health scale up to 4 players and scale linearly with player count

  • Make world zombies scale with number of bosses killed

  • Adjust world generation to remove special zones spawning next to each other

Enhancements:

  • Preload explosions to avoid lag spike on large sets of explosions

  • Made it so you can re-ping the same spot to hide a ping instead of waiting for a timeout

  • Introduce audio ducking to keep noises from being too loud

  • Add random pitch for melee and gun sounds

  • Make it so zombies don't spawn in view as often

  • Add a small grace period before zombies start damaging after they grab the player

  • Add pickup info UI for other items (healing and melee)

  • Make helicopter fly away after match ends

  • Make stats screen handle quitting and rejoining players better

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where a client shooting a barrel with a shotgun caused massive lag and explosions

  • Fixed a sound bug when pressing melee while picking up a weapon

  • Attempt to fix zombie dissolve animation for clients

  • Fix zombie facing direction while chasing

  • Make end screen cover the edges better

Zed Patrol Roll Out!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1554591
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1554592
  • Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1554593
  • Loading history…
