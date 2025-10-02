New Features:
Add a dodge roll
Allow hold dodge to continuously roll
Allow holding melee for continuous attacking
Remove melee stamina system
Added a few achievements:
Play after rolling was added
Witness soccer goal
Throw a grenade into the O of the hospital sign
Re-add player indicators
Make soccer ball movable and have the ability to score goals with effects
Tweaks:
Gun balancing
Handgun Burst - Increase damage from 50 to 75 (37 damage to bosses)
Handgun Semi Auto - Increase damage from 50 to 200 (100 damage to bosses)
Rifle Burst - Increase damage from 50 to 75 (37 damage to bosses)
Rifle Semi Auto - Increase damage from 50 to 200
Shotgun Auto - Increase damage per pellet to 20 and pellets per shot to 20 (5 damage to bosses)
Increased magazine capacity from 4 to 10
Shotgun Burst - Increase damage per pellet to 30 and pellets per shot to 20 (5 damage to bosses)
Shotgun Semi Auto - Increase damage per pellet to 40 and pellets per shot to 20 (5 damage to bosses)
Other Tweaks
Adjust waves to be based on time rather than kills
Make it so healing items remember the CD they had when dropped
Add zombie health scaling up to 4 players
Make zombie wave reset to low after a boss kill
Make boss health scale up to 4 players and scale linearly with player count
Make world zombies scale with number of bosses killed
Adjust world generation to remove special zones spawning next to each other
Enhancements:
Preload explosions to avoid lag spike on large sets of explosions
Made it so you can re-ping the same spot to hide a ping instead of waiting for a timeout
Introduce audio ducking to keep noises from being too loud
Add random pitch for melee and gun sounds
Make it so zombies don't spawn in view as often
Add a small grace period before zombies start damaging after they grab the player
Add pickup info UI for other items (healing and melee)
Make helicopter fly away after match ends
Make stats screen handle quitting and rejoining players better
Bug fixes:
Fixed a bug where a client shooting a barrel with a shotgun caused massive lag and explosions
Fixed a sound bug when pressing melee while picking up a weapon
Attempt to fix zombie dissolve animation for clients
Fix zombie facing direction while chasing
Make end screen cover the edges better
