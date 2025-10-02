Make soccer ball movable and have the ability to score goals with effects

Throw a grenade into the O of the hospital sign

Play after rolling was added

Allow holding melee for continuous attacking

Allow hold dodge to continuously roll

Handgun Burst - Increase damage from 50 to 75 (37 damage to bosses)

Handgun Semi Auto - Increase damage from 50 to 200 (100 damage to bosses)

Rifle Burst - Increase damage from 50 to 75 (37 damage to bosses)

Rifle Semi Auto - Increase damage from 50 to 200

Shotgun Auto - Increase damage per pellet to 20 and pellets per shot to 20 (5 damage to bosses) Increased magazine capacity from 4 to 10

Shotgun Burst - Increase damage per pellet to 30 and pellets per shot to 20 (5 damage to bosses)