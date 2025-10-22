You wake up, alone, and far from home. In a world with no map. No language. No guidance. Only wind, stone, and the marks left behind by those who came before. This is I Mother — a journey into the world before language.

A time when symbols carried emotion, when dreams were messages, and when the line between human and Neanderthal was still being drawn. You play as a Neanderthal woman, stranded and alone, searching for her tribe across a land shaped by memory, instinct, and the earliest signs of human communication. Every sound, gesture, and pattern in nature becomes part of a language you must learn to feel rather than understand. You’ll read the world itself — its symbols, its spirits, its rhythms — and in doing so, begin to uncover the first sparks of human connection. There are no instructions, no dialogue, and no easy answers. Just the quiet voice of instinct, guiding you through landscapes shaped by survival and memory. Every player will see something different: a different story, a different meaning, a different reflection of what it means to be human. I Mother is a journey of discovery — of the origins of language, of the fragile relationship between humans and Neanderthals, and of the moment spirituality was born from the earth itself.

Although I went on this journey alone — developing the game myself — there were amazing people along the way who tested, shared their thoughts, and helped shape what I Mother became. Now it’s in your hands.

If you decide to step into this world, I’d love to hear what you find there.

Leaving an honest review on Steam helps more than you can imagine — indie games live and grow through your words.

And if the experience stays with you, consider sharing it — with a friend, a family member, or anyone who might be drawn to a story told without words.

So many journeys begin from a single conversation.

Step back to the beginning.

Listen to the silence.

And see how it all began.

The untold mystery of human evolution.