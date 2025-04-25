After a month of closed beta testing, the full version of Yusha Prototype is finally ready to meet all of you!
Update to the latest version now and dive into the dungeon adventure!
Full game content now available.
Update notes via Steam Community
After a month of closed beta testing, the full version of Yusha Prototype is finally ready to meet all of you!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2253971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update