 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
25 April 2025 Build 17888686 Edited 25 April 2025 – 10:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After a month of closed beta testing, the full version of Yusha Prototype is finally ready to meet all of you!
Update to the latest version now and dive into the dungeon adventure!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2253971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link