A note on mods: downloaded mods may not be compatible with this update. Keep an eye out for updates from the mod author!

Hey Civ fans,

We’ve just rolled out Update 1.2.0! This update brings several highly-requested improvements, balance changes, and new features – many of which were shaped directly by your feedback.

In this update, you’ll find the return of Multiplayer Teams, a rework to how Food and growth scale over time, significant updates to Resources, and more. We’ve highlighted the biggest changes in the Feature Spotlight section below, and further down you’ll find the full notes covering addressed issues, AI improvements, UI polish, and several more changes under the hood.

If you read our April 8 Update Check-In, you already know this is part of a bigger development roadmap. Update 1.2.0 sets the stage for a lot of what’s coming next – especially as we continue to refine the core systems, improve the UI and pacing, and support the game with more ways to play.

We’ll keep on listening, iterating, and adjusting as we go – so please keep sharing your thoughts, especially as you dig into new features and changes to systems. Hope you enjoy the update, and read on for the full notes!

Big updates have been made to resources in Civ VII! Let’s start with the ten new resources we’ve added with 1.2.0, including: Mangoes, Clay, Flax, Rubies, Rice, Limestone, Tin, Llamas, Hardwood, and Wild Game. All of these can appear in the Antiquity Age or Exploration Age, and Rice, Limestone, Tin, Llamas, and Hardwood appear in the Modern Age. These new Resources come with their own effects as well as at least one new narrative event for each.

In addition to these new Resources, we’re spicing up Resource distribution with randomized Resource generation. New placement logic will help keep each Age unique and strategic (don’t worry – the Resources you still need to complete Legacy Paths will still be available!), and certain Resources are now gated by continent or hemisphere, with a change we’re calling “Hemisphere Identity.”

This update also reimagines how Treasure Resources work. They’re no longer just for Treasure Fleets, but have passive bonuses to your empire and are more clearly divided between Homelands and Distant Lands, with unique icons and tooltips to make their roles clearer. We’ve expanded the list of Treasure Resources too, including Horses, Furs, and Rubies.

Finally (whew!) we’ve made balance changes to existing Resources, like making Dyes more potent for Happiness, turning Fish into a Bonus Resource, and introducing Tin as a new Factory Resource that improves your Growth Rate.

We hope these updates bring some more flavor and strategy to Resource management, with more improvements and additions to resources still in the works (including improvements to the Resource screen itself). Also, a little hint from the devs about what’s to come… These updates will lay some needed groundwork aimed at expanding the multiplayer player count in the Antiquity Age and enabling “Distant Land starts” in all Ages in a satisfying way. More on that in the future!

One More Turn

We know you’ve been waiting for this one: endless play is here! Now, players will have the option to play “Just One More Turn” during single-player games at the end of the Modern Age.

At this point in the game, a victory has already been won, so all other victories will be disabled during this game mode and the Age Progress indicator will turn into an infinity symbol. However, you can still complete the steps for other victories, get the cinematics, and experiment with your empire if you just want to see it play out. You’ll even still be able to grab Legacy Path achievements if you haven’t already. If you do choose to end your endless game, you can do so by selecting “No More Turns” in the game menu!

Food and Growth Rebalance

We heard you loud and clear on this one, food and population growth needed some dev TLC. The old system for growth had some bottlenecks, making it a much less valuable Yield compared to Science, Production, Culture, etc.

So, in Update 1.2.0, we’ve reworked the underlying math to make Food a more reliable and rewarding Yield across the entire game. We’ve removed the hard cap that used to block growth when gaining Food, and changed the way growth scales. Instead of following a cubic formula, where costs ramped up fast, we’ve shifted to a quadratic curve, meaning your Settlements will still slow down as they get larger, but the pacing should feel more natural.

In a few bullets, here’s the impact you’ll see and feel with this update:

Food-focused strategies are finally viable all game long.

Food-focused civs and leaders like (looking at you, Pachacuti) will feel stronger and more fun to play.

AI behavior has improved, since they can now leverage high-Food starts and avoid bottlenecks that used to limit their expansion. You may find you even need to turn your difficulty settings down a notch.

Thanks for all the feedback on this, and let us know how this change feels!

Multiplayer Teams

Multiplayer teams are officially back! In Multiplayer*, you can now play co-op with a friend or have a showdown with multiple teams facing off against each other. Here are some of the details:

Teams share visibility with each other, along with relationships, war status, and alliance status with other leaders.

When one player wins a victory, the whole team also wins that victory.

Teammates can perform Diplomatic Actions with each other, with the exception of Espionage Actions.

A couple important things to note: unlike some past Civ games, teams don’t share Tech or Civic progress. We wanted each leader to still feel unique and fully playable – even when you’re working as a team! The same also applies to Legacy Path progress: it’s still your own personal endeavor.

We hope our MP fans enjoy this feature and we’re excited to hear how it feels in practice. Keep the feedback coming in!

New Features

Resources

Added 10 new Resources to the game: Mangoes, Clay, Flax, Rubies, Rice, Limestone, Tin, Llamas, Hardwood, and Wild Game. Each has new effects and can appear in the Antiquity Age or Exploration Age. Only Rice, Limestone, Tin, Llamas, and Hardwood appear in the Modern Age.

Added at least one new Narrative Event for each resource.

Resources are now randomized on new game starts. Some are guaranteed in certain Ages to enable the Economic Legacy Path in each Age. New placement rules make for more consistent Resource distributions in initial Ages, and more changes between Age Transitions.

Some Resources in the Exploration Age and Modern Age related to the Economic Legacy Paths (Treasure and Factory Resources) will now appear on only one hemisphere or the other, requiring you to expand overseas or trade to access them.

Treasure Resources Updates: Treasure Resources now have passive effects on your empire, in addition to creating Treasure Fleets when improved in Coastal Settlements in Distant Lands. Dev Note : We wanted to make these Resources worth improving and protecting even if they didn’t grant you Treasure Fleets on your Homelands. Horses, Furs, and the new Rubies Resource are Treasure Resources now, and will create Treasure Fleets when improved in Coastal Settlements in Distant Lands. Gold, Silver, Cocoa, Spices, Sugar, and Tea continue to be Treasure Resources. Cocoa, Spices, Sugar, and Tea are divided among the major landmasses and islands of the game, meaning each hemisphere will have some Treasure Resources unique to it. Homelands and Distant Lands Treasure Resources are distinguished on-map with a Tooltip and new symbol on the Resource Icon. Dev Note : Homelands and Distant Lands are from each civilization’s perspective, so your Homelands could be Distant Lands to another civilization. The Distant Lands continent in the Antiquity Age no longer spawns placeholder Treasure Resources for Age Transition.

Resource Balance Changes: Dyes give +4 Happiness instead of +3. Fish is no longer a Factory Resource. It is a Bonus Resource with the effect: +6 Food in Settlements with a Port, +3 Food in any other Settlement. Tin is a new Factory Resource that grants a bonus to Growth Rate. Dev Note : We like the boost of Growth Rate as an effect, but not in the numbers or scale that Fish was granting it.



Map Generation

Improved coastal erosion on Continents Plus, Continents, Shuffle and Terra Incognita map types to help break up coastlines more, especially near the poles.

Gameplay

AI

AI players will now build larger navies when playing on the Archipelago map type.

AI players will no longer pick City-State Bonuses that have already been chosen by another player.

Improved how AI land Units handle attacks from hostile Naval Units.

Improved AI usage of Great People Unique Civilian Units.

Addressed a reported issue where AI would sometimes fail to attack nearby Enemy Units while forming Units to attack a Settlement.

Age Transition

Addressed a reported issue that could prevent Legacy cards from unlocking during Age Transitions. This is a speculative fix based on an ongoing investigation and may not cover all cases yet – hang in there as we continue to troubleshoot!

Diplomacy

Increased the penalty for being caught stealing Technologies and Civics from 50% of the base cost over 10 turns to 100% of the base cost over 10 turns.

Increased the amount of time it takes to steal a Technology or Civic by 50%.

Counterspy can now be used against any number of players simultaneously.

Added a 30% failure chance to Espionage Actions taken while being counterspied. Dev Note : We found that stealing Technologies and Civics was a bit too powerful of a strategy, and there was not enough counterplay or repercussions for doing it. These changes should make it riskier to do in the first place, and not allow a player to steal as many Technologies and Civics throughout an Age.

The Influence penalty from conquered Settlements is now properly removed when you lose control of the conquered Settlement.

Addressed a reported issue where the reward for Befriending an Independent Power could sometimes fail to be granted.

Environment

Natural disasters on light setting should appear 50% less frequently compared to before; natural disasters on Moderate setting should appear 25% less frequently compared to before; natural disasters on Catastrophic setting stay unchanged.

Economy

Bridges can now be purchased in Towns.

Towns with a water-based Building are now considered Coastal and will be connected to Settlements whose City centers are on the same Continent (as seen in the Continents Lens).

The cost of upgrading a Town to a City has been increased in the Exploration Age and Modern Age. The base cost and cost per City have been increased by 100 Gold per Age.

Removed Happiness penalties for losing trade routes and spawning or resettling Migrant Units.

Buildings with increased cost modifiers can no longer be purchased without sufficient Gold.

Using a Merchant to connect a City to a Town that already has a Focus will now properly send Food from that Town without needing to reset the Focus.

Addressed a reported issue that sometimes caused Merchants to be unable to connect Settlements by building roads within their land trade range.

Addressed a reported issue where some Town connections were broken after Age Transition. Dev Note : We’re continuing to make improvements here! We are investigating at least one more known issue where the connections will not always update correctly when loading an autosave from the first turn of an Age.

Buildings that require a full tile can now be built over tiles with only a single obsolete Building.

The Expansionist Legend Attribute now correctly reduces the cost of upgrading a Town.

Unique Quarters no longer retrigger their effects again after being repaired.

The Manhattan Project can no longer be started by a single player in multiple different Settlements at the same time.

Food & Growth

Removed the previous hard-cap effect on Population growth when stockpiling Food. The growth formula now scales quadratically instead of cubically, so each growth event only modestly increases the number of turns until the next Population increase.

Independent Powers

Independent Powers will no longer be removed after losing all of their Units.

Dispersing an Independent Power with a Naval Unit no longer removes adjacent player districts if the borders are touching.

Miscellaneous

Great People can no longer be used on ineligible tiles with no effect.

The Technology Tutorial now correctly occurs before the Grow City Tutorial.

Mementos

Addressed a reported issue where Confucius’ Brush and Scroll Memento could cause Food needed to the next growth event to become 0 or negative.

The Lantern Memento will no longer grant its effect when not equipped.

Military

Packed Units can now be upgraded simultaneously using the Upgrade All button on the Commander that the Units are packed into.

The Production cost and maintenance of Cavalry Units have been increased. The Production cost has increased by 10 Production per Age and the maintenance cost has been increased by 1 Gold in all Ages.

The Initiative Promotion now applies consistently on Rivers and rough terrain, and continues to function correctly after Age Transitions.

Naval Units are now less likely to be placed in inland lakes on Age Transition. On Age Transition, the game now looks for the largest nearby body of water when placing Naval Units.

Players now correctly receive an Aerodrome Commander after conquering a City with an Aerodrome during the Modern Age.

Religion

Fertility Rites now applies to all Settlements, not just Cities.

God of Healing now requires an Altar in the Capital but the effect is still global.

Civs

Chola: The Samayam Unique Ability now adds the correct amount of extra trade capacity.

Inca: The Quipu Tradition will no longer stack when slotted and unslotted on the same turn.

Mexico: Addressed a reported issue where using Mexico’s Great Person José María Morelos on a Commander could result in Units disappearing from the map.

Prussia: Settlements now only use Prussian names.



UI

New UI Features

Added research queuing, so that a locked Tech or Civic can now be selected to automatically queue the Techs or Civics needed to unlock the selected one the fastest.

Added a Repair All option in the Production/purchase menu for when there are multiple tiles that need to be repaired. Purchasing will instantly repair everything, and selecting for Production will add all to the queue.

Added a highlight on tiles when a Great Person is selected to indicate where they can activate their ability.

Alignment & Spacing

The Civilopedia page no longer overlaps with the Religion Belief selection menu when opening the Civilopedia while attempting to select Beliefs.

Addressed a reported issue where the war support icon was misaligned when players supported themselves in the Leader Diplomacy menu.

Addressed a reported issue where the Settlement HP bar was overlapping with the Diplomacy menu.

Civilopedia

Added explanations for default terrain modifiers in gameplay and Civilopedia.

Corrected historical inaccuracy in Harriet Tubman’s Civilopedia biography.

Corrected historical inaccuracy in Hatshepsut’s Civilopedia biography

Corrected historical inaccuracy in Ibn Battuta’s Civilopedia biography.

Corrected historical inaccuracy in Civilopedia entry for Slinger Unit.

Controller-Specific

Resources are no longer highlighted pink when using the D-pad to place a Building during gameplay.

Focus on Unit Action tab is no longer impacted by other players giving actions to their own respective Units in Multiplayer matches.

The Legacy Path Advisor screen will now function correctly when using the Go Back button after choosing an Advisor.

Left and Right Triggers now correctly cycle between Cities in the Production Screen.

General

Tech and Civics now will show if a Wonder is already built or unlocked by the player.

Addressed a reported issue where the player was able to open the Challenges menu infinite times causing overlapping and freezing.

Addressed a reported issue where Diplomacy options were unable to be interacted with when selecting Leaders or Independent Powers during the Antiquity Age.

Added a new icon to Treasure Resources. Treasure Resources in your Distant Lands that will generate Treasure Fleets have a unique version of this icon to help distinguish between Treasure Resources that will generate fleets for you.

City Banners now correctly display when the player interacts with the City Banner or the Production Menu during gameplay.

The Exploration Age tutorial can now be bypassed or dismissed when the user deletes their Scout Unit during the Antiquity Age.

You can now place a Building in the Building Placement menu after selecting "Tell Me More" options and then using the back button when in the Civilopedia.

The health bar of healthy Units no longer turns red in the Unit Panel after viewing a damaged Unit of the same type during gameplay.

The correct Building information is now displayed when repairing an Improvement during gameplay.

Scrolling now only controls the Reliquary Beliefs menu while founding a Religion.

When attempting to load a save without owning all the content within the save, a popup will appear showing what content is missing.

Golden Age Universities now appear as eligible locations to Research Artifacts in the Continents Lens while playing in the Modern Age.

Ribbon Yields now stay visible with the “Always Show Ribbon Yields” option selected.

Town’s yields now change properly after changing the Town’s Focus.

Combat Previews now only appear when attacking a District with an enemy Unit on it.

Auto-Fill Legacy Cards now only selects unused cards.

Added a background to Subtitles while creating a new game.

Locked leaders and civs now consistently appear locked when creating a new game.

Addressed highlight missing from textboxes in the Attributes menu after unlocking an Attribute.

Addressed Narrate on Hover not properly narrating various tutorial paragraphs, land tiles, and Age progress.

Addressed Resources being unable to be allocated to their origin City after being unassigned appearing with the message "Settlement is not connected to your empire's trade network" when in the Resource Menu.

Notifications

Reduced the frequency of Town Specialization Available notifications. These will now only appear if the Town has just unlocked a new Focus or if the Settlement has just grown and won’t grow again for more than 20 turns.

Addressed a reported issue where the Settlement Razed Notifications in certain translations would use the wrong adjective vs noun. This fix will require a new save as existing saves in these languages will continue to have this issue.

Text Changes

Added a warning to players that will show who you will go to war with if you Join an Alliance.

Improved the translation for Spread Religion information when not located on a valid District.

The Divine Right Tradition no longer lists its effects twice.

When placing a Building on an existing rural Improvement the popup warning now explains that the Rural Population will not be lost.

Added text to Walls/Defensive Fortifications description that they can only be purchased in a City Center.

Yields greater than 10 are now rounded in the leader ribbon and top Yield bar.

Removed hyphens from all Hawaiian City names as they don’t have hyphens in their language.

Removed text saying that a Settlement has been converted to a religion when capturing a Settlement despite that religion already being dominant.

Resolved missing text appearing when viewing the revealing the Military Sabotage Action in notification and espionage report during gameplay.

Addressed a reported issue where the Hale O Keawe Wonder reveal camera could play with missing text.

Updated the phrasing on Locked Attribute Nodes.

Addressed other various text and formatting issues.

Tooltips

Added estimated turns until the next phase of a Crisis to the Social Policies Screen.

Added the turns remaining until a Diplomatic Action can be performed again.

Plot Tooltips will now appear underneath other 2D UI elements.

Specialist’s tooltip information now only appears on urban plots.

Improved tooltip descriptions for game setup screens.

Tooltips now correctly appear after the tile selector is moved off screen and returned into view.

Civ relationship is now displayed when viewing a Unit’s tooltip.

Tooltips now appear correctly when viewing Buildings in the City Details Breakdown menu.

Tooltips now correctly display the player's Unit name when hovering over them on the map.

Narrative

Added several Narrative Events, and addressed a number of reported issues preventing Narrative Events from triggering.

Corrected quote attributions for Charted Companies, Pax Britannica, Shipsheds, Sicilian Wars, Society of Antiquaries, and Splendid Isolation.

Body As a Tool : Reward tooltip for the third option now displays correctly in this event.

Denied : Rewards now correctly match the option text in this event.

Engines of War : Quest now can now be completed as described.

Forest Law : Rewards now correctly match the option text in this event.

If Needs Be : City name now displays correctly in the event.

Independent Village Tutorial : Correct village name is now displayed in Tutorial.

Machapuchare : Reward tooltip for the first option now displays correctly in this event.

Surprise Attack : Reward tooltip for the first option now displays correctly in this event.

Varbitsa’s Revenge: Reward tooltip for the second option now displays correctly in this event.

Audio

Addressed reported issues where incorrect VO was playing during certain parts of the game.

Addressed reported issues where some Units were missing sound effects.

Provided further audio updates and support for UI.

Updated SFX for the placement of Buildings in the game.

Platform-Specific

Steam, Steam Deck