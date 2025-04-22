

Hello soldiers!

Welcome to the release notes for Update 1.18: Operation: Overrun! We’ve officially been cleared for landing, although safe arrival is not guaranteed.

This update features a brand-new map, a new LTGM, and two new weapons.

NEW MAP: FOREST







Set in an abandoned airbase overtaken by nature, Forest offers a mix of CQB and long-range engagements, spanning from dense woodland and shallow riverbeds to crumbling runways and rusted hangars.

Forest is playable on:

Versus

Push Security

Push Insurgents

Frontline

Firefight East

Firefight West

Domination

Skirmish

Ambush

Co-op

Checkpoint Security

Checkpoint Insurgents

Hardcore Checkpoint Security

Hardcore Checkpoint Insurgents

Outpost

Survival

NEW WEAPONS: M250 & H21

Operation: Overrun introduces two new weapons to the conflict: the M250 for Security and the H21 for Insurgents!

M250 (SEC)





Built for mobility and control, the M250 provides adaptable firepower in a compact, battle-ready platform.

H21 (INS)





A powerhouse of suppression, the H21 thrives in intense firefights with its rugged design and belt-fed efficiency.

NEW PREMIUM DLC:

Forest Warden Gear Set (SEC)





Adapt to the environment with the Forest Warden Skin Set for Security!

Contains seven different cosmetic gear pieces:

Forest Warden Top

Forest Warden Bottom

Forest Warden Headset

Forest Warden Balaclava

Forest Warden Goggles

Forest Warden Gloves

Forest Warden Boots

Phantom Gear Set (INS)





Strike from the shadows with the Phantom Skin Set for Insurgents!

Contains five different cosmetic gear pieces:

Phantom Top

Phantom Pants

Phantom Helmet

Phantom Gloves

Phantom Boots

Green Recon Weapon Skin Set (SEC)





Master the terrain with the Green Recon Weapon Skin Set for Security!

The Green Recon Weapon Skin can be equipped in the Loadout menu for the Security faction on the following weapons:

Rifleman, Demolitions: M4A1

Advisor: MK 18 CQBR

Gunner: M250

Breacher: MP7

Marksman: MK 14 EBR

Secondary: L106A1

Bloodwood Weapon Skin Set (INS)





Cut down the competition with the Bloodwood Weapon Skin Set!

The Bloodwood Weapon Skin can be equipped in the Loadout menu for the Insurgent faction on the following weapons:

Rifleman, Demolitions: M16A2

Advisor: AKS-74U

Gunner: H21

Breacher: TOZ-194

Marksman: M99

Secondary: Browning HP

NEW PVP LTGM: FIRST BLOOD



With the release of the new M250 and H21 light machine guns, we want to give players a fun and focused environment to explore what these weapons offer. That's where First Blood comes in. It's a nod to the gritty 80’s action films that inspired the tone of Operation: Overrun.

This limited-time PvP mode strips things down to LMGs and sidearms only, throwing players into chaotic engagements that play to these weapons' strengths: suppressive fire and raw stopping power. We think it offers a great opportunity to get a feel for these new LMGs.

Cosmetic Patches



We’ve added brand new Overrun-themed cosmetic patches to both factions so you can bring the heat in style!

The following patches will be available at launch:

Security Patches

Operation: Overrun

Unstoppable

Rotorhead

Support is close

Unseen

Hard Landing

Insurgent Patches

Rebel

Hello

Wolverine

Tiger eye

Molotov throw

IMPROVEMENTS

Lighting Changes

In our ongoing mission to improve visibility, we determined that the lighting on Citadel was too dark, leading to frustrating moments where players couldn't always spot their opponents in the heat of battle. We've updated the lighting to make the map brighter overall while maintaining the mood and atmosphere that give Citadel its unique feel.





PLAYLIST CHANGES

Defusal

Defusal mode didn’t quite reach the popularity we’d hoped for, so we’re rotating it into LTGM for now. This change will help us make space to give our new permanent mode, Skirmish, the attention and visibility it deserves.

Free For All

We’re also moving Free For All to the LTGM category, where its fast-paced, arcadey gameplay fits better alongside similar modes.

RESOLVED ISSUES

Art & Graphics

Fixed an issue where the player’s haircut was missing in 3rd person and the Customize menu when wearing the Desert Corpsman mask and headgear.

Fixed an issue where several maps had visual issues on WinGDK, Steam, and EGS.

Fixed an issue where the magazine disappeared during fast reloads on weapons with underbarrels.

Fixed an issue where the iron sight on the SKS was not visible when using the National Pride skin.

Fixed an issue where the Desert Corpsman shirt duplicated the left arm tattoo onto the right arm.

Fixed an issue where the G36K had an extra piece near the barrel.

Fixed an issue where the WCX muzzle flash was overly bright when using optics on night maps.

Fixed an issue where the Biker helmet visor was transparent in the Customize menu.

Fixed an issue where long haircuts clipped through the player’s face in 3rd person and the Customize menu.

Fixed an issue where rocket launchers were misaligned with the table in the Tutorial Range.

Fixed an issue where the weapon cache flickered when attacked with EOD or C4 while defending.

Fixed an issue where the MK 14 EBR magazine skin differed from the preview when using the Two-Tone skin.

Fixed an issue where a balcony appeared too bright on Hideout.

Fixed an issue where barriers on Summit were not visible from a distance.

Fixed an issue where glove textures stretched when prone with the Desert Corpsman gear equipped.

Fixed an issue where scotch tape visuals hung in the air after interrupting the reload and weapon swap animation.

Fixed an issue where the player’s backpack disappeared when interacting with a turret.

Fixed an issue where the drum magazine clipped through the smoke launcher on the AR-7090.

Fixed an issue where the smoke launcher barrel was detached when equipped on the WCX.

Fixed an issue where additional hands were displayed when switching weapons while in the driver’s seat.

Fixed an issue where AI security armour was distorted after death when using the default skin.

Fixed an issue where the AUG partially disappeared in 3rd person when using scopes 1.5x and above.

Fixed an issue where doors on Trainyard appeared usable but couldn’t be opened.

Fixed an issue where a bright spot appeared at night on Power Plant.

Fixed an issue where bullet holes overlapped and caused streaking on Farmhouse.

Fixed an issue where weapon attachments had distorted textures with the Digital Splatter skin.

Fixed an issue where distant map textures rendered as black.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in various spots on Tideway.

Fixed an issue where the holo sight on the MK18 Desert Hex skin had the wrong colour.

Fixed an issue where the Half Wrap Mask turned fully black.

Fixed an issue on the M4A1 where the Two-Tone Green skin was missing from the foregrip.

Fixed an issue where weapon transitions were jarring when switching from point-shooting to normal fire.

Audio

Fixed an issue where no audio played when starting match search.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t join a crossplay party if “You can join cross-network play” was set to Block.

Fixed an issue where players with crossplay blocked could still join a match if the leader enabled crossplay.

Fixed an issue where the melee weapon reverted to default.

Fixed an issue where the PF940 magazine skin appeared inconsistent with earlier versions.

Fixed an issue where the F2000 and Tactical variant couldn’t shoot for 1–2 seconds after reloading.

Fixed an issue where the WCX and F2000 couldn’t scavenge STANAG or M4 magazines.

Fixed an issue where the cache couldn’t be destroyed with explosives in the second round if it was destroyed by an IED in the first.

Fixed an issue where melee weapons defaulted to Combat Knife/Kukri when editing presets.

Fixed an issue where fire support items were missing from Commander and Observer loadouts.

Fixed an issue where bots didn’t attack enemies in Checkpoint Security on Prison.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t interact with weapons when two players planted a bomb at once.

Level Design & Improvements

Fixed an issue where players could glitch into rocks near objective Charlie on Crossing.

Fixed an issue where players could climb out of bounds on Bab.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where the Modify Text window stayed open after closing the keyboard in the Report Player UI.

Fixed multiple text issues in the in-game Store on Steam and EGS.

Fixed an issue where the wrong name appeared in the gear unlock popup for the Survivor set.

Fixed an issue where setting controller sensitivity to zero had no effect in gameplay.

Fixed an issue where a player’s badge shifted the player’s platform icon in the scoreboard.

Fixed an issue where hair became distorted when applying or removing the Revolt Cap.

Fixed an issue where FPS dropped near weapon tables on the night version of the training range.

Fixed an issue where text and icons were misaligned on the title screen.

Fixed an issue where text and icons were shifted in the title UI.

Fixed an issue where the preset list overlapped with the header at various resolutions.

Fixed an issue where the Fire Mode tip appeared twice in Basic Training.

Mod Editor

Fixed an issue where plugins couldn’t be enabled in the Mod Editor.

Fixed an issue where the editor crashed when starting a PIE session with bots.

Fixed an issue where the WCX was missing blueprint containers in the editor.

Fixed an issue where F2000 variants were not usable in editor PIE mode.

Fixed an issue where lamps and kit room actors spawned at world origin when packaging maps.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where crossplay was enabled by default on PC platforms.

Fixed an issue where the Gas Mask didn’t fully cover the head.

Fixed an issue where an extra bullet was displayed during the TAC-338 reload.

Fixed an issue where the AK-74 was invisible in 3rd-person while scoped with the National Pride skin.

Fixed an issue where players automatically crouched when entering a vehicle after crouching.

Fixed an issue where controller vibration didn’t work after resetting settings.

Fixed an issue where an invisible Gunner Top appeared in the main menu with thin arms on PS4.

Fixed an issue where the Handjar and Tactical Axe descriptions weren’t localized.

Fixed an issue where a bright light source made scopes unusable on Refinery.

Fixed an issue where “Attacking” and “Defending” strings weren’t translated in Replays.

Fixed an issue where weapons clipped through the camera in ADS with FOV set to 100.

Fixed an issue where patches didn’t show on Insurgents with Light/Heavy Carrier in 3rd-person.

Fixed an issue where the underbarrel launcher didn’t show on the G36K with Digital Splatter skin.

Fixed an issue where objects appeared overly bright on the night version of Refinery.

Fixed an issue where the Duct Taped skin looked different in the popup versus the loadout.

Fixed an issue where the patch reward background image was missing.

Fixed an issue where the weapon cache planting animation was missing when switching weapons.

Fixed an issue where players fell through the map when switching teams at the end of a match.

Fixed an issue where FPS dropped in the menu when using the Thai language.

Fixed an issue where a one-frame visual glitch occurred while sprinting with the TAC-338 at game start.

Fixed an issue where FPS dropped during 10v10 matches on PS4 and XB1.

Known Issues