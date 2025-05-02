 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 May 2025 Build 17861009 Edited 2 May 2025 – 23:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.37.2.0) This significantly improves vertex transfer performance for several areas of the game. This includes all particles, bullets, HUD elements, menus, text, clouds, water, beams, and more. This results in better overall performance, and reduced hitching, especially on older or slower hardware.

Here are the full release notes for v1.37.2.0:

  • Improved the performance of vertex data streaming
    -Reduces hitching and slightly improves overall performance
    -Has a more noticeable effect on older, slower systems
    -Affects several systems and effects, including:
    -Clouds
    -Enemy bullets
    -Text
    -HUD
    -Meter bars
    -Particles
    -Beam weapon animations
    -Water animation
    -Title screen animation

  • Slightly optimized gamepad input handling

  • Slightly optimized spatial audio positioning calculations

  • Improved the cleanup process for game threads when shutting down the game

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.37.2.0” or higher. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows BlastZone 2 Content Depot 349261
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit BlastZone 2 - 32bit executables Depot 349262
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit BlastZone 2 - 64bit executables Depot 349263
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link