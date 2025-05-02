A new update has been released for BlastZone 2! (v1.37.2.0) This significantly improves vertex transfer performance for several areas of the game. This includes all particles, bullets, HUD elements, menus, text, clouds, water, beams, and more. This results in better overall performance, and reduced hitching, especially on older or slower hardware.

Here are the full release notes for v1.37.2.0:

Improved the performance of vertex data streaming

-Reduces hitching and slightly improves overall performance

-Has a more noticeable effect on older, slower systems

-Affects several systems and effects, including:

-Clouds

-Enemy bullets

-Text

-HUD

-Meter bars

-Particles

-Beam weapon animations

-Water animation

-Title screen animation

Slightly optimized gamepad input handling

Slightly optimized spatial audio positioning calculations

Improved the cleanup process for game threads when shutting down the game

As usual, to make sure you have the latest update, launch the game and check the lower left corner for “v1.37.2.0” or higher. Enjoy!