Hi everyone,

I'm excited to announce that Exit the Abyss version 2.0 is now live! This marks a huge milestone for me — my very first game is now complete.

🛠️ What's new in 2.0?

A number of bug fixes for a smoother experience

General performance optimizations for better stability and smoother gameplay

Brand new levels to explore

And most importantly: the story is now complete — you can now experience the full journey from beginning to end

💬 Thank you

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported this project by purchasing the game. Your patience, feedback, and encouragement have meant the world to me. Every message, comment, and review helped shape this project into what it is today.

🔚 What’s next?

With this update, Exit the Abyss is officially complete. I'm now shifting my focus to a brand new project — and I can’t wait to share more about it in the future.

💸 50% off sale coming soon!

To celebrate the release of version 2.0, the game will go on 50% off sale at the end of the month, lasting for two full weeks. If you haven’t picked it up yet, this will be the perfect time!

Thank you again for being part of this journey! 🙏