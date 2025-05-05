⚫⚪ Breakout Epilepsia is now on Steam! ⚫⚪

After months of hard work, stress, excitement, and a lot of love, Breakout Epilepsia is finally out on Steam. 🖤

What started as a retro arcade idea turned into something... weird and wonderful. It's fast, it's monochrome, and the boss fights flip everything upside down. No colors, just pure chaos.

Huge thanks to the 20+ amazing people who helped bring this project to life—through art, music, voice acting, testing, and development. You made this game real.

🎮 Play it now:

👉 https://store.steampowered.com/app/3109440/Breakout_Epilepsia/?beta=0

If you play it, let me know what you think. Reviews really help. Thanks so much for the support!

