25 April 2025 Build 17818764 Edited 25 April 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New DLC Ivy released
New Ivy and Red Pepper game mode added
New DLC related content added to the store
Added interactive content for Ivy
(I've been busy lately, so development is a bit slow... If there are any undetected bugs, please report them to me and I'll fix them right away. Thank you~)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074891
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitDLC 3614210 Depot 3614210
  • Loading history…
