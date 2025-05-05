- You can open the door
- Implement enemy volt stat
- Rework save stars
- Add the great statue
- Add dodge stat
- Add the forge
- Add fall stat
- Add essence
- Boss HP fix
- Add story chapter 2
- Add story chapter 3
- Map display has no gaps between rooms
- Fix bug with labeled entities
- Rework save display to hide some useless info
- Saves now store what chapter your in
- Title screen depends on the auto load save rather than overall
- Add fractional levels
- Stat indicators look a bit nicer
- Rework shop stat rendering
- Fix haptics crash
- Fix special input hint
- Move new game button to top of save list
- Fix overlap with tutorial text and input hints
- Fix some projectile bugs
- Add some more names to the credits
- Fix issue with intro cutscene
- Curses can only be cheated in when the free cheat is enabled too
- Fix some music volume lower stacking bugs
- Fix cutscenes not playing sometimes
- Boss bars now show hp
- Fix float formatting crash
- Fix luck related crash
- Add crash screen
- Add Scardy Bee to area 5
- Fix broken arrows not breaking
- Fix transparency of stat indicators
- Fix alot of bugged transitions
- Escape closes the death menu
- Rewrite news system
- Rework physics
- Add rage quit death message
- Stairs need the player to overlap to work
- Fix input bugs
- Host news on my site
- Fall transition is faster
- Cleanup death UI
- Add Toaster mode
- Optimization for paused UIs
- Flying enemies have less drag
- Cleanup the wizard UI a bit
- Speed up music loading
- Rework title light
Changed depots in beta branch