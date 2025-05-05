 Skip to content

Major 5 May 2025 Build 17815755 Edited 6 May 2025 – 02:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You can open the door
  • Implement enemy volt stat
  • Rework save stars
  • Add the great statue
  • Add dodge stat
  • Add the forge
  • Add fall stat
  • Add essence
  • Boss HP fix
  • Add story chapter 2
  • Add story chapter 3
  • Map display has no gaps between rooms
  • Fix bug with labeled entities
  • Rework save display to hide some useless info
  • Saves now store what chapter your in
  • Title screen depends on the auto load save rather than overall
  • Add fractional levels
  • Stat indicators look a bit nicer
  • Rework shop stat rendering
  • Fix haptics crash
  • Fix special input hint
  • Move new game button to top of save list
  • Fix overlap with tutorial text and input hints
  • Fix some projectile bugs
  • Add some more names to the credits
  • Fix issue with intro cutscene
  • Curses can only be cheated in when the free cheat is enabled too
  • Fix some music volume lower stacking bugs
  • Fix cutscenes not playing sometimes
  • Boss bars now show hp
  • Fix float formatting crash
  • Fix luck related crash
  • Add crash screen
  • Add Scardy Bee to area 5
  • Fix broken arrows not breaking
  • Fix transparency of stat indicators
  • Fix alot of bugged transitions
  • Escape closes the death menu
  • Rewrite news system
  • Rework physics
  • Add rage quit death message
  • Stairs need the player to overlap to work
  • Fix input bugs
  • Host news on my site
  • Fall transition is faster
  • Cleanup death UI
  • Add Toaster mode
  • Optimization for paused UIs
  • Flying enemies have less drag
  • Cleanup the wizard UI a bit
  • Speed up music loading
  • Rework title light

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 17815755
Windows Depot 2103662
Linux Depot 2103663
