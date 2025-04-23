Travel between provinces is not yet available, but it may be in the future.

Teleporting to Lyonesse Gateways is also free on cooldown, but you can spend Grace to travel there when the free option is on cooldown.

Petra Mea (returning you to your Petra Dei) is still free with a cooldown, but now, you can spend Grace to bypass that cooldown.

You can teleport to a Gateway (portals to other Provinces) for 30 Grace points.

You can teleport to a Petra Dei (the large standing stone in Home Valley center) for 20 Grace points.

Destinations must be discovered before you can travel to them.

Using this Miracle, you can teleport within a province directly from the Map. It consumes Grace to perform and offers a practical way to cut down on long travel times.

New Miracle available, allowing you to travel across the land more quickly — for a price.

We’ve added two new languages, and you’re now able to play Pax Dei:

While the game and the website will be available in those languages, we won’t add specific language sections on Discord for Spanish and Polish.

If the Player begins chopping or mining action during the Fast Travel animation, it is possible to trigger the Grace cost without being moved to the Petra Dei.

The default home shrine does not appear on the map with a new character unless you go to Petra Dei to set it manually.

Players can sometimes be re-notified that they have unlocked a location that has been previously unlocked.

Gates are not unlocked immediately sometimes when arriving at a new province. The players need to walk closer to the gate to unlock it.