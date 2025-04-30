Alright, this one needed a little more time in the oven than anticipated but we hope it was worth the wait. There are A LOT of changes, fixes, and features with this update.

Let's dive into it. ⬇️

Highlights:

PIONEERS - The Pioneers map is now available in sandbox!

Sandbox - BOTNAKs and respawning Mega Drills!

Peaceful Sandbox - Byg og Hyg!

PIONEERS - Added a Difficulty option to Session Options. Cadet and Veteran!

Cadet Difficulty is the standard difficulty.

Veteran Difficulty is for players who want a more challenging experience. Enemies are tougher, deal more damage and respawn quicker. Players can only ever have 1 Repair Token and Teleportation is not available in Campaign mode.

PIONEERS - Six BOTNAK Camps have appeared around the world.

Three in the Meadows.

One in Mudflats.

Two in Withered Heights.

PIONEERS - Ancient Blueprints have been discovered on Gregory. What does it mean?

PIONEERS - Seven new Obsidian side missions.

Four in Meadows.

One in Mudflats.

Two in Withered Heights.

PIONEERS - If you spawn in a blueprint with uncrafted blocks, you can now track the resources required to craft the missing blocks.

AIRBORNE - I have said since the release of Airborne that we needed the Maker Tool hover enabled in Airborne but no one listened. Then ScrapMan came to visit and brought it up and what do you know. We now have Maker Tool hover in sandbox. I guess I will just have to become a famous YouTuber and maybe people will start taking me seriously around here. Anyways, I should probably stop ranting in the patch notes.

BUILDER - Added a Search function. Now you can search for just the right block! Keyboard and Mouse users can press CTRL + F when in the Builder to jump directly to it!

BUILDER - Added a ‘Go to Category’ button to sub categories when browsing the All Blocks and Build Vehicles tabs.

BUILDER - You can now use the right stick to scroll when cursor is inside the block inventory.

BLOCKS - Increased Distance Sensor range from 50m > 1000m.

GENERAL - Removed many now unused video files to greatly reduce install size on all platforms.

Full Patch Notes:

PIONEERS - The groups of BOTNAK enemies found around the world will now respawn after 30 minutes (15 if playing on Veteran difficulty). Previously they did not respawn meaning it was possible to clear the map of enemies outside of the ones that randomly spawn during gameplay.

PIONEERS - Mission Steps have had checkpoints added at various steps in the same session, meaning if you die during a mission you will reset back to one of these checkpoints, rather than all the way back in the last Settlement visited. Combat steps will reset to the previous step if you die on them. This also applies to the chase sequence in the Bottom Feeder’s Mission in Mudflats and Scootie’s Dare 3 in Withered Heights. In Multiplayer it will only reset the step if all players in the mission die!

PIONEERS - Settlement XP Earned as a Client in MP now carries over to your SP progress.

GENERAL - Re-encoded Main Menu, Pioneers, Airborne and Stranded videos to play correctly on the Steam Deck.

PIONEERS - Side Missions are no longer automatically displayed on the map. They will now only appear when you get close to them.

PIONEERS - Improved the messaging when you are about to Quit out of a Pioneers session which will warn you about any in progress Missions you will lose progress on.

PIONEERS - Wetlands are now muddy!

PIONEERS - A save now happens when entering a Settlement.

PIONEERS - The fuel bar now animates when fuel is picked up.

PIONEERS - Added a new Froggit outside Leapsvale, Nitrog, who explains more about fuel and repair tokens!

PIONEERS - Another new Froggit is visting Settlements around Gregory. Trailmaker Geek will help you out with expert knowledge!

PIONEERS - Moved Mission icons further away from Settlement icons on the map to make them easier to see, hover over and click.

PIONEERS - Side Mission Characters now have unique dialogue before, during and after their missions.

PIONEERS - The structures you are given in the tutorial should now match your profile default colour and skin selection.

PIONEERS - Reduced the range of the BOTNAK Artillery from 200 > 160.

PIONEERS - Reduced the amount of BOTNAK spawned in An Easy Win. It now spawns 1 Artillery, 1 Tank and 2 Tier 2 Drones.

PIONEERS - Moved the spawn position of the A Helping Hand Cargo to lessen potential confusion if a player had both that and Reinforcing Leapsvale Missions active at the same time.

PIONEERS - Optimized the crumble effect when breaking resource nodes.

PIONEERS - Added Steam Rich Presence for Pioneers Sandbox modes.

RACE ISLAND - Aligned repair behavior with other game modes. Now pressing R will not immediately realign your vehicle regardless of speed. You need to hold R to repair and your momentum and direction is retained.

BUILDER - If you close a sub-category inside the block inventory this state is now remembered across sessions.

BUILDER - We made the loading of blocks in the Builder async - this essentially means we load them when they are needed, rather than all at once.

BUILDER - If playing with Controller, pressing B will now open and move selection to the Block Inventory. Press B again will close it and move your cursor back to where it was.

BUILDER - We improved the camera centering when auto focusing on a block, and spawning in Blueprints. It now takes into account the Block Inventory being open and centers based on that.

BUILDER - Re-ordered button placement in top left bar so if using the Undo/Redo buttons the position of them does not change.

Fixes

PIONEERS - Fixed a bug where if a projectile was fired via logic or toggles, the kill would not correctly be attributed to the player, meaning no XP, loot or mission progress would be rewarded.

PIONEERS - Fixed a bug where all clients would see mission markers for Cargo.

PIONEERS - Fixed incorrect colliders on dead Mega Drills.

PIONEERS - Fixed cases where the XP bar would fill up differently depending on the XP Source.

PIONEERS - Fixed some fences being partially inside terrain near Leapsvale.

PIONEERS - Fixed the Settlement Progress UI appearing inside the Customization screen if opened inside a Settlement.

PIONEERS - Fixed some Froggit hats having missing faces.

PIONEERS - Fixed the VIP Seat incorrectly being rewarded for beating Mega Drill 3.

PIONEERS - Fixed some z-fighting inside Settlements.

PIONEERS - Fixed tutorial to correctly show mission name and mission step underneath in the Active Mission UI.

PIONEERS - Fixed the light given from the Artillery Tier 2 shield not correctly being removed upon death.

PIONEERS - Fixed layering issues with Artillery smoke and other effects.

PIONEERS - Fixed water layering issues with projectile impact smoke.

PIONEERS - Fixed BOTNAKs death flames playing underwater.

PIONEERS - Improved LOD distance on Mudflats Lanterns.

PIONEERS - Reduce the height of the “no fly zones” over Settlements.

PIONEERS - Fixed some visible shadow popping across Planet Gregory.

PIONEERS - Fixed a Settlement Task in Tungsburg having the wrong title.

PIONEERS - Fixed Passenger Task Mission Markers not correctly being removed if the Task was being tracked and then cancelled.

PIONEERS - Fixed cases where deleting Passenger Tasks that were not tracked would not correctly show Mission Markers if it was taken again.

PIONEERS - Fixed a bug with Controller where you could not navigate inside the Mission Log if you opened it directly after completing a tracked Mission.

PIONEERS - Fixed a bug in Multiplayer where typing in chat would also activate transformations and interact with NPCs if in proximity.

PIONEERS - Fixed the Mudflats settlements mysteriously floating.

PIONEERS - Fixed cave shadows layering incorrectly over fog.

PIONEERS - Fixed a spot in Port Aqualite where the player could get stuck under.

PIONEERS - Fixed a spot in Meadows Settlements where a player could get stuck in the staircase.

PIONEERS - Fixed a Multiplayer bug where only the player who first started a Settlement Task would have mission markers for it.

PIONEERS - Fixed a late joining client not correctly having mission markers for Passenger steps.

PIONEERS - Fixed a late joining client not correctly being able to pick up Passengers.

PIONEERS - Fixed a bug where a late joining client would not see mission spawned objects in the world (Cargo, NPCs, etc).

PIONEERS - Fixed a Multiplayer bug where mission markers would incorrectly remain active after the step finished and they would persist for the rest of the session.

PIONEERS - Fixed grass in the Skytrees not correctly being culled at a distance.

PIONEERS - Fixed cases where the Artillery Tier 3 would not behave correctly.

PIONEERS - Fixed some Mission Intercoms incorrectly requiring the player to press E to progress them.

PIONEERS - Fixed it so if you tried to jump over the stairs at Skytrees Settlements next to Task Buddy, with Controller, it would not also interact with Task Buddy.

PIONEERS - Removed the number from the end of the Settlement Progress UI.

PIONEERS - Improved colliders around the Mega Drill wreck in Meadows.

PIONEERS - Fixed the Mission Marker still being displayed on Cargo you were currently carrying with the Tractor Beam.

PIONEERS - Fixed the congratulations screen when beating Pioneers being the wrong colour.

PIONEERS - Fixed a Controller specific bug where if you had an empty mission log, picked up a new mission and immediately opened the log you would not have navigation.

PIONEERS - Fixed cases where trying to repair a structure with unowned/uncrafted blocks would cause you to have invisible and floating blocks.

PIONEERS - Improved the visuals of the Artillery AOE Pulse so it no longer has the funnel at the top.

PIONEERS - In Multiplayer if a Main Mission is completed multiple times, Settlement XP is only rewarded the first time now.

PIONEERS - Replaced the rocks found on beaches with a new and improved, and prettier, model!

PIONEERS - Improved camera behaviour around Settlements by putting more prefabs in the correct layer.

PIONEERS - Improved layering of BOTNAK shields on water.

PIONEERS - Fixed BOTNAK shields not playing the correct shatter VFX when destroyed.

PIONEERS - Fixed an empty stackable message appearing when driving away from a Settlement.

PIONEERS - Fixed the Mudflats Mega Drill particles looking like mud rather than water.

PIONEERS - Fixed cases of if you tried to skip the tutorial by jumping up the Mudslide incorrectly making a save too early, which meant you didn’t have the correct blocks when going into Pioneers. If you do this, you should now start with the correct blocks. But you’ll still need to go and find some resources to get started, so did you really save any time?

PIONEERS - Fixed the Cloudpoke Froggit Rescue II Passengers waiting for pick up in the air.

PIONEERS - Fixed a slightly floating Gold Crate next to the Withered Heights Mega Drill checkpoint.

PIONEERS - Fixed the grass having stripes at very specific times of day.

PIONEERS - Fixed the BOTNAK in the tutorial not correctly having a Mission Marker over it.

PIONEERS - Added the Simple Hub Cap accessory to Pioneers, it was missing!

PIONEERS - Fixed the Combat Tasks in Skytrees asking for Artillery. Now they specify you need to kill the White Artillery found in Withered Heights.

PIONEERS - Fixed cases of BOTNAK ambushes happening much more frequently than intended.

PIONEERS - Fixed the ever growing Mudflats Boombox. Again. Maybe.

GENERAL - Fixed a bug where you would incorrectly get placed inside a Passenger Seat after transform or repair in motion.

GENERAL - Fixed cases of using recall on mechanically complex structures causing unwanted behaviour.

GENERAL - Fixed smoke particles incorrectly being affected by motion blur.

GENERAL - Fixed opening the Manual incorrectly unpausing the game if opened from the In Game Menu.

GENERAL - Fixed an empty page being present on the Controller screen when opened with Keyboard and Mouse.

GENERAL - Fixed a bug where if a corrupted save game was attempted to be loaded it would not correctly display an error message and instead get stuck infinitely loading.

GENERAL - Optimized performance when using the Cinematic Camera.

GENERAL - Fixed the Keyboard button icons being sized differently.

GENERAL - Fixed some cases of transforming between structures throwing errors.

GENERAL - Fixed externally modified Blueprints containing invalid colour values looking crazy when spawned in.

GENERAL - Localisation fixes and improvements.

BUILDER - Fixed cases of quick navigation icons not being suppressed correctly.

BUILDER - Fixed a bug where if you tried to redo an input binding change you would be unable to exit the Builder.

BUILDER - Fixed a bug where if you deleted a mechanical block then left the builder and re-entered and did redo the block would not correctly be connected to your structure.

BUILDER - Re-ordered button placement in top left bar so if using the Undo/Redo buttons the postion of them does not change.

BUILDER - Fixed the Pause tooltip inside the configurator sharing the same text as Delay.

BUILDER - Fixed a bug where if you mirrored a block without bindings it would incorrectly gain default bindings when pulled out of the mirror plane.

BUILDER - Fixed issues with not being able to navigate in and out of the Block Inventory and into the left bar with D-Pad on controller.

BUILDER - Improved resolution of block image rendering in the block info box and ban block dialogs.

BUILDER - Fixed the Forces warning incorrectly being shown on the Settings button in the Builder.

BUILDER - Fixed the hints in the bottom right incorrectly persisting into Main Menu if you quit out whilst they were visible.

BUILDER - Fixed cases where neighboring blocks would be visible in another blocks preview.

BUILDER - Fixed not being able to change Build Slots if you were in Mirror Mode.

BLOCKS - Reduced collider size on the Short Range EMP.

BLOCKS - Reduced collider size on Aiming Servo.

BLOCKS - Fixed the normal texture of the Advanced Pulse Miner.

BLOCKS - Fixed the Mini Gun incorrectly having a weight of 1.64KG. It is now back to the original weight of 4.40KG.

BLOCKS - Fixed the Small Energy Shield not correctly being visible for clients.

AIRBORNE - Fixed the mission marker for Chirpo Passenger missions incorrectly using a Pioneers icon.

AIRBORNE - Fixed the Pirate Mothership not correctly exploding in the final cutscene.

AIRBORNE - Fixed the destroyed Pirate Mothership model not being visible after it was defeated.

AIRBORNE - Fixed some broken text formatting in an intercom.

STRANDED - Fixed a gap in the terrain inside of the Volcano.

STRANDED - Adjusted the black fog plane in the dark caves to better align with water.

HIGH SEAS - Fixed a bug where sometimes when continuing a save discovered Artifacts would not correctly be displayed on the map.

HIGH SEAS - Fixed a bug where the Open Map stackable message would incorrectly not be suppressed after opening the map.

DANGER ZONE - Fixed it so the default Time of Day is no longer night time.

RACE ISLAND - Fixed the Power Core UI from Pioneers incorrectly being displayed on the map.

RALLY - Fixed the Power Core UI from Pioneers incorrectly being displayed on the map.

GREAT CARRIER REEF - Fixed some floating grass underneath the helipad.

GREAT CARRIER REEF - Fixed some misplaced underwater assets.

AUDIO - Fixed a hitmarker sound incorrectly playing when hitting a BOTNAK with the Mining Pulse.

AUDIO - Aligned the Settlement Shield GFX to correctly match the SFX triggers when entering/exiting the shield.