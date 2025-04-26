Howdy Wastelanders,
The next update ( V0.1.2 ) for Battlefall: State of Conflict has now deployed to the battlefield.
Our game will also be 20% OFF for the duration of this fest ( 28th April - 5th May )
General:
Implemented better pathfinding for all ground units by:
--- Units will now mostly attempt to funnel through smaller gaps to their destination as opposed to finding a longer route.
--- Longer and unblocked routes may be chosen if it's no more than 12 grid spaces longer than the original route.
--- If all else fails, the longer route is preferred.
--- Unit 'nudging' is planned and being worked on for a later update.
- Various game optimizations. Without being specific, players should notice significant FPS boosts in
- combat-heavy scenarios.
- Some localization fixes
New content:
Three new Skirmish maps:
* ( 3 ) KVGC Tri-Savanna
* ( 6 ) KVGC Showdown
* ( 8 ) KVGC Heat
New units:
-
New units are in the works for all Factions but WON'T be producible in this update, however a few of them will spawn as enemies in a select number of EFNET mission maps, including:
-
SEL Converter - Insta-kills enemy infantry only. Will provide 200 credits for its side whenever it kills a unit.
-
SEL MindBlower - Deploys to enable a distinctly visual zone full of strange energy. Any enemy infantry/tanks that step inside this zone will be instantly converted over to the enemy players side.
-
SCRAPPER Strika - A large structure on tank wheels that sends airborne Pipers to its target. Very dangerous ( and expensive ) unit.
Balancing:
- Reduced build-time for Warpad ( 2400 ticks down to 1600 ticks ).
- Slightly increased weapon range of Wastelanders.
- Springer weapon max retargeting count reduced to 5 ( from 8 )
- Increased life-span of Acid-Tank warhead to 300 ticks ( from 150 )
EFNET Mission map changes:
Mission 06:
- Enemy SEL will receive additional backup 3 minutes into the map. ( SEL Mindblowers and SEL Converters )
Mission 07:
Carved access path into area with Patriarch and Scrapper Conyard.
- Added periodic spawns of Strika Tanks for enemy player if playing in co-op mode.
Mission 08:
- Added periodic spawns of Strika Tanks for enemy player.
As always, if you want to participate directly and maybe get a sneak peek of what we're working on for next patch join our Discord!
Lelouche and Tenex
Kyoto Video Game Concern
Changed files in this update