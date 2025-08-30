Hi everyone,

I’m super excited to share that Family Island is now out in Early Access! This is just the beginning, and while the game is playable, it’s still growing and changing. The story, visuals, dialogue, and even the vocabulary are going to be worked on and improved as development continues.

Think of this release as opening the door early—you get to see what’s inside, explore it, and even help shape how it turns out in the future. There may be big updates ahead, including story overhauls, visual upgrades, and polish to make everything feel even better.

I really hope you’ll enjoy what’s here already and stick with me on this journey. Your support means a lot, and it helps me keep improving the game so it can become something truly special.

Thanks for being here, and welcome to Family Island!