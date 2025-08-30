 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 17735878 Edited 30 August 2025 – 11:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I’m super excited to share that Family Island is now out in Early Access! This is just the beginning, and while the game is playable, it’s still growing and changing. The story, visuals, dialogue, and even the vocabulary are going to be worked on and improved as development continues.

Think of this release as opening the door early—you get to see what’s inside, explore it, and even help shape how it turns out in the future. There may be big updates ahead, including story overhauls, visual upgrades, and polish to make everything feel even better.

I really hope you’ll enjoy what’s here already and stick with me on this journey. Your support means a lot, and it helps me keep improving the game so it can become something truly special.

Thanks for being here, and welcome to Family Island!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link