I tried implementing a COOP mode and a HARDCORE mode, but while doing, so I completely broke the game, and at that time I got really frustrated with this, so I abandoned the project. But never stopped thinking about it. So I decided to go back to the functional version of Bald Ball, the classic one, the intended one. No coop, no hardcore mode for now. In the future I would like to actually redo the game from scratch and make it right, but right now I can't, I don't have the time. Note that doesn't matter how much it takes me, and I don't care the game didn't meet sales expectations, I want to fix it at least for myself and my peace of mind. If anyone ever plays this hardcore frustrating game, I hope you have a great time.

-Albert