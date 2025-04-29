Many players are currently experiencing Steam connection issues after updating to the new version, possibly due to the upgraded Steam SDK and Godot 3.6 engine. The exact cause is still unclear, so we have decided to roll back to the previous version temporarily.
To participate in the costume test, please join the 0.7test beta version.
To join the open beta, switch to the 0.7test version!
Right-click the game → Properties... → Betas → Select 0.7test from the dropdown menu.
Current known issues in the new version:
-
Failed to connect to Steam when launching the game (unknown cause).
-
New furniture items (Wardrobe, Shoe Rack, Hat Stand) purchased in the beta version will not be reset when switching versions.
-
Character movement speed has decreased. This may be due to differences in the physics engine between Godot 3.5 and 3.6.
-
Frame rate drops have been observed. This may also be caused by changes in the Godot 3.6 physics engine.
-
Bear cannot slide thrown boxes in the new version due to physics engine adjustments. This has been fixed in the beta by adjusting parameters.
Changed files in this update