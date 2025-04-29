Many players are currently experiencing Steam connection issues after updating to the new version, possibly due to the upgraded Steam SDK and Godot 3.6 engine. The exact cause is still unclear, so we have decided to roll back to the previous version temporarily.

To participate in the costume test, please join the ‌0.7test‌ beta version.

To join the open beta, switch to the ‌0.7test‌ version!

Right-click the game → ‌Properties...‌ → ‌Betas‌ → Select ‌0.7test‌ from the dropdown menu.

Current known issues in the new version: