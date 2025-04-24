This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are thrilled to announce that Umami Grove is now officially available on Steam!

Jump hands-first into a delightful culinary adventure full of vibrant exploration, robust physics, quirky NPCs and acorn-powered surprises!



Umami Grove invites gamers on a uniquely interactive VR journey that mixes platforming, cooking, and exploration in a world as tasty as it is playful!

Indulge in seasonal environments, hands-on challenges and a roster of cute characters where every moment is a new opportunity to discover and maybe accidentally fling that onion across the forest!

Get your hands dirty (literally!) in this unique VR cooking adventure! Jump, climb, duck, and swing through vibrant locales on a quest to help cute characters gather luscious ingredients and create mouthwatering dishes.

Set in a lush, open world designed after seasons, players journey through a cute, comfy cooking adventure that utilizes a powerful locomotion and interaction system. Complete tasks for quirky NPCs while you forage for ingredients in visually rich environments loaded with secrets.

You’ll face peril and hone your cooking for the greatest prize of all: gold! (In the shape of acorns.)

Sharpen your virtual knives and prepare for the tastiest trip of the year!