Course Release

Standard 36 holes, 18 Easy and 18 Hard, with associated lost balls (18) and unique putter

Limited-time "Raptor Cliff's" Welcome Island decorations

11 course-associated Avatar cosmetics across glasses, hats, heads and outfits

5 rideable course objects

Features and Fixes

Following the ball tray update in v5.5, our team has revamped our putter selection system!

The new putter display includes a holding rack and introduces pagination to slim down concurrently viewable putters. Most notably, we now display a generic ghost putter for any undiscovered putters; all putters have a hotlink to their associated course, making it easier for players to know which foxhunts they need to complete.

New: Loading Screen Tips

We've added tips and tricks to the Coconut loading screen for your reading pleasure.

Shack Course Listing Reorganization

With the inclusion of more courses in our base game, we have rearranged the Shack course display with an updated front-page view and a new "Classics" listing page.

Pocket Edition: 'Upside Town' Now Available

Players can now putt through this gravity-defying cityscape while on-the-go.

Mobile Players, ICYMI: Check out our new 'Standard Mode' gameplay!

Standard Mode is our new vertical-only, non-gyro mode that relies purely on swipe-and-tap and pinch/pull motion for players to navigate and play. This mode sets players into a locked camera position behind the ball and allows for a smooth, casual gameplay experience.

ICYMI: New Activities and Modes

New slingshot stands are available in Sweetopia 🍭 and Zerzura 🏜️

New player scale and gravity customizations for Tourist Trap 🏴‍☠️

Attention Golfers

We advise golfers visiting Sweetopia to ensure their equipment is clean of confections upon exiting the course, lest they attract pests!

Fixes

Our team does their best to address bugs and fixes between course releases and updates.

Upside Town: Pizza Rat and city pigeons better respond to player movement triggers

Mount Olympus H18: Made adjustments to the playable greens to remove ball timeouts



We appreciate your support! Our team is working through other known bug fixes and feature updates as we continue to build courses and expand on all that Walkabout offers.

Experiencing a bug? You can report it through our official [Discord](discord.gg/wmg) server, either in the bug report channel or Bug Threads, or email us at wmgsupport@mightycoconut.com. You can also ask our community members and Moderators for help! When reporting a bug, be sure to include your device type and platform of choice, as well as a detailed description of the bug encountered and any screenshots or video recordings; this information will help our team to better identify and reproduce the issue for resolution.

