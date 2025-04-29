General

Today’s 2.0.5 Tuning Update addresses several multiplayer issues, including a rebalance of the new heavy tanks and new Battlegroups, some minor Faction adjustments, and a refreshed Mignano map. These changes, among others, are detailed below. We’ve added additional developer notes for many of the changes in this update to provide more context on our design or balance intent. We hope you find that helpful! This update will likely invalidate mid-mission Campaign save files and Replay files made before the 2.0.5 update. Campaign progression and saves made outside of missions or skirmishes will still work as expected. We will be monitoring the multiplayer meta and any high priority bugs reported via the help portal for potential hot fixes in the coming days. Be sure to jump into our [official Discord](discord.gg/relicentertainment) to share your feedback with us!

UI/UX

The fonts used for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean have been changed to solve an issue where characters were not shown correctly, or the readability of the text was difficult. We hope this change is a big improvement for players using these languages. New font used for the above languages



Maps

Mignano Summit (3vs3)

Company of Heroes 3 launched back in 2023 with two versions of Mignano — Gap and Summit. It was clear that the 3vs3 version of the map did not meet expectations — the map was too urban for such a small space, chokepoints were plentiful and once players had a stranglehold of the map's high ground, it was challenging to contest.

Given our recent 2nd Anniversary, we have taken the opportunity to return to Mignano Summit with a fresh approach to how the map should play and feel. Below are our core goals and changes:

The map has been given a bombed out, devastated appearance, doing away with the lush, green fields and hillsides in favor of mud, craters and smoking ruins

Large retaining walls that prevent movement throughout the match have mostly been removed in favor of cliffs of rubble and scree, opening multiple new pathways into and around the map

Many of the map's garrisonable buildings have either been completely removed, turned to ruin, or reduced in health to prevent overwhelming garrison-focused gameplay

The map has also been given two new atmospheres, further leaning towards the grim, war-torn aesthetic

While the playable area of the map itself has remained the same (as the shape and size of the map was always intended), the surrounding map has been reduced in size to improve performance and provide a clearer view of units on the minimap and tactical map

Angoville (1vs1)

A small line of tank traps and barbed wire near the Southern HQ have been pulled back from the gateway in the tall stone wall. This should enable easier movement for light vehicles through this entrance.

Crossing in the Woods (1vs1)

A patch of Naval impasse was preventing mines and other constructibles from being placed near the North side of the central roadway. This was the result of resizing the map early in development and has been removed.

Langres (1vs1)

Heavy adjustments have been made to the flow and cover of the West side of the map. As the +10 fuel here is the only fuel source on the centerlines of the map, it sees heavy combat and needed further refinement and balance to ensure it provides an interesting and fair experience.

Small 1-storey building on the Southern side of the Western VP has been converted into a blocker, removing a garrison from the Southern player

Small 1-storey building on the North side has been converted from a blocker into a garrisonable structure, providing the Northern player a garrison with which to contest the area

The Northern player now has a safer route from their HQ to the Western Fuel and has access to a building en route. Retreating from this Western fuel is also safer, due to the adjustment of this building's position preventing a long and exposed retreat across the map.

The hedgerow South of the main Eastern farm building has also been slightly adjusted, to prevent flamethrowers from attacking the building from relative safety.

Pachino Stalemate (1vs1)

The Northern side of the map was seeing an overwhelming amount of combat, as its cut-offs controlled +20 fuel and +20 Munitions, compared to the South side containing +10 fuel and +20 munitions. To redistribute pressure across the map's four cut-off points, the South side of the map now has +20 fuel and +20 munitions behind its cutoffs, identical to the North.

These changes have increased the overall fuel income of the map, which we feel will synergize better with the strength of the map’s cut-off points and less frequently leave them with little or no fuel income.

Small citrus trees on the North side of the map have also been updated to be ultra-light crush, enabling early vehicles to move through these locations with ease.

Semois (1vs1)

Minor adjustments have been made to the cut-off points, preventing the Southern fuel from being connected to the map center unfairly, mirroring the cut-off on the North side.

Longstop Hill (3vs3)

Additional blockers have been placed inside a rock formation in the North of the map. It was possible for units to see through and shoot through this rock formation, which is intended to enable a flanking route around the North of the map.

Black Gold (4vs4)

This map has been changed to include two additional Victory Points, in an experimental update. This should encourage more aggressive play into the oilfields towards the center of the map, taking more weight away from the +10 Western Fuel which can dominate the attention of multiple players.

Further, we have adjusted the cut-off points in the oil flats, which each connect to the East side of the map. These strategic points are only a short distance to the newly positioned Victory Points and players are expected to be able to contest the cut-offs and the Victory Points in a single ambitious assault.

We will be watching these changes closely. We anticipate that it will cause matches to end more rapidly where the Western Fuel is prioritized instead of the map as a whole and will require an adjustment in tactics.

A buried rock has also been removed, as this was affecting pathfinding in the Western depression.

Sousse Wetlands (4vs4)

Removed a blocker which was visible beyond the Out of Bounds area. This will have no gameplay effect.

Replays

We are making a change to how we save replay files on our servers. Currently replays are saved for 5-months. This storage time will change to 3-months (90 days) starting next week on May 6th. Please be sure to download any replay files older than 90 days if you wish to keep them beyond that time window. Replay files will still become invalid any time we introduce a gameplay change in a subsequent hot fix or patch.

Multiplayer Balance

General

Craters

In general, crater walls were too steep, especially when an area was saturated with overlapping damage. We have standardized the depth of craters caused by weapons and reduced the size of some deformation to better suit the size of the crater generated.

Mines

Deal 50% less damage upon detonating if they are detected

Stummel Halftrack, M3 75mm Gun Motor Carriage, 221 Scout Car

Certain ‘stun’ abilities were too powerful on fast mobile units and would temporarily shut down vehicle attacks at range and remove their target’s ability to escape danger. To address this, we are decreasing the debuff duration and maintaining vehicle speed, allowing affected vehicles to be able to back out of the engagement.

M3 75mm Gun Motor Carriage Target Weakpoint changed to Blinding Shot used by the Stummel and 221 Scout Car

White Phosphorous/Blinding Shot abilities all standardized to be called Blinding Shot for these units

Debuff duration decreased from 7 to 5 seconds

Now only disables the target’s weapons and vision while creating a white phosphorous smoke cloud in front of the target. No longer slows units down.

Light Artillery

With the adjustments to light artillery damage output, these units underperform due to a low rate of fire, inability to retreat, and high cost. We are speeding up their rate of fire to improve their damage output against stationary targets, without increasing their area of effect damage.

Pack Howitzer

Barrage Fire aim-time reduced from 0.75 to 0

Smoke barrage Fire aim-time reduced from 0.125 to 0

Smoke and Standard Barrage wind down decreased from 1.5 to 1.25

Le.IG 18

Barrage Fire aim-time reduced from 0.75 to 0

Smoke barrage Fire aim-time reduced from 0.125 to 0

Smoke and Standard Barrage wind down decreased from 2 to 1.75

Heavy Mortar

Fire-aim time removed from Airburst, Smoke, and regular barrages; reduced from 0.125 to 0

Barrage and Airburst reloads standardized to 1 second

Smoke Reload reduced from 1.5/5 to 0.75

Field Defenses

Build times on field defenses are still too long after recent construction changes related to capturing, resulting in limited use outside of capture points. We are further decreasing build times on certain field defenses to make these options more attractive when units have downtime between combat encounters.

We also made changes to the Wehrmacht/Axis Tank Traps, allowing them to provide cover in a radius like those used by the Allies.

Sandbag build time reduced from 6 to 4 seconds

Barbed Wire build time reduced from 3.5 to 2 seconds

Tank Trap build time reduced from 9 to 6 seconds

Road Block build time reduced from 9 to 7 seconds

Sangar Defensive Wall build time reduced from 16 to 12 seconds

Wehrmacht Tank Trap spacing increased from 1.25 to 1.6

Wehrmacht Tank Trap cover width increased from 1.25 to 1.4

US Forces

Air Support Center

We made an error when replacing one of the Air Support upgrades. We are correcting this, as the Air Support Center generally suffered from its abilities being gated by munitions, not recharge times.

Air Supremacy Removed

Air Supply Upgrade re-added; this reduces the munitions cost of Air Support Center Airstrike abilities by 15

Tank Depot

Fuel cost reduced from 145 to 140

¼ ton 4x4 Truck

Scout Commander Signal Detection range increased from 90 to 125

M1919 Heavy Machine/M2HB .50cal Heavy Machine Gun

Veterancy 1 Improved Defensive Set-up damage reduction reduced from +10% to +5% when in cover or garrisons

M1 81mm Mortar

Airburst angle scatter increased from 8 to 12

Airburst distance scatter max increased from 8 to 10

Airburst distance scatter ratio increased from 0.075 to 1

Motor Pool

We are reducing the fuel cost of the Motor Pool to allow players to get easier access to anti-tank guns and allow for a sharper timing with light vehicles.

Fuel cost reduced from 45 to 40

M8 Greyhound Armored Car

The Greyhound was too expensive for its performance and also required a munition investment. We are reducing its fuel price to allow it to hit the field sooner and speeding up the upgrade times for this unit to allow it to sooner reach its full potential.

Fuel cost reduced from 50 to 45

Armored Skirts and M2HB .50cal upgrade times reduced from 30 to 20 seconds

M18 Hellcat Tank Destroyer

We are adjusting the Hellcat’s veterancy, giving it a greater hit chance and weapon penetration as it levels up. We have also made the unit fire slightly faster to improve its direct combat performance against enemy armor in prolonged engagements.

Fire-aim time removed; speeds up reload by 0.25 seconds

Veterancy 1 acceleration bonus replaced with +15% weapon accuracy

Veterancy 3 penetration bonus increased from +30% to +50%

Shoot and Scoot duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds

M4(105) Sherman Bulldozer

We are boosting the Bulldozer’s secondary functionality as a minesweeper by increasing its speed and mine resistance when the dozer blade is down. We have also increased the unit’s potency when it has reached higher veterancy levels.

Dozer Blade resistance against mines increased from 50% to 75%

Speed debuff while Dozer blade is active reduced from 50% to 25%

Veterancy 2 rate of fire bonus increased from 15% to 20%

Veterancy 3 rate of fire bonus increased from 15% to 25%

Advanced Infantry Battlegroup

Artillery Observer Squad

Bonus range during Supervise Beacon ability increased from +15 to +25

Ammunition Storage

The bonuses of the ammunition storage were too powerful for its price when paired with friendly artillery and its large aura meant the death explosion was not a concern in most cases. We are adjusting the bonuses and aura radius of the structure, while adding a quality-of-life feature, allowing players to better gauge the influence radius of this structure.

Reload and Ability recharge bonus decreased from 40% to 30%

Aura range decreased from 35 to 25

Added pre-construction reticule preview of the buff radius

Near and mid area-of-effect damage distance increased from 6 to 8

Designate Assault Position

Reduces munition cost from 80 to 65

Ranger Squad

Weapon Crate Drop no longer has a recharge time

Heavy Weapons Battlegroup

M5 3-inch Anti-Tank Gun

The barrage performance of the M5 is being increased to make it a prominent feature of the weapon that trades out some anti-tank performance for an anti-infantry barrage. Because the weapon is a towed cannon, its damage will now be in between the power of light and medium artillery units. As the player must have a halftrack with this call-in, we have reduced the manpower cost to make this unit easier to access.

Barrage ready-aim time reduced from 1.5 to 1 second

Barrage area of effect radius increased from 6 to 7

Barrage area of effect damage increased from 0.5/0.4/0.15 to 0.8/0.5/0.3

Barrage area of effect distance increased from 0/0.35/6 to 0.5/1.25/6

Barrage wind down decreased from 1.5 to 0.875 seconds

M26 Pershing Heavy Tank

The Pershing previously had thresholds equivalent to a medium tank. The following changes are meant to bring the Pershing’s timing in-line with the Black Prince and Tiger, while reducing how quickly this unit could gain veterancy. Command Point Cost increased from 10 to 11

Veterancy requirements increased from 1800/5400/10800 to 2750/8250/16500

Wehrmacht

Wehrmacht Headquarters Medical Stations

The Medical Station has been inferior to the Bunker heal for quite some time, and this has often led players astray in their decision making. The Medical Station also has the least value for the Wehrmacht, as they have healing via the Grenadiers. As such, we’re changing the HQ Medical Stations to have the lowest overall cost.

Cost changed from 125 manpower and 15 fuel to 150 manpower

Panzergrenadier Squad

The Panzergrenadier Squad, while capable in the early game, has many weaknesses that can be exploited, and they can struggle to fight mid-to-late game Allied infantry despite being a specialist unit. We are increasing their short and mid-range damage to improve their performance at the ranges they are expected to fight.

Accuracy increased from 0.72/0.475/0.26 to 0.792/0.55/0.26

Jager Squad

Due to the flexibility of the Jager Squad, we want units like suppression platforms to be one of the primary counters when they are configured for anti-tank. That means they should require un-upgraded or Reconnaissance Package Jager variants to support them. To do this, we are removing this unit’s ability to use smoke grenades when they are upgraded with the Panzerschreck.

Smoke locked out when upgraded with Panzerschreck

Grenadier Squad

MP40 near accuracy increased from .45 to .495

MP40 mid accuracy increased from .35 to .385

Breakthrough Battlegroup

Panzer IV Command Tank

The Command Tank has had to operate too close to the front despite its limited combat power and high cost, while also competing with powerful Battlegroup options. To make using the Command Tank more appealing, its aura is being increased to allow it to affect additional units at a safer distance.

Aura range increased from 25 to 35

Luftwaffe Battlegroup

Fallschirmpioneer Squad

We want Fallschirmpioneers to be a viable combat unit when upgraded in the later stages of the game, however, players often picked the grenade launcher due to its burst damage and ability to bypass cover. We are improving the performance of the MG 15, allowing this unit a damage-per-second profile similar to the Infantry Section’s Bren Gun, making them a high damage unit at range when screened correctly.

MG 15 accuracy increased from 0.34/0.29/0.28 to 0.4/0.4/0.4

Italian Coastal Battlegroup

Coastal Reserves

Coastal Reserves, despite arriving earlier than Grenadiers, had issues controlling and capturing the map due to their need to fight from cover and remain stationary. We are increasing their capture speed to match other frontline units to help secure the map in the early game, while giving them access to their anti-tank grenades via Infanterie Kompanie Officer Quarters, opening new strategies.

OtO.42 Incendiary AT Grenade also available after Infanterie Kompanie Officer Quarters

Capture speed increased from 1 to 1.25

Terror Battlegroup

Heavy Gunnery

Command Point cost reduced from 1 to 0

Munition cost decreased from 30 to 25

Machine Gun Camouflage

We are reducing the power of Machine Gun Camouflage by making it more difficult to move from cover to cover while remaining camouflaged, while also making it easier to catch a Heavy Machine Gun that has just entered camouflage – it was previously too difficult to catch a machine gun out of position and the unit could even enter camouflage right in front of another unit without consequence and gain the first strike bonus.

We still want to maintain the theme that Terror can initiate early ambushes with their machine guns when in good positions in the early game. Some changes are targeted at the camouflage duration when leaving cover and the delay before camouflage is active.

Camouflage duration when leaving cover decreased from 4 to 2 seconds

Increased delay before camouflage activates from 0.5 to 2 seconds

V1 Rocket Strike

A bug was fixed where the sound of the rocket flying would frequently not play. The readability of the launch sound for the V1 rocket was improved with the addition of 3 short alarms. The audio mix was improved to focus the V1 approach sounds and lower other game play sounds.

Kills bridges instantly on direct contact

King Tiger Heavy Tank

The King Tiger was too easy to destroy despite being the only heavy tanks with a fuel penalty and having many other drawbacks associated with it. We are increasing its health, allowing the vehicle to take more punishment.

We have also fixed an issue where the King Tiger would reverse slower, that led to the unit having difficulties retreating from combat. The Command Point cost has been increased, however, to slow down how quickly this unit can hit the field.

Command Point cost increased from 9 to 10

Health increased from 1200 to 1300

Reverse speed is now the same as its default movement speed

British Forces

Forward Observer Barrage

The Forward Observer Barrage was too accessible, as its recharge would be finished after the base howitzer had completed its barrage and its low munition price made it too readily available. We are increasing the recharge times and munition cost to limit how often this ability is deployed, while retaining its current power.

Recharge from 60 to 120 seconds

Munitions cost increased from 35 to 45

Centaur IV Medium Tank

Speed increased from 6.3 to 6.85

Crusader II Medium Tank

Near penetration reduced from 100 to 90

Bishop Self-propelled Gun

Veterancy experience requirements increased from 1800/5400/10800 to 2100/6300/12600

Churchill Heavy Tank

The Churchill Heavy Tank has received a price increase to better reflect its new offensive potential and be more in-line with end game heavy tanks.

Manpower cost increased from 500 to 600

Indian Artillery Battlegroup

Gurkha Rifle Section

To give the Gurkha unit some additional power without directly increasing their combat performance, we are allowing this unit to have access to the Forward Observer Barrage ability.

Now has access to the Forward Observer Barrage ability.

Air & Sea Battlegroup

Commando Section

Demolition Charges are now Advanced Demolition Charges; these are invisible unless the enemy has a minesweeper, similar to the ones SSF Commandos can build

Demolition Charge cost increased from 50 to 75

Canadian Shock Battlegroup

Attacking Spirit

Attacking Spirit recovered too much health, allowing most early game units to fully heal from its effects. We are reducing the total health gained to not only make it take longer for a unit to heal, but limit how often they will be restored to full health.

Healing reduced from 90 to 70 health total over 45 seconds

Burnout

Due to Burnout having to compete with Incendiary Munitions we are decreasing Command and munition costs, allowing it to be used as a powerful early game tool to clear territory points and decapture positions.

Munition cost reduced from 80 to 70

Command Point Cost reduced from 2 to 1

Point Assault

Point Assault did not give the player enough time to decapture territory. Unless the player was immediately on higher value resource points, they would be unable to gain the benefits of Point Assault. Furthermore, the short buff duration gave players very limited time to benefit from the bonus which is hindered by units needing to be in the area when the pulse begins.

Duration increased from 45 to 60 seconds

Buff duration increased from 30 to 60 seconds

Crocodile Heavy Tank

The Crocodile’s flamethrower struggled to control large groups of infantry directly in front of the tank despite being an anti-infantry specialist unit – against this unit, the opponent should be required to spread out their infantry, rather than tackling the Crocodile through brute force. We have changed the flamethrower to now deal damage in a circle, greatly increasing the number of targets it can hit in an area.

Crocodile adjusted area of effect radius to be a circle rather than a line that does consistent damage within an area effect radius of 4

Updated Crocodile flamethrower to deal bonus damage against structures to match other flame weapons

Deutsches Afrikakorps

8-rad Armored Car

We are improving the 8-rad’s combat performance when fighting at close-range with infantry. We want this unit to be an aggressive light vehicle that is most dangerous once it has closed the distance to its target, while also being able to run down wounded squads.

Manpower cost reduced from 260 to 240

Autocannon near accuracy increased from 0.518 to 0.75

Autocannon mid accuracy increased from 0.318 to 0.42

Panzer III Medium Tank

The Panzer III was intended to have its near penetration adjusted similarly to the Sherman, making the units more focused on flanking heavier vehicles.

Near penetration reduced from 180 to 140

Italian Combined Arms Battlegroup

Semovente da 75/18 Assault Gun

Barrage near damage increased from 0.35 to 0.45

Bersagileri

We’ve noted that Bersagileri builds are out-scaling other standard infantry builds, which is not the intention considering their early power. We’re reducing the speed at which they scale to compensate.

Experience requirements increased from 900/2700/5400 to 1025/3075/6150

Strafing Run

Now pins and suppresses infantry

Damage increased from 30 to 40

Damage bonus against vehicles reduced from x4.5 to x3.375

Munitions cost reduced from 120 munitions to 110 munitions

Italian Infantry Battlegroup

Guastatori Squad

Guastatori had some of the lowest damaging elite submachine guns in the game for a dedicated anti-infantry unit. Their final veterancy level has been adjusted to improve the performance of their flamethrowers, a key weapon of the unit. Their submachine guns are also gaining improvements.

SMG accuracy increased from 0.55/0.25/0.15 to 0.61/0.3/0.15

Territory Booby Traps

Munition cost reduced from 45 to 35

Sound the Alarm

Duration increased from 30 to 45

Propaganda War

Munition cost reduced from 110 to 90

Command Point cost reduced from 3 to 1

Armored Support Battlegroup

Stuka Anti-tank Loiter

Munitions cost reduced from 200 to 180

Vehicle Awareness

Duration decreased from 40 to 60 seconds

Range increased from 60 to 90

Always detects when units are in its radius, no longer pulses like traditional recon abilities

Command Point cost from 2 to 1

Command Panzer IV F Medium Tank

Aura range increased from 25 to 35

Battlefield Espionage Battlegroup

Firestorm

Munitions cost reduction from 125 to 100

Subterfuge Siphon Beacon

Manpower from 75 to 50

Operation Skorpion

No longer slows

Munitions cost reduced from 150 to 125 munitions

Panzerjager Kommand Battlegroup

Road Blocks

Roadblock health increased from 400 to 540

Roadblock build time from 9 to 7 seconds

S-minefields

S-minefields were causing too much damage to enemy squads, especially if they bunched up during their movement. We are reducing the amount of damage caused by S-mines to bring them more in line with their low munitions cost.

Squad damage limit set to 2 entities; previously could hit any number of squad members

Butterfly Mine Paradrop

Butterfly Mines were too effective against infantry squads. While we want these weapons to still be able to slow infantry assaults, their ability to hit multiple unit models in a wide area made them quite powerful against retreating units. These mines are meant to be geared towards anti-vehicle work with some anti-infantry effectiveness.

Damage modifier against infantry increased from 0.6 to 0.7

Area of effect model damage limit decreased from 2 to 1

Elefant Tank Destroyer

Despite being a specialist vehicle, the Elefant did not kill enemy vehicles faster than other heavy tanks meaning the unit only had a range advantage on a slow platform. We have made changes to make the Elefant the best anti-armor vehicle. It can now 3-shot premium vehicles like the Easy 8 and Grant while also being reliable against the toughest heavy tanks.

Damage increased from 240 to 280

Reload sped up from 5.65/6.125 to 4.75/5.25

Penetration values increased from 500/380/320 to 1000/1000/1000

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed some team weapon squads becoming unable to move or take damage if they are forced into retreat mid ability

Fixed an issue where certain aura pulse abilities would refresh their benefits after the pulse reached its maximum range

Fixed an issue where the 3-inch Anti-tank Gun Barrage did full damage to units in heavy cover even if the shell exploded in front of the cover

Fixed an issue where the M5 3-inch barrage ability would always collide directly with buildings in front of it

Fixed the Elefant’s Veterancy requirements which were those of a medium tank Veterancy requirements increased from 1800/5400/10800 to 2750/8250/16500

Terror Battlegroup Ambush Camouflage now correctly applies to captured US Forces Heavy Machine Gun teams

Campaign

Fixed an issue where enemy Companies would sometimes become invulnerable

Fixed an issue where upgraded SSF Commando call-ins would have a 240 second recharge time rather than 60 seconds

UI/UX