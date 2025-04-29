If you’re new to Crypterion, check the store page for a full rundown of its unique features and charm. This announcement focuses on the latest patch notes, highlighting fresh content and improvements for both newcomers and long-time supporters.

Recent Enhancements:

The Face-to-Face T.V. Show episodes are no longer repeatable, making it more likely to see them all.

A spy has been added. They’re hidden among the crew—can you uncover them?

16 new non-steam achievements, bringing the total to 39. These unlock the path to discovering the lost city of Iclantia.

The advertisement room now reflects the removal of commodity advertising.

A VR computer is introduced in the Fun Zone. Because of its intricate Iclantian tech, it will take clever players to figure it out.



(the Iclantian tech - unpowered)

The true ending and credits have been added, for a total of three credit scenes (Gallery, first ending, and second ending).

Kickstarter backers now properly appear in the true ending credits.

Use the universal translator to understand a language.

A new flier shows up on the bounty board over time.

The cat adoption agency is now reachable.

The Comet Hotline agency is now accessible.

Two new backgrounds enrich a fresh location.

The Time room updates upon endgame to hint at hidden secrets.

A new photo collection system appears in the treasury.

Renamed the second story-arc (Empress and Faction) to the “Iclantian Arc,” with an option to choose a companion for the journey.

Asteroid effects updated in the main menu and on planet Umbra.

Great effort went into the art to bring you original characters and hand-painted backgrounds, some of which may appear only once during unique encounters:



Juniper helping you overcome a catastrophe



Millie... also helping you overcome a catastrophe



Astra celebrating me finally making it to 1.0!

Patch Notes:

Cleared up huge bug that would stop progression if you went ''remain as friends'' rout.

Opportunity events are no longer missed when the time clock isn’t fixed.

Prevented being able to start Ice-cream event when Moxie is not present.

Fixed various typos and made corrections (thanks, Arcanestomper).

Adjusted some dialogues for smoother flow.

Prevented overlapping fonts in the Time room.

Improved shield collision in the flight mini-game.

Polished certain dialogue to maintain continuity on how to become emperor.

Vivi no longer appears on the wrong planet background. Missing her on the first visit no longer blocks future appearances.

Nanami’s gladiator event now only triggers with the proper crew.

Note: Some Early Access requests are still in progress. I aim to add them as quality-of-life updates.

As I've worked hard to reach this point, hopefully I've earned your review, then go check out the previous update which added new opportunities for the player to discover.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1048860/view/542217277081125677

Final Thoughts

I felt like I could keep going and adding content forever, but I had to bring it to 1.0 eventually. The 1.0 update focuses mostly on bringing everything together in the time room, which will lead you to the games greatest secret. Previous (post-opportunity update) saved games should work. Although, I've only been able to test my own saved games. Yea, best to start over just in case.

My next update needs a larger player-base since it focuses on the community. Let's see how launch goes and take it from there!

Digital Artbook

A digital art book releases alongside the game. It includes work from the many artists who contributed to the backgrounds and characters. This fulfills the promise I made to my Kickstarter backers and will be delivered to them as you read this :)