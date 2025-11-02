Are you sure you want to view these images?

Hey everyone,

We wanted to take a moment to thank all of you who have taken the time to play Girl Abducted. Your interest, feedback, and support mean a lot to us, and we hope the experience stayed with you in all the right ways.

As we continue growing and creating, we’re excited to share that our next project, The Seventh Seal, is now on the horizon. We’re looking forward to revealing more soon, and we hope you’ll join us for the journey.

A demo for The Seventh Seal is planned to release this month, and we would love for you to try it when it’s available. We’ll share updates and the final date as soon as everything is set.

Thank you again for your time, curiosity, and for giving our work a place in your day.