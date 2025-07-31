 Skip to content
31 July 2025 Build 17576318 Edited 31 July 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

That's right, Time Flies is here!



Are video games a waste of time? We tried to make one that is a fun time. And it’s short, so you can get back to doing the things you really should be doing in no time!

If you own Thank Goodness You're Here! and Untitled Goose Game, you can also get an additional discount on the game by taking advantage of the Untitled Goose Game + Thank Goodness You're Here! + Time Flies bundle. Simply choose to complete your bundle below when logged onto your Steam account that owns both games.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/57072/Untitled_Goose_Game__Thank_Goodness_Youre_Here__Time_Flies/

Thank you!

