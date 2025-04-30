Build a city through 5 ages, survive crises, write history!
New systems, new challenges, new artistic direction: Memoriapolis leaves early access and enters its first major era!
After six months of intense development and many discussions with you, Mémoriapolis is now in version 1.
No more early access.
It's still a work in progress, but the structure is standing, and we're proud to open the doors to you.
We've changed (almost) everything
Yes, really.
Some systems have disappeared, others have arrived. Each time, we've done it with one thing in mind: listening to your feedback, testing, adjusting, while keeping to the vision of the game we set out to achieve.
Thank you to all of you who took the time to play, to complain, to suggest. You've been our compass.
The aim of the game is simple: to hold out
Your mission? To prevent the city from falling apart.
Specifically, don't let too many neighborhoods become barricaded. Once you reach a certain threshold, the city will be out of your hands, and you'll lose the game.
"I think it'll pass...."
Why these closures?
Riots, fires, thefts, epidemics, strong factions, unpopular decisions... there's no shortage of reasons. And once a district has been closed, it will not reopen until the age change. In other words, we need to limit the damage before things get out of hand.
"Ho no..."
Bonus goal: “The Collection”
If you manage well, you'll reach the Age of Enlightenment, the fourth age. Bravo!
But to reach the next level - the age of the Industrial Revolution and its famous final content “The Collection” - you'll also need to have managed the Esplanade controls throughout the game.
No pressure... but some nonetheless.
Five ages to traverse
In this version there are the famous four ages:
-
Antiquity
-
Middle Ages
-
Renaissance
-
Enlightenment
To which we've added the Industrial Revolution!
Every age changes the way we govern. You can't run an ancient city like an industrial town. The mechanics remain consistent, but the strategies evolve. You have to adapt, negotiate and manipulate.
Politics is an art.
New interface: we've redone everything
Let's not beat around the bush: the interface has been completely redesigned.
More modern, clearer, more pleasant.
It's a major change, and we sincerely hope it will make your life easier.
Art direction revisited (with love)
We're back to pencil and brush. Well, in a manner of speaking.
Inspired by architectural drawing and watercolor, the art direction has been given a facelift. No cel shading, but a "paint + drawn lines" effect that gives the game more character.
And if that's not to your liking, don't worry: all this can be deactivated in the options.
Gone is “Downtown”, welcome is “Your Family's House”
From now on, at each new age, you'll set up your family's house.
Gone is the downtown that "replaced" the previous one. This house accompanies you, marks your anchorage, and its placement rules have been revised so that it really makes sense in the development of the city.
Culture points? Forget them.
We've replaced them with cultural characters.
They arrive, stay a while, do their mission, then leave. Depending on their culture, they can boost your production, unlock a building, attract a faction, or even save a desperate situation.
Yes, they're cool. And no, they're not random.
Check out the Codex to get to know them better.
A major project: politics
This could be the real revolution.
We've rethought every political system in the game.
Each age now has its own rules, but they all rest on a common base. The idea is that you don't have to relearn everything every time, but you still have to adjust.
Passing a decree, influencing a vote, manipulating a faction... Politics in Mémoriapolis is a game within a game.
Evolving cultural buildings
They were already there, but rather discreet. Now they're more numerous, more visible, and evolve over several ages.
A real strategic lever for building a city for the long term.
Savegame incompatibility
We did our best during early access to keep savegames compatible.
But now, with the new interface, overhauled systems and redesigned mechanics, this was no longer possible.
So we're starting afresh with version 1.
New languages
Three new translations join the game:
-
Brazilian Portuguese
-
Simplified Chinese
-
Polish
And with the existing versions, the game is now available in 8 languages:
-
French
-
English
-
German
-
Spanish
-
Russian
-
Brazilian Portuguese
-
Simplified Chinese
-
Polish
Accessibility: still a long way to go
We know we're a long way off.
Today, we offer:
-
Text enlargement
-
OpenDyslexic fonts for improved legibility
This is just the beginning. We hope to do better in the future.
Price? It's staying put (for now)
The early access price is staying put for a few more weeks.
It's our way of keeping the game accessible to everyone, even after release.
What's next?
Version 1 isn't the end. It's a big step, but the road goes on.
We already have some ideas: new buildings, new mechanics (maybe heroes?), even new ages.
But first, we're going to stabilize, correct and improve. And, as always, with you.
Now it's your turn to play!
Changelog
New features and improvements
-
Buildings: add cultural mixes through 3 ages
-
Buildings: add new cultural building and cultural mixes
-
Codex: improve and update all pages
-
Codex: save codex page as persistent player data instead of per save basis
-
Cultural character: a new feature that replaces cultural points
-
Defeat: add a minimum of 5 district before defeat
-
Esplanade: missing esplanade objectives will now lead to districts being barricaded. They will be recoverable in Age Transition like barricaded factions
-
Rework cultural buildings upgrades with new rules and effects
-
Rework incidents
-
Incident: add epidemics decrease migration effect
-
Incident: add fire disable money production effect
-
Improve proximity and production buildings upgrades
-
Politics: add new decrees at all ages
-
Politics MA has been reworked and improved
-
Rendering: improve district rendering for near empty districts
-
Rendering: complete overhaul of the first map
-
Sound: new sound effect for barricaded district
-
UI: complete UI overhaul and UI rendering optimization
-
UI: add complete navigation with Enter and Escape
-
General balancing
Fixes
-
Age transition: fix cycle bubble for buildings repair wasn't disappearing even after transitioning to the new age
-
Age transition: fix age transition button was displayed at the start of an age if the previous downtown lvl 5 was in construction site when cycles reached the end
-
Age transition: fix the cycle progression bar was displayed on the 'Esplanade' panel during the age transition
-
Building: fix the effect radius was not displayed on selecting 'Reforestation Workshop' proximity building
-
Building: add missing knowhow on function mix when loading a save
-
Building tree: fix the 'Buy' button for the Wonders was disappearing after unlocking it and selecting any other element
-
Building effects values displayed in Building Tree, Construction validation, Building selection and Building tooltips should be more reliable and handle all bonus and malus
-
Building selection: display cultural mixes effects
-
Building selection: display all know how for cultural mixes
-
Building selection: fix an incorrect security area was displayed for the city center panel
-
Building demolition: multiple fixes on cost and recycling
-
Construction picker: fix upgraded building's notification dot was appearing on every opening of the construction picker if higher levels of it were unlocked
-
Destiny: fix service buildings also offering 15% increase in satisfaction when Philosopher destiny is selected
-
Districts: keep barricaded district from getting migration
-
Event: fixes trade routes where displayed 2 times in choice popups
-
Esplanade: fix demolitions were not decreasing the esplanade building points
-
Faction: fix building construction request not completing if the building was already in construction before the request is created
-
Faction: fix request were not canceled when expelling faction from the city
-
Faction: fix an incorrect trust gain/loss was displayed on the faction's panel by changing the taxation of factions
-
Factions: keep factions from requesting creation of already built cultural buildings
-
Incident: keep multiple incidents from happening on the same district
-
Incident: keep faction from losing power multiple times with the same event
-
KnowHow: fix know how on cultural mixes
-
Politics: fix the same factions were able to embrace multiple positions in the Magnum Concilium
-
Politics: fix the power of factions did not match each other in the Politics and Factions panels
-
Politics: fix Magnum Concilium election cycles were displayed with a negative value after reaching 0
-
Politics: fix Magnum Concilium corruption button wasn't working
-
Politics: fix the decrees cancel button was not appearing through 'Politician' destiny effect during the 'Renaissance' age
-
Politics: fix an incorrect amount of gold coins was refunded on cancelling a decree through 'Politician' destiny effect
-
Rampart: fix the player was able to build ramparts with an insufficient workers amount
-
Remove cultural points
-
Remove legacy save folder (Documents)
-
Remove obsolete satisfaction's effects
-
Tutorial: fix the tutorial's Chapter 2 objective was completed upon hovering over the resources present at the top left corner
-
Tutorial: fix the maximum limit of the small farm building was disappearing after unlocking its 'Level 2' during 'Chapter 12'
-
UI: completely remove POI offset when moving camera
-
UI: fix gameplay screen appears momentarily on navigating to the 'Main Menu' from the 'Defeat' or ‘Victory’ screen
-
UI: Display construction site timer in downtown selection + allow downtown selection during a construction site
-
UI: allow selecting an item in the Building Tree from the function selection in the city view
-
And many other fixes. Honestly, we've lost count
Changed files in this update