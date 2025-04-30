Build a city through 5 ages, survive crises, write history!

New systems, new challenges, new artistic direction: Memoriapolis leaves early access and enters its first major era!



Hello Builder,

After six months of intense development and many discussions with you, Mémoriapolis is now in version 1.

No more early access.

It's still a work in progress, but the structure is standing, and we're proud to open the doors to you.

We've changed (almost) everything

Yes, really.

Some systems have disappeared, others have arrived. Each time, we've done it with one thing in mind: listening to your feedback, testing, adjusting, while keeping to the vision of the game we set out to achieve.

Thank you to all of you who took the time to play, to complain, to suggest. You've been our compass.

The aim of the game is simple: to hold out

Your mission? To prevent the city from falling apart.

Specifically, don't let too many neighborhoods become barricaded. Once you reach a certain threshold, the city will be out of your hands, and you'll lose the game.

"I think it'll pass...."

Why these closures?

Riots, fires, thefts, epidemics, strong factions, unpopular decisions... there's no shortage of reasons. And once a district has been closed, it will not reopen until the age change. In other words, we need to limit the damage before things get out of hand.

"Ho no..."

Bonus goal: “The Collection”

If you manage well, you'll reach the Age of Enlightenment, the fourth age. Bravo!

But to reach the next level - the age of the Industrial Revolution and its famous final content “The Collection” - you'll also need to have managed the Esplanade controls throughout the game.

No pressure... but some nonetheless.

Five ages to traverse

In this version there are the famous four ages:

Antiquity

Middle Ages

Renaissance

Enlightenment



To which we've added the Industrial Revolution!

Every age changes the way we govern. You can't run an ancient city like an industrial town. The mechanics remain consistent, but the strategies evolve. You have to adapt, negotiate and manipulate.

Politics is an art.

New interface: we've redone everything

Let's not beat around the bush: the interface has been completely redesigned.

More modern, clearer, more pleasant.

It's a major change, and we sincerely hope it will make your life easier.

Art direction revisited (with love)

We're back to pencil and brush. Well, in a manner of speaking.

Inspired by architectural drawing and watercolor, the art direction has been given a facelift. No cel shading, but a "paint + drawn lines" effect that gives the game more character.

And if that's not to your liking, don't worry: all this can be deactivated in the options.

Gone is “Downtown”, welcome is “Your Family's House”

From now on, at each new age, you'll set up your family's house.

Gone is the downtown that "replaced" the previous one. This house accompanies you, marks your anchorage, and its placement rules have been revised so that it really makes sense in the development of the city.

Culture points? Forget them.

We've replaced them with cultural characters.

They arrive, stay a while, do their mission, then leave. Depending on their culture, they can boost your production, unlock a building, attract a faction, or even save a desperate situation.

Yes, they're cool. And no, they're not random.

Check out the Codex to get to know them better.

A major project: politics

This could be the real revolution.

We've rethought every political system in the game.

Each age now has its own rules, but they all rest on a common base. The idea is that you don't have to relearn everything every time, but you still have to adjust.

Passing a decree, influencing a vote, manipulating a faction... Politics in Mémoriapolis is a game within a game.

Evolving cultural buildings

They were already there, but rather discreet. Now they're more numerous, more visible, and evolve over several ages.



A real strategic lever for building a city for the long term.

Savegame incompatibility

We did our best during early access to keep savegames compatible.

But now, with the new interface, overhauled systems and redesigned mechanics, this was no longer possible.

So we're starting afresh with version 1.

New languages

Three new translations join the game:

Brazilian Portuguese

Simplified Chinese

Polish

And with the existing versions, the game is now available in 8 languages:

French

English

German

Spanish

Russian

Brazilian Portuguese

Simplified Chinese

Polish

Accessibility: still a long way to go

We know we're a long way off.

Today, we offer:

Text enlargement

OpenDyslexic fonts for improved legibility

This is just the beginning. We hope to do better in the future.

Price? It's staying put (for now)

The early access price is staying put for a few more weeks.

It's our way of keeping the game accessible to everyone, even after release.

What's next?

Version 1 isn't the end. It's a big step, but the road goes on.

We already have some ideas: new buildings, new mechanics (maybe heroes?), even new ages.

But first, we're going to stabilize, correct and improve. And, as always, with you.

Now it's your turn to play!

Changelog

New features and improvements

Buildings: add cultural mixes through 3 ages

Buildings: add new cultural building and cultural mixes

Codex: improve and update all pages

Codex: save codex page as persistent player data instead of per save basis

Cultural character: a new feature that replaces cultural points

Defeat: add a minimum of 5 district before defeat

Esplanade: missing esplanade objectives will now lead to districts being barricaded. They will be recoverable in Age Transition like barricaded factions

Rework cultural buildings upgrades with new rules and effects

Rework incidents

Incident: add epidemics decrease migration effect

Incident: add fire disable money production effect

Improve proximity and production buildings upgrades

Politics: add new decrees at all ages

Politics MA has been reworked and improved

Rendering: improve district rendering for near empty districts

Rendering: complete overhaul of the first map

Sound: new sound effect for barricaded district

UI: complete UI overhaul and UI rendering optimization

UI: add complete navigation with Enter and Escape

General balancing

Fixes