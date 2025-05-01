Hi everyone,

despelote is out now! Feels good to finally say that. 🙂

The game is up on steam for $14.99 with a 10% launch discount AND if you own Firewatch, the fine folks at Campo Santo and Panic worked with us to get a launch bundle up where you can take advantage of an additional 10% off if you own Firewatch. Simply choose to complete your Firewatch + despelote bundle on the game’s page or by clicking below.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/53234/

Also as a reminder, your save from the demo will transfer over to the main game, so choose to continue your last save or start over, whichever you prefer.



That’s all from us! If you like what you played please leave us a Steam review - they really matter for visibility!

**Take care