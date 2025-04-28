

Hello, Engineers!

The Fieldwork Update is here! We’ve improved PvE Encounters, including a full rework of Cargo Ship and Unknown Signal encounters. This update also adds the new Prototech Fusion Reactor, a Small Oxygen Tank, and a Large Grid Small Connector - along with a wide range of quality of life fixes and improvements.

The Fieldwork Pack includes new decorative blocks with visuals ideal for building secret bunkers, mad scientist labs, mobile research outposts, and more. Perfect for engineers working off the grid.

Full Blog Post: https://www.spaceengineersgame.com/space-engineers-fieldwork-live-now/

Encounters Modding Guide: https://www.spaceengineersgame.com/modding-guides/encounter-modding-guide

All the Cargo Ship encounters and all Unknown Signals have been overhauled. You do not need to start a new world to experience them.

Cargo Ships Overhaul

NPC Cargo Ships have been completely revamped and updated for a fresh new experience. These grids now make use of modern weapon systems, AI blocks, and communicate using Broadcast Controllers. They’re designed to sit between the simpler Unknown Signal encounters and the more dangerous Factorum threats - offering a mid-tier challenge and rewards.

The factions are randomly generated when you create a world. These include traders, builders, miners, military groups, pirate factions, and two special global factions: The Factorum and Unknown. This system hasn’t changed in this update - but the ships they use have. Cargo ships now use the same faction-based system and colors. This means ships will inherit the colors of the faction they belong to, adding more visual variety. Pirate factions are an exception - instead of their usual black color, they now use random paint schemes to reflect their scavenger nature, suggesting they steal parts and ships from other factions rather than build their own.

Cargo ships can now call for reinforcements via their antennas if your reputation with that faction is negative. Some ships may appear lightly defended at first, but once you go hostile, they’ll dispatch additional drones to respond. Each faction type has individual behaviors and 2 to 4 unique drone variants, adding more tactical depth and variety to these encounters.

Trade Factions: Least hostile. Tend to flee on sight. Lightly armed.

Mining Factions: Tolerate nearby players but may become hostile if approached. Often flee rather than fight.

Builder Factions: Behave similarly to mining factions.

Military Factions: Do not like being approached. Will pursue players who get too close.

Pirate Factions: Hostile on sight. Will engage whenever possible. Some larger ships can launch salvage-seeking drones.

Unknown Faction: Rare and unique spawns.

Unknown Signals Overhaul

New grids for all Unknown Signals. Like Cargo Ships, these grids now take advantage of modern blocks and we also made adjustments to their loot.

Strong Unknown Signals Overhaul

Strong Unknown Signals are now composed entirely of Large Grid blocks. Their location is visible to all players on the server, and they have a chance to contain high-end loot and salvage - making them valuable targets worth cooperating to take down... or competing over.

Improvements to Planetary Encounter Spawning

We’ve made improvements to the spawn system for Planetary Encounters which should make these encounters spawn more reliably and frequently, ensuring players regularly have content to explore on the surface of planets.

Starting today and running through May 30, we’ve substantially increased the drop rates for all skins on Steam from Unknown Signals. Strong Unknown Signals, which have a chance to drop the rarest skins, are especially rewarding during this period. We’ve also reduced the cooldown between possible skin drops, so you’ll have more chances to earn cosmetic rewards as you play.

Happy hunting, Engineers!

Survival Mode. We’re expanding the survival experience with new gameplay systems in our next update. Environmental hazards will affect how you explore and build, while managing food supplies and maintaining farm plots will become key to staying alive in the frontier of space.

All of these features will be optional and configurable when creating your world, so you can tailor survival to fit your playstyle - whether you're looking for a hardcore challenge or a more relaxed experience. We’re looking forward to sharing more soon!

Prototech Fusion Reactor (1 block, L grid) - A highly efficient power generator which utilizes hydrogen as a fuel source. It can provide large amounts of power to grids. Challenge the Factorum to obtain one for yourself! Small Oxygen Tank (1 block, S grid) - A compact oxygen tank perfect for exploring low oxygen environments. Large Grid Small Connector (1 block, L grid) - This block serves as an adapter which allows Small Grids utilizing the Small Connector to dock directly to Large Grids. Refill Station (2 blocks, L grid + 1 block, S grid) - This block allows engineers to quickly refill their suit’s oxygen, hydrogen, and energy. Any player can refill from these stations, regardless of faction standing or ownership.

We are always looking for ways to improve, and that includes adding value to prior releases. During this update, we are adding new content to Contact Pack.

Those who already own Contact Pack will get this content for free, as part of the update.

Additional Bridge Blocks (7 blocks, L grid) - Additional blocks featuring reinforced windows, designed to be combined into the ideal bridge for a large grid ship.

Similar to our previous major releases, we hope you will take this opportunity to support the continued development of Space Engineers. This DLC pack consists of cosmetic items that enrich your game visually. None of the features in this package provide any advantage to players who purchase this DLC.

The price of the Fieldwork Pack is $4.99 USD or your regional equivalent. Show your continued support for Space Engineers and check out the Fieldwork Pack.

Lab Desks (6 blocks, L grid) - A collection of modular workstations perfect for laboratories and research outposts. Lab Experiments (3 blocks, L grid) - Essential for any scientific facility, these decorative blocks show signs of active experimentation and ongoing research efforts. Lab Vat (1 block, L grid) - A unique variant of the Cryo Chamber block, this sealed containment unit preserves offline players. Lab Freezer (1 block, L grid) - A storage unit perfect for preserving samples and medical supplies. Lab Door (2 blocks, L grid) - A slim glass door which provides secure access to various areas of your laboratory. Lab O2/H2 Generator (1 block, L grid + 1 block, S grid) - This block generates oxygen and hydrogen with visible electrolysis equipment showcasing the process at work. Lab Small Hydrogen Tank (1 block, L grid) - Portable hydrogen storage for small-scale systems. Lab Small Oxygen Tank (1 block, L grid) - Oxygen tanks suited for laboratories and support modules. Lab Hydrogen Tank (1 block, S grid) - A high capacity hydrogen storage unit for Small Grids. Round Passages (7 blocks, L grid) - Segments of tunnels. Ideal for bunker interiors and modular labs. Pipes (7 blocks, L grid) - A set of decorative pipe blocks useful for adding detail to utility spaces. Decorative Floors (5 blocks, L grid + 2 blocks, S grid) - A set of floor blocks which add panelling and texture to walkways, maintenance areas, and rooms. Cargo Access Terminal (2 blocks, L grid) - Secure access points for cargo management. Exhaust Cap (1 block, L grid + 1 block, S grid) - A low-profile exhaust vent with a variety of visual effects options.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3601770/Space_Engineers__Fieldwork_Pack/

Complete Cargo Ships Overhaul

Complete Unknown Signals Overhaul

New AI Control for Cargo Ships

Added additional Set Value Actions Thrusters (Thruster Override) Wheels (Propulsion override and Steering override) Lights (Blink interval, Radius and RGB) AI Flight Block (Speed)

Added support for additional Keyboard Binding Modifiers. The default control scheme now allows for similar controls to Space Engineers 2. The following options have been added to the keybinding options menu: Ctrl+Z - Toggle relative dampeners Shift+K - Remote access Block rotation second keyboard variant - Ctrl+ WASDQE (90 degree movements only) Ctrl+Y - Power switch on/off (grid) Shift+P - Quick Pick Color Ctrl+Alt+E - Export model (Misc. category) F5 and Shift+F5 - Quick load/reconnect, Quick save (Misc. category) Shift+F1 - Warning screen F3 - Players screen F10 - Blueprints screen Alt+F10 - Admin menu Shift+F10 - Spawn menu Ctrl+B - Create blueprint Ctrl+Shift+B - Create blueprint detached Ctrl+Alt+B - Blueprint with locks Ctrl+C - Copy object Ctrl+Shift+C - Copy object detached Ctrl+Alt+C - Copy with locks Ctrl+V - Paste object Ctrl+X - Cut object Ctrl+Shift+X - Cut object detached Ctrl+Alt+X - Cut with locks Ctrl+Delete - Delete object Ctrl+Shift+Delete - Delete object detached Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Delete - Delete object with locks Added Screens and Menus category to options menu Added Toolbar Pages category to options menu Added Grids and Objects category to options menu

Experimental Mode Changes Mods are no longer experimental. Players who want to play with mods don’t have to turn on experimental mode if they don’t need it. There are three new experimental settings: Enable Share Inertia Tensor, Enable Unsafe Piston Impulses and Enable Unsafe Rotor Impulses. These features were previously present on all experimental mode sessions. They are turned off by default. Experimental mode is turned on/off automatically based on the current world settings and/or server hardware. Added a new Experimental category to the dedicated server GUI. Max Totalsafe PCUs in experimental mode on Xbox lowered to 400k (Xbox Series X) and 150k (other Xbox variants) Console compatibility is automatically disabled in the dedicated server GUI if total mod size exceeds 3GB. Console Compatibility is automatically disabled in the dedicated server GUI if PCU Block Limits are not set. Experimental dedicated servers are no longer visible in the server browser on consoles while in safe mode. To be able to see them you have to turn on Experimental Mode.

Improvements to Planetary Encounter Spawning

Action Slot UI Improvements

Added Support for Multiple GPS Selection

Projector Model & Functionality Improvements Added option to Mark Missing/Unfinished Blocks in the Projector Control Panel

Added Terrain Clearing Mode Option to Ship Drills

Added Search fields in Admin Menus (Entity List, Spawn Menu)

Added Search Options in Jump Drive, Conveyor Sorter control panel

Added Carousel Scrolling in Radial Menus

Admin Menu Improvements & Added Admin PCU Tools

Added New Loading Screen Images, Background Videos

Cargo Ships are now enabled on official servers

Improvements & Changes

Added a tenth toolbar tab to the Event Controller to be consistent with other Action blocks

Added an example of how a new modded Cargo ship definition should look like to the SpawnGroups_CargoShips.sbc

Added some World information to the PB API

Added tooltips to currently slotted actions in Setup Action toolbars (Sensor, Air Vent, Cockpit, RC,CTC,AI Defensive,EC)

Adjusted Armor block PCU to consistently be 2 on Console compatibility

Adjusted loot tables for Ammunition to provide more variety

Adjusted Multiselect features to Load Game screen to be more consistent

Adjusted the cooldown of a Factorum Warship spawn from an antenna from 1 hour to 1 week

Adjusted the language used in Economy Contracts to be more consistent

Adjusted the max jump mass from 50k to 120k for Small grid Prototech Jump Drive

Adjusted the Projector description to include information about projected blocks costing 1 PCU each

Adjusted the quantity of Oxygen and Hydrogen sold at Economy Trade stations

Adjusted the visual of Small Hinge Head attached to Large Hinge to be connected

Adjusted Ultrawide and Superultrawide scaling for Background videos and Loading screen images

Changed "Use Conveyor System" to "Automatic Push/Pull" and added a tooltip

Changed Armory and Armory Locker blocks to not display Weapons and Tools to avoid confusion when the items are not actually contained inside

Changed Bed block's inner emissive materials from Green to White

Changed Connector's conveyor highlight from square to round

Changed Event Controller to only trigger when an event happens while it is On and functional

Changed Jump drive effect to use particles associated with the drive which was activated from the toolbar

Changed the name of Extreme quality option to Photo mode to better convey it is not meant for use during Gameplay

Changed the name of Pirate PCU to NPC PCU in DSGUI

Improved spatial audio for 5.1 and 7.1 setups

Improved world loading times

Removed partial or malformed elements from the definitions

Performance

Fixed an issue where the AI Recorder was able to retain more than 500 waypoints

Stability

Fixed an issue where an invalid FactionType definition prevented a world from loading

Fixed a Crash when a mod would try to add more than 256 voxel materials in total. Such worlds will not load now.

Fixed a Crash when a Thruster tried to damage a deleted block

Fixed a Crash when a waypoint was deleted in the Cutscene editor

Fixed a Crash when renaming a BP to a whitespace character

Fixed a Crash when teleporting away from Saberoids

Fixed an issue where the game high Grass density and draw distance consumed too much VRAM

Fixed a Crash when a plugin was able to make too many debug draw messages, while the game was minimized. Limit is 1000 now.

Fixed a Crash when loading a world with Saberoids spawned and burrowed in it

Functional

Fixed an issue where the Action Relay would not broadcast over Laser antenna connections

Fixed an issue where the Handbrake/parking status would get desynchronised on DS, leading to stuck suspensions

Fixed an issue where the Magnetic plate or Landing gear connection would separate randomly

Fixed an issue where the Projector was subtracting incorrect amounts of PCU from the grid when stopping the projection

Fixed an issue where the Target lock feature could be used on subgrids of itself (rotor, piston, hinge, connector)

Fixed an issue where the Wheels would lock up when another grid left the same physics cluster

Fixed an issue where a claim attempt would not apply to mechanically attached subgrids (piston/hinge/rotor)

Fixed an issue where a Client tried reconnecting to an overwhelmed EOS Server faster than it could process the disconnect

Fixed an issue where a Grid attached to another through the yellow Connector attractive force would Desync

Fixed an issue where a Hinge head moved through its Base to reach the destination

Fixed an issue where a spawned NPC grid would run out of ammo

Fixed an issue where a target lock to a ship was lost upon a character leaving cockpit

Fixed an issue where an Exhaust Pipe would not react to power-dependency after copy&paste/reload

Fixed an issue where it wasnt possible to retro-actively change existing set value action in a toolbar

Fixed an issue where predefined asteroids were not reverted through voxel trash removal

Fixed an issue where some of the Faction icons were duplicated

Fixed an issue where the "I've Got a Present For You" achievement was hard to unlock

Fixed an issue where the act of unmerging a grid with a projector would produce infinite "Error: Cannot find the blueprint file"

Fixed an issue where the Advanced Rotor 3x3 base had the mountpoints sized to 4x4, preventing proper placement in 3x3 spaces

Fixed an issue where the AI Offensive retained a target beyond its range

Fixed an issue where the AI Offensive retained a target through off/on cycle

Fixed an issue where the Battery status rapidly updated at a different rate leading to incorrect depletion amount

Fixed an issue where the collision of Small grid H2 thrusters were larger than needed

Fixed an issue where the collision of the Large grid Compact Antenna was larger than needed

Fixed an issue where the collision of the Small grid Rotor was larger than needed

Fixed an issue where the connection to a distant Remote Control would unload everything else around you

Fixed an issue where the contents of a Temporary container could not be taken out fully, leaving a very small amount behind

Fixed an issue where the death or destruction of a pilot caused the last command to persist in a loop (runaway grid)

Fixed an issue where the explosion of a Warhead was prevented near a Safe Zone. Explosion intersecting the zone will not cut voxel now.

Fixed an issue where the Factorum Warship anti-personel measures would be enable right away

Fixed an issue where the Global Encounters settings would be set to more than 0 by default for Scenarios

Fixed an issue where the Hinge would accept a rotor head as an attachment

Fixed an issue where the Hinge/Rotor head would rotate instantly when outside of its limits on DS

Fixed an issue where the Laser Antenna list of current or known recievers would not populate

Fixed an issue where the optional Frostbite quest "Activate medical station" was not finishable

Fixed an issue where the Planetary encounters spawned into dynamic grids

Fixed an issue where the Prototech Gyroscope spinning/rotation was desynced to other Clients when one changed it

Fixed an issue where the rotatable block subparts with Open/Close status were rotating 360 degrees

Fixed an issue where the Rotor would accept a hinge head as an attachment

Fixed an issue where the Sensor would detect relations differently than Turret targetting

Fixed an issue where the Sensor would incorrectly evaluate the relation to sub-grid held through a landing gear

Fixed an issue where the Ship Drills would compete for the same voxel cutout and stop drilling

Fixed an issue where the subsequent change of the target reference beacon in an AI Recorder would break autopilot

Fixed an issue where the Timer block was able to trigger an inter-grid group action after unmerging

Fixed an issue where the treshold for the Event Controller condition could be hit twice per one change

Fixed an issue where the Voxel Hand settings were not persistent through save/reload

Fixed an issue where Unknown signal grids would delete even when claimed

Fixed an issue where a depowered Gyroscope's emissive indicator color would change to Green by moving the power slider

Fixed an issue where a projected Timer block would still try to tick and update

Fixed an issue where a tank fill indicator would always show all 4 blue squares when stockpiling

Fixed an issue where an extra Body location GPS appeared in the Sparks of the Future scenario

Fixed an issue where the "go back to hand grinder" gamepad feature was usable while inside Cockpit

Fixed an issue where the "Number 5 is Alive" was working only with Medical room and not Cockpit or Survival Kit

Fixed an issue where the /gps command allowed for invalid GPS names

Fixed an issue where the 3rd person camera zoom would reset after using Jump Drive

Fixed an issue where the Access panels were inconsistent in their usability by characters with various access rights

Fixed an issue where the Admin with Ignore PCU was unable to buy ships from Economy Stations

Fixed an issue where the AI path stopped being drawn after docking

Fixed an issue where the AI Recorder Show on HUD functionality for AI pathing was reliant on an active Antenna

Fixed an issue where the Artificial Horizon App was not fully inverted on a rotated LCD

Fixed an issue where the Artificial Horizon App was not in sync with the HUD and appeared at different heights above a planet

Fixed an issue where the Cargo Ship lifetime was affected by Time of day offset (Sun slider)

Fixed an issue where the Cargo ship system only used 1st to n-1th character location for spawn calculation, ignoring the nth

Fixed an issue where the collision of Small grid Control Seat were larger than needed

Fixed an issue where the collision thickness of Armor Lockers and Lockers and others were not unified

Fixed an issue where the collisions of Large grid Gatling turrets were larger than needed

Fixed an issue where the collisions of Prototech Drill were larger than needed

Fixed an issue where the collisions of Small grid turrets were larger than needed

Fixed an issue where the copied NPC grid retained a Claim timer

Fixed an issue where the Corner LCD texts were too small in the Lost Colony scenario

Fixed an issue where the Dropper (default Shift+P) color picker functionality copied the color/skin of the mirrored side instead

Fixed an issue where the Ignore Safe Zones setting was not working for block placement inside Safe Zones

Fixed an issue where the Inset Couch was considered completely airtight, suffocating sitting characters

Fixed an issue where the max torque and force values for small rotors and hinges were inconsistent

Fixed an issue where the Permanent Death caused the newly spawned character to not have a banking account

Fixed an issue where the Planetary encounters or surface level Economy stations spawned into trees

Fixed an issue where the Programmable block script was able to consume more than 1GB of memory or run for longer than 3 seconds

Fixed an issue where the Prototech Gyroscope subpart did not move when the block was built in survival

Fixed an issue where the Remote access screen Control button would be available, but did nothing

Fixed an issue where the Remote access screen would not be populated by grids when accessed through an interactive part

Fixed an issue where the Remote Control autopilot waypoints were removed when in the One Way mode

Fixed an issue where the Saberoids and Wolves were seen as players for the Cargo ship spawn logic

Fixed an issue where the Safe Zone pushed away a grid even when not contained in the field

Fixed an issue where the Scaffold Block Ladder was missing mount points on top

Fixed an issue where the Searchlight would not follow the target on a DS

Fixed an issue where the Shipping Platform planetary encounter had a Yield module instead of Power efficiency one

Fixed an issue where the Small grid Large Flat Atmospheric Thruster D Shape was inconsistent in flame damage with non-D shape

Fixed an issue where the Small grid LCDs had inconsistent power draw whenc ompared to their Large grid counterparts

Fixed an issue where the Space Master rank was unable to transfer ownership for others

Fixed an issue where the target lock feature was not possible right after starting a world

Fixed an issue where the weather did not happen organically on Europa and had to be forced through Admin menu

Render

Fixed an issue where the Weather with wind caused render artifacts over time on consoles (Over-bloomed lights, Black octagons)

Fixed an issue where a Safe zone visual would be offset from actual location at very far coordinates

Fixed an issue where the kitchen blocks doors and inner highlights would desynchronise when ground and welded

Fixed an issue where the game tried to add and remove an invisible barrel part of a projected turret

Fixed an issue where the chosen material of a spawned Predefined asteroid did not sync to others in MP

Fixed an issue where the Interior Wall was considered not visible in the construction stage and was culled by the render

Fixed an issue where the intro cinematic was stretched on UW screens

Fixed an issue where the light produced by a hand tool was displayed at 0,0,0 of the world

Fixed an issue where the texture projected by the Searchlight block would rotate

Fixed an issue where the thickness of the bounding box lines would scale too high

Art

Fixed an issue where the Light, Camera, Sound, Sensor, Control panels bodies would penetrate too deep into thin blocks

Fixed an issue where the Small grid Warfare Reactor had a missing highlight on the bottom control panel

Fixed an issue where the Willis Duct inner decals would not align

Fixed an issue where the Autocannon Turret was missing the emissive color on its indicator on closest LoD

Fixed an issue where the decal on the Kitchen block bin was protruding

Fixed an issue where the default screens of Large grid Medical Room, Programmable Block, Survival Kit were upside down

Fixed an issue where the Emissive color of a Heat Vent was changing to white at further LoDs

Fixed an issue where the Flush Cockpit's interior model did not have a wall behind the seat

Fixed an issue where the grated parts of catwalks were not colorable

Fixed an issue where the grating on the Large grid Warfare Reactor was stretched

Fixed an issue where the character's legs were clipping into the model of a Control Seat

Fixed an issue where the Industrial Cockpit had a warped LCD, causing distortions of the contents

Fixed an issue where the lightbulb icon was missing for several blocks with that function

Fixed an issue where the Prototech Gyroscope had a disappearing decal on the bottom

Fixed an issue where the Sci-Fi Sliding door control panel was not interactive when the door was disabled (Panel moved to the frame)

Fixed an issue where the Sensor blocks were overlapped by the sides of older sloped blocks

Fixed an issue where the Small Curved Conveyor Tube had a hole in its model

Fixed an issue where the Small grid Cockpit had some Z-fighting on the bottom (flickering between materials)

Fixed an issue where the Small grid Missile turret had a transparent end of the barrel

Fixed an issue where the Small grid Transparent LCD screen area was covered by the frame corners

Fixed an issue where the volume stated on the Clang Cola and Cosmic coffee floating objects was inconsistent with the inventory volume

Fixed an issue where the Willis Duct had partially incorrect materials and distorted UVs

Fixed an issue where the Window 1x2 Slope had inconsistencies in shading in the corners

Fixed an issue with tiling for the Camo skin when used on Armor panels

Particles

Fixed an issue where the Snow dust particles were too big and obscured 3rd person camera when driving

Removed unused Jump drive particles WelderFlame_Prototech and Warp_2 from the definitions

Fixed an issue where the bullet impact particle effects were not showing on characters

Fixed an issue where the footstep particles would not appear in non-zero Artificial gravity

Fixed an issue where the Prototech Thruster flame particle was clipping with the model

Audio

Fixed an issue where adding a block to a toolbar would not make a sound

Fixed an issue where the heavy breathing sound would get stuck in a loop after respawning in Realistic sound mode

Fixed an issue where the Jetpack idle sound loop was only playing in one channel

Fixed an issue where the Music in the game was played in single channel

Fixed an issue where the thruster sounds could be heard to happen even for directions with no actual thrusters present

UI

Fixed an issue where the Xbox mouse cursor was partially covering tooltips

Fixed an issue where the "Enable tools shake" set to Off caused "Enable space suit respawn" to Off instead in New game screen

Fixed an issue where the Acquisition Contract inventory check message was talking about a ship when choosing a character

Fixed an issue where the Economy screens scaled incorrectly on Ultrawide, Super Ultrawide and High resolutions

Fixed an issue where the Enable Copy/Paste / Enable Unknown Signals were not dependent on Creative / Survival in New Game screen

Fixed an issue where the Entity list Depower and Remove actions were affecting grids connected through a landing gear

Fixed an issue where the intro text for The First Jump during loading would not display when loaded as a local mod

Fixed an issue where the Landing gear Safe zone toggle was impossible to click due to it being pushed off by the text

Fixed an issue where the Radial Menu would not allow grid size change of a highlighted Block

Fixed an issue where the Saberoid Plushie was not listed in the Radial Menu, it is now under Decoration #2 next to its friend

Fixed an issue where the Set Action label would not display for groups of blocks

Fixed an issue where the Set Action UI lacked Gamepad control hints

Fixed an issue where the target lock lead indicator did not appear when using gamepad

Fixed an issue where the Trash removal Temporary container time and amount settings got reset to 0 on submitting changes

Adjusted the color of "Someone else is using this ship!" to Red to make it more clear why a grid is not controllable

Fixed an issue where a broken dialog would appear after recycling a Steam inventory item into tokens and leaving Med Bay

Fixed an issue where a completely destroyed or removed weapon would not appear as grayed out in the toolbar

Fixed an issue where a contract GPS description text was now word wrapped

Fixed an issue where a popup appeared about time limit and potential penalty when accepting a Contract without those

Fixed an issue where an enemy Button panel would still show control hints prompting to interact to set up actions

Fixed an issue where some Radial menu control hints were misaligned

Fixed an issue where the "Deposit all ores, ingots and components" control hint was not displayed when using Gamepad

Fixed an issue where the 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios were not available. Caution FoV setting is vertical in SE, lower values look better on UW

Fixed an issue where the a localisation was overlapping in Info tab, Block component list and Build planner part of G-screen

Fixed an issue where the Assembler required material icons were linked to UI Background Opacity instead of UI Opacity

Fixed an issue where the autocomplete function of the whisper chat command would fail to cycle through player names with spaces

Fixed an issue where the background "ingot" icons of the Assembler's top inventory were overwritten to blank background

Fixed an issue where the Battery description was not concise

Fixed an issue where the Blink Interval slider value numbers were rapidly changing when moving it due to rounding errors

Fixed an issue where the BP in the BP screen was not focused when returning from the in-game workshop

Fixed an issue where the Color picker settings were not saved

Fixed an issue where the Comms chat tab could not be scrolled by a Gamepad

Fixed an issue where the Contract block Administration UI had some typos and inconsistent texts

Fixed an issue where the Customisation UI for hand tools/weapons was enabled when the items were not present in the character's inventory

Fixed an issue where the Detachment of a rotor head caused the Rotor to be deselected in the Terminal

Fixed an issue where the Economy Deluxe DLC blocks were not listed in the overall DLC category of Toolbar Config (G-screen)

Fixed an issue where the enable Experimental Mode dialog had inconsistent formatting

Fixed an issue where the Exhaust Pipe Power dependency direct input required values 0-1 values instead of 0-100

Fixed an issue where the Experimental settings in the New Game>Customize screen were changeable in Safe mode

Fixed an issue where the Experimental worlds were available in Safe Mode

Fixed an issue where the faction list would briefly populate with Undiscovered ones upon creating a new faction

Fixed an issue where the friends/enemies tooltip of an economy faction were not shown when using gamepad

Fixed an issue where the Frostbite scenario name appeared as "name" in the world details

Fixed an issue where the G-screen selected category would not switch to Home upon using Search field

Fixed an issue where the gamepad control hint for one-way switch from block placement back to grinder indicated two-way functionality

Fixed an issue where the gamepad control hint for opening cockpit inventory had redundant text

Fixed an issue where the Global Encounters Storage Facility variant A and Storage Facility variant B had a typo in their broadcast

Fixed an issue where the Hand weapon Ammo count displayed on the toolbar did not fit the space of the icon

Fixed an issue where the Character skins provided by a DLC allowed for a recyclation for tokens even when to actually recyclable

Fixed an issue where the character's D-pad radial menu retained status text of a previously occupied grid's D-pad radial menu

Fixed an issue where the KSH logo in F1>Welcome screen was not affected by UI opacity setting

Fixed an issue where the Load game screen search would not display a save file when it was in a folder

Fixed an issue where the Load Game screen would not highlight the default selected save

Fixed an issue where the loading screen tips had a typos

Fixed an issue where the localisation of the remaining cloud space on Xbox did not fit the UI

Fixed an issue where the localisations of specific Terminal settings did not fit the confines of the UI

Fixed an issue where the localisations of the individual controls in the Help screen were overlapping

Fixed an issue where the Max Objects setting did not reflect the cap on Consoles and MS store version in the UI

Fixed an issue where the Max players setting of a newly started workshop world was not taken into account

Fixed an issue where the Microphone sensitivity setting change is ignored when also toggling HUD warnings

Fixed an issue where the Mod screen category filters were not clearly indicating their toggle status

Fixed an issue where the name of the Players screen mute column was also implying a mute of written chat on Xbox/MS

Fixed an issue where the Option>Controls Default button would not reset several settings

Fixed an issue where the Pause keybind did not work while in Terminal

Fixed an issue where the Players screen displayed different Controller hints based on the method of input used to open it

Fixed an issue where the Quickload keybind and Relative dampeners were listed as the same control on gamepad. Quickload is not available on gamepads and was removed from Help

Fixed an issue where the regular crosshair appeared inside the Turret control overlay

Fixed an issue where the remote removal PCU UI would not count const. stages of blocks as 1 PCU

Fixed an issue where the Safe Zone Terminal settings were offset by variable localisation lengths

Fixed an issue where the scenario world category would not be included in the in-game workshop

Fixed an issue where the search filter in the GPS screen was cleared after deleting a GPS

Fixed an issue where the Send Log screen text field behaviors were inconsistent

Fixed an issue where the Server Browser "Mods" column did not sort by the size, but only alphanumerically

Fixed an issue where the Set Action toolbar labels were not displayed for non-cockpit blocks

Fixed an issue where the Set Action tooltip would not show over for groups on mouse hover

Fixed an issue where the Spectator camera did not move to the selected item in the Entity list when using gamepad or arrows

Fixed an issue where the Spotlight had Increase/Decrease rotation speed toolbar actions as available

Fixed an issue where the Statistics overlay did not scale correctly with the UI scale setting

Fixed an issue where the Toolbar config block size UI toggle was available even for blocks with no alternate grid size

Fixed an issue where the toolbar icons of not yet researched blocks were not grayed out

Fixed an issue where the tooltips were not present on-hover for uneditable GPSs

Fixed an issue where the Trash removal admin sub-screen selection waw not persistent through close/re-open

Fixed an issue where the value on a slider would not be able to reach the maximum as the value wouldnt round up to it

Fixed an issue where the Version Mismatch dialog could accumulate over each other when Client was left connecting to the DS

Fixed an issue where the Viewport 1 and 2 descriptions used a mix of UK and US English

Fixed an issue where the virtual keyboard would not activate when renaming a BP with a gamepad on consoles

Fixed an issue where the Voxel Hand brushes did not have any descriptions

Fixed an issue where the Voxel Hand settings help/hints were not reacting to change of input type kb/gamepad

Fixed an issue where the Voxel Hand settings help/hints were not scrollable when using gamepad

Trailer Credits

