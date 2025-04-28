Hello, Engineers!
The Fieldwork Update is here! We’ve improved PvE Encounters, including a full rework of Cargo Ship and Unknown Signal encounters. This update also adds the new Prototech Fusion Reactor, a Small Oxygen Tank, and a Large Grid Small Connector - along with a wide range of quality of life fixes and improvements.
The Fieldwork Pack includes new decorative blocks with visuals ideal for building secret bunkers, mad scientist labs, mobile research outposts, and more. Perfect for engineers working off the grid.
Full Blog Post: https://www.spaceengineersgame.com/space-engineers-fieldwork-live-now/
Encounters Modding Guide: https://www.spaceengineersgame.com/modding-guides/encounter-modding-guide
All the Cargo Ship encounters and all Unknown Signals have been overhauled. You do not need to start a new world to experience them.
Cargo Ships Overhaul
NPC Cargo Ships have been completely revamped and updated for a fresh new experience. These grids now make use of modern weapon systems, AI blocks, and communicate using Broadcast Controllers. They’re designed to sit between the simpler Unknown Signal encounters and the more dangerous Factorum threats - offering a mid-tier challenge and rewards.
The factions are randomly generated when you create a world. These include traders, builders, miners, military groups, pirate factions, and two special global factions: The Factorum and Unknown. This system hasn’t changed in this update - but the ships they use have. Cargo ships now use the same faction-based system and colors. This means ships will inherit the colors of the faction they belong to, adding more visual variety. Pirate factions are an exception - instead of their usual black color, they now use random paint schemes to reflect their scavenger nature, suggesting they steal parts and ships from other factions rather than build their own.
Cargo ships can now call for reinforcements via their antennas if your reputation with that faction is negative. Some ships may appear lightly defended at first, but once you go hostile, they’ll dispatch additional drones to respond. Each faction type has individual behaviors and 2 to 4 unique drone variants, adding more tactical depth and variety to these encounters.
Trade Factions: Least hostile. Tend to flee on sight. Lightly armed.
Mining Factions: Tolerate nearby players but may become hostile if approached. Often flee rather than fight.
Builder Factions: Behave similarly to mining factions.
Military Factions: Do not like being approached. Will pursue players who get too close.
Pirate Factions: Hostile on sight. Will engage whenever possible. Some larger ships can launch salvage-seeking drones.
Unknown Faction: Rare and unique spawns.
Unknown Signals Overhaul
New grids for all Unknown Signals. Like Cargo Ships, these grids now take advantage of modern blocks and we also made adjustments to their loot.
Strong Unknown Signals Overhaul
Strong Unknown Signals are now composed entirely of Large Grid blocks. Their location is visible to all players on the server, and they have a chance to contain high-end loot and salvage - making them valuable targets worth cooperating to take down... or competing over.
Improvements to Planetary Encounter Spawning
We’ve made improvements to the spawn system for Planetary Encounters which should make these encounters spawn more reliably and frequently, ensuring players regularly have content to explore on the surface of planets.
Starting today and running through May 30, we’ve substantially increased the drop rates for all skins on Steam from Unknown Signals. Strong Unknown Signals, which have a chance to drop the rarest skins, are especially rewarding during this period. We’ve also reduced the cooldown between possible skin drops, so you’ll have more chances to earn cosmetic rewards as you play.
Happy hunting, Engineers!
Survival Mode. We’re expanding the survival experience with new gameplay systems in our next update. Environmental hazards will affect how you explore and build, while managing food supplies and maintaining farm plots will become key to staying alive in the frontier of space.
All of these features will be optional and configurable when creating your world, so you can tailor survival to fit your playstyle - whether you're looking for a hardcore challenge or a more relaxed experience. We’re looking forward to sharing more soon!
|Prototech Fusion Reactor (1 block, L grid) - A highly efficient power generator which utilizes hydrogen as a fuel source. It can provide large amounts of power to grids. Challenge the Factorum to obtain one for yourself!
|Small Oxygen Tank (1 block, S grid) - A compact oxygen tank perfect for exploring low oxygen environments.
|Large Grid Small Connector (1 block, L grid) - This block serves as an adapter which allows Small Grids utilizing the Small Connector to dock directly to Large Grids.
|Refill Station (2 blocks, L grid + 1 block, S grid) - This block allows engineers to quickly refill their suit’s oxygen, hydrogen, and energy. Any player can refill from these stations, regardless of faction standing or ownership.
We are always looking for ways to improve, and that includes adding value to prior releases. During this update, we are adding new content to Contact Pack.
Those who already own Contact Pack will get this content for free, as part of the update.
|Additional Bridge Blocks (7 blocks, L grid) - Additional blocks featuring reinforced windows, designed to be combined into the ideal bridge for a large grid ship.
Similar to our previous major releases, we hope you will take this opportunity to support the continued development of Space Engineers. This DLC pack consists of cosmetic items that enrich your game visually. None of the features in this package provide any advantage to players who purchase this DLC.
The price of the Fieldwork Pack is $4.99 USD or your regional equivalent. Show your continued support for Space Engineers and check out the Fieldwork Pack.
|Lab Desks (6 blocks, L grid) - A collection of modular workstations perfect for laboratories and research outposts.
|Lab Experiments (3 blocks, L grid) - Essential for any scientific facility, these decorative blocks show signs of active experimentation and ongoing research efforts.
|Lab Vat (1 block, L grid) - A unique variant of the Cryo Chamber block, this sealed containment unit preserves offline players.
|Lab Freezer (1 block, L grid) - A storage unit perfect for preserving samples and medical supplies.
|Lab Door (2 blocks, L grid) - A slim glass door which provides secure access to various areas of your laboratory.
|Lab O2/H2 Generator (1 block, L grid + 1 block, S grid) - This block generates oxygen and hydrogen with visible electrolysis equipment showcasing the process at work.
|Lab Small Hydrogen Tank (1 block, L grid) - Portable hydrogen storage for small-scale systems.
|Lab Small Oxygen Tank (1 block, L grid) - Oxygen tanks suited for laboratories and support modules.
|Lab Hydrogen Tank (1 block, S grid) - A high capacity hydrogen storage unit for Small Grids.
|Round Passages (7 blocks, L grid) - Segments of tunnels. Ideal for bunker interiors and modular labs.
|Pipes (7 blocks, L grid) - A set of decorative pipe blocks useful for adding detail to utility spaces.
|Decorative Floors (5 blocks, L grid + 2 blocks, S grid) - A set of floor blocks which add panelling and texture to walkways, maintenance areas, and rooms.
|Cargo Access Terminal (2 blocks, L grid) - Secure access points for cargo management.
|Exhaust Cap (1 block, L grid + 1 block, S grid) - A low-profile exhaust vent with a variety of visual effects options.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3601770/Space_Engineers__Fieldwork_Pack/
Complete Cargo Ships Overhaul
Complete Unknown Signals Overhaul
New AI Control for Cargo Ships
Added additional Set Value Actions
Thrusters (Thruster Override)
-
Wheels (Propulsion override and Steering override)
-
Lights (Blink interval, Radius and RGB)
-
AI Flight Block (Speed)
-
Added support for additional Keyboard Binding Modifiers. The default control scheme now allows for similar controls to Space Engineers 2. The following options have been added to the keybinding options menu:
Ctrl+Z - Toggle relative dampeners
Shift+K - Remote access
Block rotation second keyboard variant - Ctrl+ WASDQE (90 degree movements only)
Ctrl+Y - Power switch on/off (grid)
Shift+P - Quick Pick Color
Ctrl+Alt+E - Export model (Misc. category)
F5 and Shift+F5 - Quick load/reconnect, Quick save (Misc. category)
Shift+F1 - Warning screen
F3 - Players screen
F10 - Blueprints screen
Alt+F10 - Admin menu
Shift+F10 - Spawn menu
Ctrl+B - Create blueprint
Ctrl+Shift+B - Create blueprint detached
Ctrl+Alt+B - Blueprint with locks
Ctrl+C - Copy object
Ctrl+Shift+C - Copy object detached
Ctrl+Alt+C - Copy with locks
Ctrl+V - Paste object
Ctrl+X - Cut object
Ctrl+Shift+X - Cut object detached
Ctrl+Alt+X - Cut with locks
Ctrl+Delete - Delete object
Ctrl+Shift+Delete - Delete object detached
Ctrl+Shift+Alt+Delete - Delete object with locks
Added Screens and Menus category to options menu
Added Toolbar Pages category to options menu
Added Grids and Objects category to options menu
Experimental Mode Changes
Mods are no longer experimental. Players who want to play with mods don’t have to turn on experimental mode if they don’t need it.
There are three new experimental settings: Enable Share Inertia Tensor, Enable Unsafe Piston Impulses and Enable Unsafe Rotor Impulses. These features were previously present on all experimental mode sessions. They are turned off by default.
Experimental mode is turned on/off automatically based on the current world settings and/or server hardware.
Added a new Experimental category to the dedicated server GUI.
Max Totalsafe PCUs in experimental mode on Xbox lowered to 400k (Xbox Series X) and 150k (other Xbox variants)
Console compatibility is automatically disabled in the dedicated server GUI if total mod size exceeds 3GB.
Console Compatibility is automatically disabled in the dedicated server GUI if PCU Block Limits are not set.
Experimental dedicated servers are no longer visible in the server browser on consoles while in safe mode. To be able to see them you have to turn on Experimental Mode.
Improvements to Planetary Encounter Spawning
Action Slot UI Improvements
Added Support for Multiple GPS Selection
Projector Model & Functionality Improvements
- Added option to Mark Missing/Unfinished Blocks in the Projector Control Panel
Added Terrain Clearing Mode Option to Ship Drills
Added Search fields in Admin Menus (Entity List, Spawn Menu)
Added Search Options in Jump Drive, Conveyor Sorter control panel
Added Carousel Scrolling in Radial Menus
Admin Menu Improvements & Added Admin PCU Tools
Added New Loading Screen Images, Background Videos
Cargo Ships are now enabled on official servers
Improvements & Changes
Added a tenth toolbar tab to the Event Controller to be consistent with other Action blocks
Added an example of how a new modded Cargo ship definition should look like to the SpawnGroups_CargoShips.sbc
Added some World information to the PB API
Added tooltips to currently slotted actions in Setup Action toolbars (Sensor, Air Vent, Cockpit, RC,CTC,AI Defensive,EC)
Adjusted Armor block PCU to consistently be 2 on Console compatibility
Adjusted loot tables for Ammunition to provide more variety
Adjusted Multiselect features to Load Game screen to be more consistent
Adjusted the cooldown of a Factorum Warship spawn from an antenna from 1 hour to 1 week
Adjusted the language used in Economy Contracts to be more consistent
Adjusted the max jump mass from 50k to 120k for Small grid Prototech Jump Drive
Adjusted the Projector description to include information about projected blocks costing 1 PCU each
Adjusted the quantity of Oxygen and Hydrogen sold at Economy Trade stations
Adjusted the visual of Small Hinge Head attached to Large Hinge to be connected
Adjusted Ultrawide and Superultrawide scaling for Background videos and Loading screen images
Changed "Use Conveyor System" to "Automatic Push/Pull" and added a tooltip
Changed Armory and Armory Locker blocks to not display Weapons and Tools to avoid confusion when the items are not actually contained inside
Changed Bed block's inner emissive materials from Green to White
Changed Connector's conveyor highlight from square to round
Changed Event Controller to only trigger when an event happens while it is On and functional
Changed Jump drive effect to use particles associated with the drive which was activated from the toolbar
Changed the name of Extreme quality option to Photo mode to better convey it is not meant for use during Gameplay
Changed the name of Pirate PCU to NPC PCU in DSGUI
Improved spatial audio for 5.1 and 7.1 setups
Improved world loading times
Removed partial or malformed elements from the definitions
Performance
- Fixed an issue where the AI Recorder was able to retain more than 500 waypoints
Stability
Fixed an issue where an invalid FactionType definition prevented a world from loading
Fixed a Crash when a mod would try to add more than 256 voxel materials in total. Such worlds will not load now.
Fixed a Crash when a Thruster tried to damage a deleted block
Fixed a Crash when a waypoint was deleted in the Cutscene editor
Fixed a Crash when renaming a BP to a whitespace character
Fixed a Crash when teleporting away from Saberoids
Fixed an issue where the game high Grass density and draw distance consumed too much VRAM
Fixed a Crash when a plugin was able to make too many debug draw messages, while the game was minimized. Limit is 1000 now.
Fixed a Crash when loading a world with Saberoids spawned and burrowed in it
Functional
Fixed an issue where the Action Relay would not broadcast over Laser antenna connections
Fixed an issue where the Handbrake/parking status would get desynchronised on DS, leading to stuck suspensions
Fixed an issue where the Magnetic plate or Landing gear connection would separate randomly
Fixed an issue where the Projector was subtracting incorrect amounts of PCU from the grid when stopping the projection
Fixed an issue where the Target lock feature could be used on subgrids of itself (rotor, piston, hinge, connector)
Fixed an issue where the Wheels would lock up when another grid left the same physics cluster
Fixed an issue where a claim attempt would not apply to mechanically attached subgrids (piston/hinge/rotor)
Fixed an issue where a Client tried reconnecting to an overwhelmed EOS Server faster than it could process the disconnect
Fixed an issue where a Grid attached to another through the yellow Connector attractive force would Desync
Fixed an issue where a Hinge head moved through its Base to reach the destination
Fixed an issue where a spawned NPC grid would run out of ammo
Fixed an issue where a target lock to a ship was lost upon a character leaving cockpit
Fixed an issue where an Exhaust Pipe would not react to power-dependency after copy&paste/reload
Fixed an issue where it wasnt possible to retro-actively change existing set value action in a toolbar
Fixed an issue where predefined asteroids were not reverted through voxel trash removal
Fixed an issue where some of the Faction icons were duplicated
Fixed an issue where the "I've Got a Present For You" achievement was hard to unlock
Fixed an issue where the act of unmerging a grid with a projector would produce infinite "Error: Cannot find the blueprint file"
Fixed an issue where the Advanced Rotor 3x3 base had the mountpoints sized to 4x4, preventing proper placement in 3x3 spaces
Fixed an issue where the AI Offensive retained a target beyond its range
Fixed an issue where the AI Offensive retained a target through off/on cycle
Fixed an issue where the Battery status rapidly updated at a different rate leading to incorrect depletion amount
Fixed an issue where the collision of Small grid H2 thrusters were larger than needed
Fixed an issue where the collision of the Large grid Compact Antenna was larger than needed
Fixed an issue where the collision of the Small grid Rotor was larger than needed
Fixed an issue where the connection to a distant Remote Control would unload everything else around you
Fixed an issue where the contents of a Temporary container could not be taken out fully, leaving a very small amount behind
Fixed an issue where the death or destruction of a pilot caused the last command to persist in a loop (runaway grid)
Fixed an issue where the explosion of a Warhead was prevented near a Safe Zone. Explosion intersecting the zone will not cut voxel now.
Fixed an issue where the Factorum Warship anti-personel measures would be enable right away
Fixed an issue where the Global Encounters settings would be set to more than 0 by default for Scenarios
Fixed an issue where the Hinge would accept a rotor head as an attachment
Fixed an issue where the Hinge/Rotor head would rotate instantly when outside of its limits on DS
Fixed an issue where the Laser Antenna list of current or known recievers would not populate
Fixed an issue where the optional Frostbite quest "Activate medical station" was not finishable
Fixed an issue where the Planetary encounters spawned into dynamic grids
Fixed an issue where the Prototech Gyroscope spinning/rotation was desynced to other Clients when one changed it
Fixed an issue where the rotatable block subparts with Open/Close status were rotating 360 degrees
Fixed an issue where the Rotor would accept a hinge head as an attachment
Fixed an issue where the Sensor would detect relations differently than Turret targetting
Fixed an issue where the Sensor would incorrectly evaluate the relation to sub-grid held through a landing gear
Fixed an issue where the Ship Drills would compete for the same voxel cutout and stop drilling
Fixed an issue where the subsequent change of the target reference beacon in an AI Recorder would break autopilot
Fixed an issue where the Timer block was able to trigger an inter-grid group action after unmerging
Fixed an issue where the treshold for the Event Controller condition could be hit twice per one change
Fixed an issue where the Voxel Hand settings were not persistent through save/reload
Fixed an issue where Unknown signal grids would delete even when claimed
Fixed an issue where a depowered Gyroscope's emissive indicator color would change to Green by moving the power slider
Fixed an issue where a projected Timer block would still try to tick and update
Fixed an issue where a tank fill indicator would always show all 4 blue squares when stockpiling
Fixed an issue where an extra Body location GPS appeared in the Sparks of the Future scenario
Fixed an issue where the "go back to hand grinder" gamepad feature was usable while inside Cockpit
Fixed an issue where the "Number 5 is Alive" was working only with Medical room and not Cockpit or Survival Kit
Fixed an issue where the /gps command allowed for invalid GPS names
Fixed an issue where the 3rd person camera zoom would reset after using Jump Drive
Fixed an issue where the Access panels were inconsistent in their usability by characters with various access rights
Fixed an issue where the Admin with Ignore PCU was unable to buy ships from Economy Stations
Fixed an issue where the AI path stopped being drawn after docking
Fixed an issue where the AI Recorder Show on HUD functionality for AI pathing was reliant on an active Antenna
Fixed an issue where the Artificial Horizon App was not fully inverted on a rotated LCD
Fixed an issue where the Artificial Horizon App was not in sync with the HUD and appeared at different heights above a planet
Fixed an issue where the Cargo Ship lifetime was affected by Time of day offset (Sun slider)
Fixed an issue where the Cargo ship system only used 1st to n-1th character location for spawn calculation, ignoring the nth
Fixed an issue where the collision of Small grid Control Seat were larger than needed
Fixed an issue where the collision thickness of Armor Lockers and Lockers and others were not unified
Fixed an issue where the collisions of Large grid Gatling turrets were larger than needed
Fixed an issue where the collisions of Prototech Drill were larger than needed
Fixed an issue where the collisions of Small grid turrets were larger than needed
Fixed an issue where the copied NPC grid retained a Claim timer
Fixed an issue where the Corner LCD texts were too small in the Lost Colony scenario
Fixed an issue where the Dropper (default Shift+P) color picker functionality copied the color/skin of the mirrored side instead
Fixed an issue where the Ignore Safe Zones setting was not working for block placement inside Safe Zones
Fixed an issue where the Inset Couch was considered completely airtight, suffocating sitting characters
Fixed an issue where the max torque and force values for small rotors and hinges were inconsistent
Fixed an issue where the Permanent Death caused the newly spawned character to not have a banking account
Fixed an issue where the Planetary encounters or surface level Economy stations spawned into trees
Fixed an issue where the Programmable block script was able to consume more than 1GB of memory or run for longer than 3 seconds
Fixed an issue where the Prototech Gyroscope subpart did not move when the block was built in survival
Fixed an issue where the Remote access screen Control button would be available, but did nothing
Fixed an issue where the Remote access screen would not be populated by grids when accessed through an interactive part
Fixed an issue where the Remote Control autopilot waypoints were removed when in the One Way mode
Fixed an issue where the Saberoids and Wolves were seen as players for the Cargo ship spawn logic
Fixed an issue where the Safe Zone pushed away a grid even when not contained in the field
Fixed an issue where the Scaffold Block Ladder was missing mount points on top
Fixed an issue where the Searchlight would not follow the target on a DS
Fixed an issue where the Shipping Platform planetary encounter had a Yield module instead of Power efficiency one
Fixed an issue where the Small grid Large Flat Atmospheric Thruster D Shape was inconsistent in flame damage with non-D shape
Fixed an issue where the Small grid LCDs had inconsistent power draw whenc ompared to their Large grid counterparts
Fixed an issue where the Space Master rank was unable to transfer ownership for others
Fixed an issue where the target lock feature was not possible right after starting a world
Fixed an issue where the weather did not happen organically on Europa and had to be forced through Admin menu
Render
Fixed an issue where the Weather with wind caused render artifacts over time on consoles (Over-bloomed lights, Black octagons)
Fixed an issue where a Safe zone visual would be offset from actual location at very far coordinates
Fixed an issue where the kitchen blocks doors and inner highlights would desynchronise when ground and welded
Fixed an issue where the game tried to add and remove an invisible barrel part of a projected turret
Fixed an issue where the chosen material of a spawned Predefined asteroid did not sync to others in MP
Fixed an issue where the Interior Wall was considered not visible in the construction stage and was culled by the render
Fixed an issue where the intro cinematic was stretched on UW screens
Fixed an issue where the light produced by a hand tool was displayed at 0,0,0 of the world
Fixed an issue where the texture projected by the Searchlight block would rotate
Fixed an issue where the thickness of the bounding box lines would scale too high
Art
Fixed an issue where the Light, Camera, Sound, Sensor, Control panels bodies would penetrate too deep into thin blocks
Fixed an issue where the Small grid Warfare Reactor had a missing highlight on the bottom control panel
Fixed an issue where the Willis Duct inner decals would not align
Fixed an issue where the Autocannon Turret was missing the emissive color on its indicator on closest LoD
Fixed an issue where the decal on the Kitchen block bin was protruding
Fixed an issue where the default screens of Large grid Medical Room, Programmable Block, Survival Kit were upside down
Fixed an issue where the Emissive color of a Heat Vent was changing to white at further LoDs
Fixed an issue where the Flush Cockpit's interior model did not have a wall behind the seat
Fixed an issue where the grated parts of catwalks were not colorable
Fixed an issue where the grating on the Large grid Warfare Reactor was stretched
Fixed an issue where the character's legs were clipping into the model of a Control Seat
Fixed an issue where the Industrial Cockpit had a warped LCD, causing distortions of the contents
Fixed an issue where the lightbulb icon was missing for several blocks with that function
Fixed an issue where the Prototech Gyroscope had a disappearing decal on the bottom
Fixed an issue where the Sci-Fi Sliding door control panel was not interactive when the door was disabled (Panel moved to the frame)
Fixed an issue where the Sensor blocks were overlapped by the sides of older sloped blocks
Fixed an issue where the Small Curved Conveyor Tube had a hole in its model
Fixed an issue where the Small grid Cockpit had some Z-fighting on the bottom (flickering between materials)
Fixed an issue where the Small grid Missile turret had a transparent end of the barrel
Fixed an issue where the Small grid Transparent LCD screen area was covered by the frame corners
Fixed an issue where the volume stated on the Clang Cola and Cosmic coffee floating objects was inconsistent with the inventory volume
Fixed an issue where the Willis Duct had partially incorrect materials and distorted UVs
Fixed an issue where the Window 1x2 Slope had inconsistencies in shading in the corners
Fixed an issue with tiling for the Camo skin when used on Armor panels
Particles
-
-
-
-
-
Fixed an issue where the Prototech Thruster flame particle was clipping with the model
Audio
Fixed an issue where adding a block to a toolbar would not make a sound
Fixed an issue where the heavy breathing sound would get stuck in a loop after respawning in Realistic sound mode
Fixed an issue where the Jetpack idle sound loop was only playing in one channel
Fixed an issue where the Music in the game was played in single channel
Fixed an issue where the thruster sounds could be heard to happen even for directions with no actual thrusters present
UI
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fixed an issue where the Voxel Hand settings help/hints were not scrollable when using gamepad
Trailer Credits
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1801427066
Rocket Booster Printer created by ApologiesSE
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2706072297
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1949048730
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2331918692
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2612554711
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2780527345
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2754241217
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2880426342
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1595159719
