Warning; This post and vlog contain SPOILERS for new content! This is the post where we’re really getting into Cold Fusion features specifically, so if you want to go in completely blind and discover things for yourself, get outta here!
As always, we recommend you watch the vlog below if you like videos with Zag and Criss, and read onward for more information and details beyond that. Full patch notes are at the bottom of this blog.
Now, without further ado, let’s get onto Cold Fusion - the 1.0 update for Abiotic Factor - available now!
The Universe Expands
The PraetoriumYou’re deep within enemy territory now… When science becomes indistinguishable from the supernatural, the Order comes down hard. Will you make it through the depths of this ancient facility?
Welcome to Residence SectorWhere you would have resided, no doubt, had certain spectacular events not occurred before you could get settled into your new role at the GATE Cascade Research Facility.
A chill has been creeping through the Residences, bringing with it enemies well adapted to the cold. And since we’re talking about low Kelvins, you too will need to adapt through both scientific and…. unconventional means.
... And Beyond?There is more ahead, but we really must hold back. We will say no more about the end of the main adventure. That story is a gift from us - and yours to unwrap.
The Enhancement BenchOne of our most important new systems which address several pieces of feedback from our scientific community.
Certain types of weapons, armor, shields and backpacks are able to be upgraded at the new, invent-able Enhancement Bench! This recipe can be accessed around Manufacturing Sector, and we spoke about it at length in the 1.0 Refresher Guide for Tenured Scientists.
New AmorMany new armors have become available - including some that have long been sought by scientists. But you’ll have to figure out how to collect (or create) all the different sets on your own. We’re just the messenger, really.
CubiclesYou, as a scientist, already know that lumber is hard to come by in an office setting and the little useful wood that you have found seems a touch cursed, so not the greatest building material. With a little crafty workmanship
Grid SnappingCubicles support grid-snapping. We will investigate further grid-snapping possibilities at a later time, when we are less overburdened with scientific endeavors.
Database TerminalThe Database Terminal is your home computer, really. It currently just has two applications - the Email system, to check your emails in the comfy safety of your own home and without needing to use a clunky tablet. (Sorry - GATEPal. We meant Clunky GATEPal.)
The second application is the Item Manager, which will allow you to peruse all of your local containers and pull items from them at will. Yes, it’s quite powerful. Let us know how it goes!
Slaving Over a Hot StoveAbout time chefs got some respect, huh?
Along with the SUPER STOVE 4000 (is that really what we called it?), there’s also a new craftable cabinet for warming items - or keeping warm items warm. Display your food or melt some ice cream, whatever you want, you’re the chef here.
Traders Can’t Be TraitorsThere are now several more traders available. Some may be where they are located on the map, some may reveal themselves later, and some may float around a bit. Not literally floating… Not yet, anyway. You may need to do some hunting.
Please be sure to treat them well, and double check you didn’t miss an upgrade on your Chef’s Counter, once you find the food-loving Dr. Carson.
Resources Abound!Tired of trying to remember which portal world has that one item? We’ve gone and updated your GATEPal - it now lists the resources you can find at Exchangers, Traders, and Portal Worlds! It’s not a complete list, but it should be enough to jog your memory. Here’s an example below.
Backpack UpgradesBackpacks can now have special slots for cooling and freezing, as well as protecting special items from emitting so much radiation. Packing a few power cells? Chuck ‘em in the radiation protection slot! These have a special look - shouldn’t be too hard to miss.
More Skill Levels & PerksYou can now level up to Level 20 in all Skills, with new perks included. We’ve also shuffled and rebalanced some perks, as well as some of the slowest XP leveling rates.
For those of you who have read the reports on the Amnesia Threshold or perhaps were studying it yourself, up close and personal… be wary that some strange phenomena has recently been reported around it, particularly in the area of memory loss.. Try not to lose yourself in there - unless that is your intent.
Don’t worry, you’ll be warned first. And say hi to Dr. Houston for us. She’s a bit out of sorts.
Excursion SuitIt’s possible that we built this up as something larger than it is. It’s possible that we can blame marketing for that. It’s possible that we can blame Zag for that. But whatever the reason, the Excursion Suit is something that we’re sure our scientists will find… Compelling.
Home World: ToriiWe’ve also added the first Home World, which can be accessed if you have the Supporter’s Edition. We talk about that at length in our Home World explainer post, but the short version is that it’s a fun little home-away-from-home that you can build at, if you’re all about that vibe. It comes with some cosmetics, and a couple bits of furniture too! If you got the game before 1.0, you have all of this and more.
And remember, only the Host requires the DLC for it to be accessible by everyone in the world, so you don’t need everyone in your group to buy it if you’re not about that life.
Let us know how you enjoy it, and maybe we’ll produce more of these in the future.
New AchievementsWith the addition of 14 new achievements, the total achievements in Abiotic Factor, for 1.0 has now been brought to 53. Please enjoy these fun little trophies to earn, and good luck. Some new ones are also hidden to avoid story spoilers.
There’s a Whole Lot MoreWe may have missed some important stuff in these here meta-notes including so many bug fixes and optimizations - but there’s just a lot of update to remember and we’re juggling so much information at once that it’s a wonder our brains don’t explode. Or implode. Or de-plode.
Whatever -ploding awaits us, we’re ready for it. We’ve worked very hard and we’re proud of the 1.0 we’ve made for you. Please be sure to leave feedback, keep telling us about your scientific endeavors, enjoy your new friends from the Playstation and Xbox community, and most of all – have fun out there.
With great love and appreciation,
♥ The Deep Field Games Team
What’s Next for ABF and Deep Field Games?This may be Abiotic Factor’s 1.0 release, but we have many more adventures to go on. A community update, perhaps? Another adventure to follow? Stay tuned, for when the time is right.
But first… A short vacation. 🌴
