Backrooms Level X has just gotten a huge update with two new, completely free levels! You can play them right now! In addition, the game has received a few more improvements. We are very happy to release this so close to Halloween and as Backrooms Level X is participating in the Steam Scream IV event with a 30% discount. We think this creates the perfect opportunity to get the game and enjoy it to the fullest in this time of the year!

Here's a full list of what's included in this patch:

Two new levels have been added to the Backrooms story, increasing the total from 13 to 15.

The two new levels are now included as levels 12 and 13 within the game.

A new gameplay mechanic allows you to solve these levels by changing gravity. Players can access a special corridor that lets them walk on the ceiling. Now, the puzzle can be solved both on the floor and the ceiling.

Game optimization improvements have been applied.

Reported bugs have been fixed.

Two new Steam achievements have been added.

And here's a trailer with footage from the new levels.

We hope you enjoy this update!