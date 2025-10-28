 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 October 2025 Build 17300660 Edited 28 October 2025 – 14:06:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Backrooms Level X has just gotten a huge update with two new, completely free levels! You can play them right now! In addition, the game has received a few more improvements. We are very happy to release this so close to Halloween and as Backrooms Level X is participating in the Steam Scream IV event with a 30% discount. We think this creates the perfect opportunity to get the game and enjoy it to the fullest in this time of the year!

Here's a full list of what's included in this patch:

  • Two new levels have been added to the Backrooms story, increasing the total from 13 to 15.

  • The two new levels are now included as levels 12 and 13 within the game.

  • A new gameplay mechanic allows you to solve these levels by changing gravity. Players can access a special corridor that lets them walk on the ceiling. Now, the puzzle can be solved both on the floor and the ceiling.

  • Game optimization improvements have been applied.

  • Reported bugs have been fixed.

  • Two new Steam achievements have been added.

And here's a trailer with footage from the new levels.

We hope you enjoy this update!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link