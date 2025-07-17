 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 17001950
We've rolled out some changes to improve gameplay, movement, and overall accessibility for all testers. Here's what’s new:

Weapons & Combat

  • Reduced .308 damage for better weapon balancing.

  • Shotgun tweaked: Damage increased, but effective range slightly reduced.

Mech Improvements

  • Mech preview now available — UI may still be a bit unresponsive, but core functionality works.

  • Stamina removed from player characters for freer movement. (Mech stamina is still in play.)

  • Mech now starts with jetpack equipped for immediate vertical mobility.

Enemies & World

  • Flying mobs added from the very start to spice up early encounters.

  • Building costs reduced — go wild and experiment more freely!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed mining bug that prevented players from breaking rocks.

  • Fixed game ending when host dies — matches now continue without interruption.

  • Fixed mutant spawner glitch where mutants were getting stuck.


    Thank you again for all your support and feedback during testing. Your insights are shaping Titan Force into something awesome.

    Let us know what you think and keep the bug reports coming!

