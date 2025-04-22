We're launching the public updated changes to the default game, which includes the new rendering and other changes!

Since this can present some incompatibilities, if you're experiencing troubles running the new patch, you can go to the game properties on steam, and select the "oldver" to use the previous version for now.

We're still working on the next patch, which should include more art and engine changes, and quality of life improvements, and fixing some bugs found in the last public test. Long term, we're working on significant gameplay changes! We're also taking into account your suggestions for other priority features to work on.

Thanks for riding!