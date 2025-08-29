Hello, everyone!



We’re excited to be back with a new Perennial Order update! Patch 1.0.4 is now live on Steam and it’s packed with fixes and improvements to make the plant-horror experience smoother and more refined than ever.



In this update, Vestiges and Instincts have been rebalanced to improve gameplay flow, while a number of UI issues, such as text and inventory problems, have been addressed. Several bugs, including instances where characters could become stuck out of bounds during dashes, have also been fixed.



This update marks a major milestone for Perennial Order. Thank you for growing with us and supporting the game! Be sure check the patch notes below for all the details!



Perennial Order Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes:



Balance Changes:

Instinct: Stinger Burst memory requirement reduced from 2 to 1.

Instinct: Ghost Dash memory requirement reduced from 3 to 1.

Instinct: Corpse Maker memory requirement reduced from 3 to 2.

Instinct: Gambit damage increased from 100 to 150.

Vestige: Oxalis damage reduced from 200 to 150.

Vestige: Phantom Strike base damage increased from 25 to 30, and synchronized-release damage increased from 100 to 120.

Vestige: Echo Parry damage increased from 250 to 300.

Vestige: Salvo cooldown reduced by 1 second.

Resolved issues:

Visual issue with a puddle in Wetlands Plateau.

Multiple localization issues.

Text not being translated in the mini-cutscenes when you gain Memory.

Inventory menu being accessible in NG+ when you don't have any items yet.

Attack charge-bar-UI not resetting when you lose your weapon during the Marassa Twins fight.

The first time you'd open the Instincts menu, the highlighted Instinct would be incorrect.

The "Dance in front of every boss" achievement now keeps track of each boss globally, instead of requiring it all to be done on a single save-slot or Boss Rush attempt.

The “percent completion” value on a save-slot that has completed 100% of the game would show up as 99%. To refresh this value on an existing save-slot, load into the save-slot and then quit back to the Main Menu.

Steam player gets stuck on infinite loading screen and is unable to proceed in the cross-play gameplay after selecting the Connect option from the lobby .

The player fails to scroll the Region list while on the Join Online Multiplayer window.

A visual glitch occurs after jumping at a specific spot in King's Pass location on the climbing track in the two-player online multiplayer mode.

The character can get stuck out of bounds after dashing.

-SOEDESCO & Gardenfiend Games