This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear space lovers,

Jump Space is now available in Early Access!

We couldn’t be more excited to finally share this adventure with you. Call up your friends and jump in, available now for $19.99 / £16.75 / €19.90 (with regional pricing). You can even stream it instantly through GeForce Now.

Since this is a Early Access version, the game contains bugs and even crashes. Over the next few days we'll be on high alert, fixing any major bugs to make sure the launch is as smooth as possible, and make tweaks based on your feedback. The parts of the team that aren't on bug fixing duty will keep working on new content as per the roadmap.

Should you experience any issues at all, please join our Discord and talk to us or the community for help!

This marks the start of a long journey to make the best space game ever, together.

You can be as involved as you want to be, sending us feedback or ideas, making art or just sharing the game with people you think will enjoy it. Even if you are just a casual player that will check in every now and then, rest assured that we will be right here "cooking" at all times.

We literally wouldn't be here without your support. You enthusiasm turned this project into reality, and we are forever grateful.

So to recap:

Jump Space is out in Early Access

You can buy it right now

It's affordable with regional pricing

We will be on high alert to fix any potential issues during the launch

Alrighty, enough chitchat!

Get out there and save the galaxy, Atiran! The Resistance is waiting for you.

- The Keepsake Crew