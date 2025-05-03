 Skip to content

Major 3 May 2025 Build 16590649 Edited 3 May 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here are the release notes!

Updates:

  • Added opening credits animation with placeholder music and environments

  • Overall visual improvements: fog, realtime AO

  • Pro versions of several songs

  • Added lapel flashlight to May

  • Changed meeting G Clock to be spookier

  • Changed Wilbur’s homeless behavior to be spookier

  • Pastrami requests awning before she’ll come out during the day

  • Added “statue” to repaired fountain

  • Big change to Bea Miner model

  • Various improvements to other characters

  • New generic idle animation

  • Added “furniture corners” to houses; currently G Clock is the only resident who has one

  • Cleanup of a few building and house models

  • Added Oak house

  • Operating table model

  • Implemented Scary / Friendly auras on unknown residents

  • Removed rapport system

  • Prevented May from fast forwarding on benches when it’s too late at night

  • Made it easier to get corncobs

  • Added more “Tater taunt” events

  • Renamed “Cath” to “Kath”

  • Added basement to mansion with workbench and mush room

  • Changed mansion record player to tape player

  • Improved mansion clock puzzle

  • Added pipe-apple tree to mansion garden to make it easier to get pipes late game

  • Lots of code improvements

Known Issues:
  • The event of Granny unboxing the Sweater Press sometimes happens again after the game is loaded. I know what's doing this, but the fix is tricky. So I left it in for now since it's not a big deal.

As always, please post any bugs you find to the community forums!

