Here are the release notes!

Added opening credits animation with placeholder music and environments

Overall visual improvements: fog, realtime AO

Pro versions of several songs

Added lapel flashlight to May

Changed meeting G Clock to be spookier

Changed Wilbur’s homeless behavior to be spookier

Pastrami requests awning before she’ll come out during the day

Added “statue” to repaired fountain

Big change to Bea Miner model

Various improvements to other characters

New generic idle animation

Added “furniture corners” to houses; currently G Clock is the only resident who has one

Cleanup of a few building and house models

Added Oak house

Operating table model

Implemented Scary / Friendly auras on unknown residents

Removed rapport system

Prevented May from fast forwarding on benches when it’s too late at night

Made it easier to get corncobs

Added more “Tater taunt” events

Renamed “Cath” to “Kath”

Added basement to mansion with workbench and mush room

Changed mansion record player to tape player

Improved mansion clock puzzle

Added pipe-apple tree to mansion garden to make it easier to get pipes late game