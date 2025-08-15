This build comes with the first Alpha 0.2.1 features, now unlocked for everyone! As a reminder, Alpha 0.2 saves will be useable but not editable in Beta 1.0.

DISCLAIMER: This release is NOT the planned Beta 1.0 release, this is an old build made public!

New Features:

- Functional Screens and Custom Media: You can use the screens that are in-game to display your own media. On launch, the game will create multiple folders inside your Documents/ParkStudio, one folder for each media type (Images, Videos, Audio), place your media in the relevant folders to use them. Note: Only png images and mp4 videos are currently supported.

- Heartlining: Heartlining has been added, it is very early work in progress and only works on default coasters (no special tracks), it also has some weird artifacts on the end of the track.

- Non-Uniform Scaling: The old Scale Gizmo has been replaced with a non-uniform scale gizmo, it functions the same as the Move Gizmo but for scale. Dragging the white dot in the center scales uniformly. Note: The Scale capsule currently only displays the scale on the X axis, this will change in the next build.

- New Park Creation Menu: A new experimental Park creation is currently replacing the old one, this new screen should be more intuitive and in-line with the rest of the UI