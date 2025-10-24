 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 16186781 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Catamyst v1.1 is finally here!

Catamyst has received a major update and it's finally yours to play!

To celebrate the release, Catamyst will be 50% off for the next week!

Expect a ton of improvements, polish and some new content to sink your teeth into. I already went over the content of the update in the previous post, so I'll keep the overview brief.

New Content

  • Five brand new tiers of difficult from 0 - 5 titled Enrage.

    • Enrage 3 is the previous version's standard mode

    • Enrage 5 is the previous version's Hard Mode (Agitation Ritual).

  • Two new types of Potion to use in runs.

    • Overloading Potion: Deals massive damage after a short timer.

    • Corruption Flask: Applies stacks of Corruption that reduce's enemy damage.

  • Five new Catalysts to enhance your potions.

    • Patient Catalyst: Deals 95% less damage, but every 5th throw deals a massive hit.

    • Stealthy Catalyst: Increases Dodge Chance when holding the potion.

    • Fortunate Catalyst: Has a chance to deal double damage when thrown.

    • Bonded Catalyst: Increases Crit Chance and Crit Damage based on how many unique molecules are in the attached potion.

    • You'll have the find the fifth one in-game... I seemed to have dropped it...

  • Some new Enchantments!

    • [Special] Molecule Master: Increases Potion Damage, Crit Chance and Crit Damage based on how many unique molecules are in all your potions.

    • [Novice] Stealth Skills: Increases Dodge Chance by 3%.

    • [Expert] Stealth Tactics: Increases Dodge Chance by 6%.

    • [Novice] Protection Ward: Start each wave with +10 Ward Strength.

Reworks & Improvements

  • Status Effects have been reworked to allow multiple effects of the same type (e.g. Burn) from different sources. Status Effect code as a whole have been reworked from the ground up to feel better to use.

  • Damage Reduction and Overheal have been replaced with a new Ward stat.

    • This is shown in a new bar under your Health.

    • Ward Strength reduces damage by 50% and is consumed by the amount reduced.

    • Any Enchantments that used Damage Reduction/Overheal are replaced with Ward-related Enchantments.

  • Catalysts will now be offered in random rarities between Novice, Expert and Master.

    • The Catalyst's base modifier will be improved on higher rarities.

    • Each Catalyst now has the same base chance to be offered.

  • You can now move the position of your Potions on the Potion Bar by dragging them.

    • This, however, does not include Vis Vial as this always sits in Slot #1.

  • "Molecule Imbue" upgrades have been reworked to better represent the idea of collecting Molecules.

    • Read more in-deoth about these in the Patch Notes below.

    • Molecule Imbues are now pooled with all Special Enchantments, and are offered after every miniboss wave (now including Wave 15!)

Now for the Patch Notes! Prepare for a long read...

Patch Notes

General

  • Added an animation for throwing potions.

  • Added dissolve animations to enemies on death.

  • Updated the sprite for Vis currency.

  • Updated all Status Effect sprites.

  • Artifact-related enchantments are no longer offered if you did not select an artifact.

  • Physical contact enemies (such as Barcs) now no longer deal damage when Stunned.

  • A crash when failing a run has been fixed.

  • A situation where the player would die twice and cause a crash has been fixed.

  • Enemy Shield bar now correctly depletes.

  • Projectiles now correctly get removed at the end of the wave.

  • Updated the Credits page.

  • Added a noticeboard to the main menu.

  • The “Run Start” menu has been reworked, and now includes 5 levels of difficulty.

  • Overhauled the “Run Stats” menu, including a complete backend rework and visual redesign.

Balancing

  • Reduced Willow’s hitbox slightly to match their body better.

  • “Respiration Potion” now gives a consistent Movement Speed increase when thrown, rather than a % based chance to get the buff.

  • “Respiration Potion” now increases the Movement Speed buff by 0.25% when leveling up.

  • Enemies can no longer spawn underneath players, and will respawn elsewhere if this occurs.

  • Changed “Extra Life” (now “Orchid’s Blessing”) to a Special tier enchantment.

  • “Master of Attunement” (now “Attunement Master”) no longer grants 75 Inert Essence, but instead increased Vis Collection rate by 15%.

  • Starting Crit Damage increased to 1.5x (150%).

  • Displacement Draught now has a +25% throw distance modifier that increases as the potion levels up.

  • “Potion Mastery” now increases potion start level from 3->5, and increases potion XP gain from 25%->50%.

  • “Sacrificial Power” has been changed to reduce 50% of Current Health, instead of Max Health modifiers.

  • “Slow Learner” wave modifier now reduces Potion XP from 50%->25%.

  • “Sacrificial Crit” now reduced Potion Damage from 50%->30%.

  • “Lights Out” wave modifier has been removed, to be reworked in a future update.

  • “Vis Packs” (now “Coagulated Vis") now also grants 50% of its base healing value, alongside 15 Vis.

Enchantments

  • Added “Stealth Skills” and “Stealth Tactics” Enchantments (Novice/Expert).

  • Added “Molecule Mastery” Special Enchantment.

  • Added “Protection Ward” Novice Enchantment.

  • Reworked all “Molecule Imbue” upgrades to focus on collecting molecules.

    • All: Increases molecule weighting for the imbue picked.

    • Hydrogen: Now increases Potion XP gain by 0.05% per Hydrogen owned.

    • Carbon: Now increases Crit Rate temporarily by 2% per Carbon collected (for 5s, up to 10 stacks).

    • Oxygen: Now increases Movement Speed by 0.02% per Oxygen owned.

    • Iron: Now increases Ward durability by 1 when collecting an Iron molecule.

    • Photon: Now increases Potion Damage by 0.03% per Photon owned.

    • Nitrogen: Increases bleed duration by 0.03% per Nitrogen owned.

    • Gold: Increases Ward Strength when you collect a Gold molecule.

  • Molecule Imbues are now classified as Special Enchantments.

  • Defeating Waves 10/15 now allows players to select a Special Enchantment.

  • “Steelskinned” has been replaced with “Empowered Ward”.

  • Removed “Thick Skin I-II” as Damage Reduction is no longer utilised.

  • Renamed “Master of Attunement” to “Attunement Master”.

  • Renamed “Obelisk Agitation” to “Magic Agitation”.

  • Renamed “Extra Life” to “Orchid’s Blessing”.

Potions

  • Renamed “Respiration” to “Respiration Potion” for consistency.

  • Renamed “Hydrocyanic Acid” to “Hydrogen Peroxide”, as well as changing its recipe to HO2.

Enemies

  • “Berserk Barc” enemies have been reworked, renamed to “Mosscrab”, and given a unique set of sprites.

  • “Mosscrab” enemies are now immune to Status Effects when they have their shield active.

  • “Barc” enemies have had their size reduced by about 25%.

  • The larger Barcs have been given a unique set of sprites, including a cute set of horns and a tail.

  • Enemy Burn effect now deals 1/8th of their damage.

  • Enemy Acid effect now deals 1/10th of their damage.

  • Enemy status effects now display a timer for their duration and a counter for stacks.

  • Mycellius projectile travel speed has been reduced by about 33%.

  • Mycellius attack speed has been slowed by 1s.

That's all for the patch notes. I really hope you enjoy this update. Catamyst has grown alongside me as a developer, so I hope that shows in this new update :D

Any feedback you might have, please send it my way prefarably via Bluesky!

Good luck in the Grove!

bugsaretasty~

