Catamyst v1.1 is finally here!

Catamyst has received a major update and it's finally yours to play!

To celebrate the release, Catamyst will be 50% off for the next week!

Expect a ton of improvements, polish and some new content to sink your teeth into. I already went over the content of the update in the previous post, so I'll keep the overview brief.

New Content

Five brand new tiers of difficult from 0 - 5 titled Enrage. Enrage 3 is the previous version's standard mode Enrage 5 is the previous version's Hard Mode (Agitation Ritual) .

Two new types of Potion to use in runs. Overloading Potion: Deals massive damage after a short timer. Corruption Flask: Applies stacks of Corruption that reduce's enemy damage.

Five new Catalysts to enhance your potions. Patient Catalyst: Deals 95% less damage, but every 5th throw deals a massive hit. Stealthy Catalyst: Increases Dodge Chance when holding the potion. Fortunate Catalyst: Has a chance to deal double damage when thrown. Bonded Catalyst: Increases Crit Chance and Crit Damage based on how many unique molecules are in the attached potion. You'll have the find the fifth one in-game... I seemed to have dropped it...

Some new Enchantments! [Special] Molecule Master: Increases Potion Damage, Crit Chance and Crit Damage based on how many unique molecules are in all your potions. [Novice] Stealth Skills: Increases Dodge Chance by 3%. [Expert] Stealth Tactics: Increases Dodge Chance by 6%. [Novice] Protection Ward: Start each wave with +10 Ward Strength.



Reworks & Improvements

Status Effects have been reworked to allow multiple effects of the same type (e.g. Burn) from different sources. Status Effect code as a whole have been reworked from the ground up to feel better to use.

Damage Reduction and Overheal have been replaced with a new Ward stat. This is shown in a new bar under your Health. Ward Strength reduces damage by 50% and is consumed by the amount reduced. Any Enchantments that used Damage Reduction/Overheal are replaced with Ward-related Enchantments.

Catalysts will now be offered in random rarities between Novice, Expert and Master. The Catalyst's base modifier will be improved on higher rarities. Each Catalyst now has the same base chance to be offered.

You can now move the position of your Potions on the Potion Bar by dragging them. This, however, does not include Vis Vial as this always sits in Slot #1.

"Molecule Imbue" upgrades have been reworked to better represent the idea of collecting Molecules. Read more in-deoth about these in the Patch Notes below. Molecule Imbues are now pooled with all Special Enchantments, and are offered after every miniboss wave (now including Wave 15!)



Now for the Patch Notes! Prepare for a long read...

Patch Notes

General

Added an animation for throwing potions.

Added dissolve animations to enemies on death.

Updated the sprite for Vis currency.

Updated all Status Effect sprites.

Artifact-related enchantments are no longer offered if you did not select an artifact.

Physical contact enemies (such as Barcs) now no longer deal damage when Stunned.

A crash when failing a run has been fixed.

A situation where the player would die twice and cause a crash has been fixed.

Enemy Shield bar now correctly depletes.

Projectiles now correctly get removed at the end of the wave.

Updated the Credits page.

Added a noticeboard to the main menu.

The “Run Start” menu has been reworked, and now includes 5 levels of difficulty.

Overhauled the “Run Stats” menu, including a complete backend rework and visual redesign.

Balancing

Reduced Willow’s hitbox slightly to match their body better.

“Respiration Potion” now gives a consistent Movement Speed increase when thrown, rather than a % based chance to get the buff.

“Respiration Potion” now increases the Movement Speed buff by 0.25% when leveling up.

Enemies can no longer spawn underneath players, and will respawn elsewhere if this occurs.

Changed “Extra Life” (now “Orchid’s Blessing”) to a Special tier enchantment.

“Master of Attunement” (now “Attunement Master”) no longer grants 75 Inert Essence, but instead increased Vis Collection rate by 15%.

Starting Crit Damage increased to 1.5x (150%).

Displacement Draught now has a +25% throw distance modifier that increases as the potion levels up.

“Potion Mastery” now increases potion start level from 3->5, and increases potion XP gain from 25%->50%.

“Sacrificial Power” has been changed to reduce 50% of Current Health, instead of Max Health modifiers.

“Slow Learner” wave modifier now reduces Potion XP from 50%->25%.

“Sacrificial Crit” now reduced Potion Damage from 50%->30%.

“Lights Out” wave modifier has been removed, to be reworked in a future update.

“Vis Packs” (now “Coagulated Vis") now also grants 50% of its base healing value, alongside 15 Vis.

Enchantments

Added “Stealth Skills” and “Stealth Tactics” Enchantments (Novice/Expert).

Added “Molecule Mastery” Special Enchantment.

Added “Protection Ward” Novice Enchantment.

Reworked all “Molecule Imbue” upgrades to focus on collecting molecules. All: Increases molecule weighting for the imbue picked. Hydrogen: Now increases Potion XP gain by 0.05% per Hydrogen owned. Carbon: Now increases Crit Rate temporarily by 2% per Carbon collected (for 5s, up to 10 stacks). Oxygen: Now increases Movement Speed by 0.02% per Oxygen owned. Iron: Now increases Ward durability by 1 when collecting an Iron molecule. Photon: Now increases Potion Damage by 0.03% per Photon owned. Nitrogen: Increases bleed duration by 0.03% per Nitrogen owned. Gold: Increases Ward Strength when you collect a Gold molecule.

Molecule Imbues are now classified as Special Enchantments.

Defeating Waves 10/15 now allows players to select a Special Enchantment.

“Steelskinned” has been replaced with “Empowered Ward”.

Removed “Thick Skin I-II” as Damage Reduction is no longer utilised.

Renamed “Master of Attunement” to “Attunement Master”.

Renamed “Obelisk Agitation” to “Magic Agitation”.

Renamed “Extra Life” to “Orchid’s Blessing”.

Potions

Renamed “Respiration” to “Respiration Potion” for consistency.

Renamed “Hydrocyanic Acid” to “Hydrogen Peroxide”, as well as changing its recipe to HO2.

Enemies

“Berserk Barc” enemies have been reworked, renamed to “Mosscrab”, and given a unique set of sprites.

“Mosscrab” enemies are now immune to Status Effects when they have their shield active.

“Barc” enemies have had their size reduced by about 25%.

The larger Barcs have been given a unique set of sprites, including a cute set of horns and a tail.

Enemy Burn effect now deals 1/8th of their damage.

Enemy Acid effect now deals 1/10th of their damage.

Enemy status effects now display a timer for their duration and a counter for stacks.

Mycellius projectile travel speed has been reduced by about 33%.

Mycellius attack speed has been slowed by 1s.

That's all for the patch notes. I really hope you enjoy this update. Catamyst has grown alongside me as a developer, so I hope that shows in this new update :D

Any feedback you might have, please send it my way prefarably via Bluesky!

Good luck in the Grove!

bugsaretasty~