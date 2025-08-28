Open Mod 2024.2.59 restore
We apologize for the inconvenience, but we have reverted Open Mod to the previous stable 2024.2 version. Following the most recent update, we identified several critical issues—including broken sights, audio malfunctions, and other significant bugs—that require additional time to address properly. To ensure a stable and reliable experience for all players, we have restored the last stable version with minimal known issues. Our team is actively working to resolve these problems and will release a new update as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this process.
