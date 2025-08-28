 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 16039888 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We apologize for the inconvenience, but we have reverted Open Mod to the previous stable 2024.2 version. Following the most recent update, we identified several critical issues—including broken sights, audio malfunctions, and other significant bugs—that require additional time to address properly. To ensure a stable and reliable experience for all players, we have restored the last stable version with minimal known issues. Our team is actively working to resolve these problems and will release a new update as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this process.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1591681
