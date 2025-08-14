 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 15768435 Edited 14 August 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Today’s the day we’ve been dreaming about for years. Lost Twins 2 is officially launched! 🧩💛

From its earliest sketches to the final build, this game has been a true labor of love. We set out to create something heartfelt: a whimsical, Miyazaki-inspired puzzle-platformer where every frame feels alive and every puzzle sparks joy. The painterly backdrops, expressive characters, and carefully crafted lighting all came together to make a world we hope you’ll never want to leave.

https://youtu.be/Iw2E57Md-p0

A Journey Worth Sharing

Lost Twins 2 began as a small idea, just two siblings solving puzzles together in a magical place. Over time, it grew into something bigger:

  • Charming puzzles that make you think and smile.

  • A hand-painted world with meticulous detail in every corner.

  • Fluid animations that breathe life into the characters and world.

We’ve poured our hearts into every level, every animation, every sound. Seeing it finally reach your hands is nothing short of magical.

What’s Next?

We’ll be watching closely for your feedback, screenshots, and stories. We can’t wait to see how you experience the game, what puzzles make you grin, and which moments stick with you.

📸 Share your journey with us using #LostTwins2.


🎮 Play Lost Twins 2 now:

Xbox: https://www.xbox.com/en-us/games/store/lost-twins-2/9nh600hw7hdg

PlayStation: https://store.playstation.com/en-us/concept/10011224

Thank you for being part of this adventure. We hope you enjoy playing Lost Twins 2 as much as we loved making it. 💛

Best regards,
Playdew Team


