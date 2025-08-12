We’ve overhauled the Haunted Bloodlines demo to bring it much closer to our vision for the final game. Here’s what’s new:

New Gameplay Mechanics – Defend yourself against certain enemies for added strategy and suspense.

Smarter AI – Enemies now react more intelligently, making encounters more intense.

Graphics Rebuilt from Scratch – Almost every asset is brand-new, exclusively for Haunted Bloodlines.

Performance Boost – Faster load times, smoother gameplay, better optimisation.

Atmosphere Upgrade – Improved lighting, haunting effects, and enhanced physics.

Cleaner UI – More intuitive and immersive interface.

New Modes – Photo Mode to capture chilling moments, plus Light Mode.

Localization – Multi-language support is now available.

Bug Fixes – Squashed issues for a smoother experience.

This update is a major step toward what Haunted Bloodlines will be at launch, more immersive, more intense, and more haunting than ever.

🖤 Try the new demo and let us know what you think!