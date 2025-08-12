 Skip to content
12 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve overhauled the Haunted Bloodlines demo to bring it much closer to our vision for the final game. Here’s what’s new:

  • New Gameplay Mechanics – Defend yourself against certain enemies for added strategy and suspense.

  • Smarter AI – Enemies now react more intelligently, making encounters more intense.

  • Graphics Rebuilt from Scratch – Almost every asset is brand-new, exclusively for Haunted Bloodlines.

  • Performance Boost – Faster load times, smoother gameplay, better optimisation.

  • Atmosphere Upgrade – Improved lighting, haunting effects, and enhanced physics.

  • Cleaner UI – More intuitive and immersive interface.

  • New Modes – Photo Mode to capture chilling moments, plus Light Mode.

  • Localization – Multi-language support is now available.

  • Bug Fixes – Squashed issues for a smoother experience.

This update is a major step toward what Haunted Bloodlines will be at launch, more immersive, more intense, and more haunting than ever.

🖤 Try the new demo and let us know what you think!

