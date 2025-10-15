This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dearest Survivors,

Royal Revolt Survivors is now available in Early Access!

So what are you waiting for? Join the warriors and liberate the kingdom from the relentless enemy hordes! And if you don't want to face the hordes alone, you can do so with up to 4 players in co-op mode.

And if you're wondering what the Early Access version includes, here's the answer:

A top-down roguelite actioner with survivors-style combat and high replayability

Co-op mode for 1-4 players (online, on one PC, or a combination of both)

Hordes of hundreds of ferocious enemies with different movement patterns and attacks, culminating in epic boss battles

7 Maps in different environments (forest, desert, snow, etc.)

8 Warriors with various fighting styles

8 Warrior variations

30 Weapons and weapon evolutions

23 Trinkets

A variety of passive abilities

An expedition mode for endless battles

Including Twitch Integration

Playable with mouse and keyboard or controller

Steam Achievements and Steam Cloud Save

Steam Deck Verification

Following this, the Early Access phase will continue (as planned) with monthly updates that add various new content and, of course, take into account and incorporate feedback from the community. This is the Early Access Roadmap:

And now without further ado we hope you have a good time playing Royal Revolt Survivors. And please provide us feedback on what you think of the game and how we can further improve it. Because that's what Early Access is for, right?

You can reach us here in the Steam Community Hub, in the comments, or on our Discord server! All feedback is highly appreciated!

See you on the battlefield!

Your Team Warriors