Hello Dragon Warriors

The streets just got a lot more dangerous.

We’re thrilled to announce the launch of a FREE DLC for Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons, available NOW on Steam! This explosive update introduces two brand-new playable characters to the roster: Jeff, a ruthless street-hardened rival of the Lee brothers, and Abore, a mysterious juggernaut of brute force and unshakable calm.

🔥 Meet the New Fighters

JEFF

Once a childhood rival of Billy and Jimmy Lee, Jeff trained alongside the brothers in Sōsetsuken—but envy got the best of him. Unable to match their discipline and prowess, Jeff carved his own dark path, blending dirty street fighting with traditional technique. Fast, unpredictable, and aggressive, Jeff is perfect for players who love to dominate with relentless combos and a chip on their shoulder.

ABORE

Massive. Mysterious. Merciless. Abore is a former soldier whose immense size and sheer power make him a force of nature. Whether he’s man or machine, no one knows—but his devastating grapples and tank-like resilience speak volumes. Ideal for players who prefer raw power and imposing presence, Abore offers a completely new way to bulldoze through enemies.

These two unique additions bring the total number of unlockable characters to 14, each with their own signature moves and playstyles. Whether you're a veteran looking for a reason to dive back in or a newcomer curious about the chaos, there’s never been a better time to jump into the fight.

💥 Limited-Time Deal: 60% Off!

To celebrate the release of this free DLC, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons is 60% OFF for a limited time on Steam. There’s never been a better chance to squad up and fight your way through the streets!

Download the free update, try out Jeff and Abore, and discover your new favorite fighter. The streets are calling—will you rise to the challenge?