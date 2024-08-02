Hello, this is the OAA
Due to the issues related to game startup failures and camera problems, we have released an update to version 1.0.6. We will continue to work diligently on game stabilization and improvements.
Thank you.
Best regards,
OAA
PIGROMANCE update for 2 August 2024
STEAM.1.0.6 update notification
