 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PIGROMANCE update for 2 August 2024

STEAM.1.0.6 update notification

Share · View all patches · Build 15236834 · Last edited 2 August 2024 – 07:52:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the OAA
Due to the issues related to game startup failures and camera problems, we have released an update to version 1.0.6. We will continue to work diligently on game stabilization and improvements.
Thank you.
Best regards,
OAA

Changed files in this update

Depot 1362121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link